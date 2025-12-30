The best way to see Mount Fuji? Book a stay here

Originating as a summer villa for the imperial family in Hakone, Gora Kadan has defined the Japanese luxury ryokan experience since 1948. Now part of the Relais & Châteaux portfolio and awarded Three Michelin Keys for the second consecutive year in 2025, the legacy continues more than 70 years later with its second property, Gora Kadan Fuji. Designed to frame extraordinary views of Mount Fuji – Japan’s tallest peak and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the hotel is a refined study in design rooted in nature.

From arrival, guests are immersed in the five natural elements: earth, water, fire, wind and void. Subtle incense, cedar and granite set a grounded tone, from the Jindai-sugi front desk – aged over 1,000 years and preserved underground for two millennia – to the Mount Fuji lava stone lounge counter. Between the lobby and lounge, a glass-lined viewing terrace extends six metres into the air, offering an early, elemental encounter with the mountain before guests even reach their rooms.

Wallpaper* checks in at Gora Kadan Fuji

What’s on your doorstep?

Gora Kadan Fuji is located in Subashiri, Shizuoka Prefecture. The area is best known for the Subashiri Trail, one of Mount Fuji’s less-crowded hiking routes. After a 35-minute scenic drive from Mishima Station, guests pulling into the expansive property will find themselves ensconced in the mountain’s embrace. Even those with no plans to hike the iconic peak will feel its constant presence.

Entrance (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Who is behind the design?

Ogitsu Architects Studio oversaw the property’s design, with the goal of merging new and nostalgic elements while engaging guests in a vision of ‘enriched tranquillity’. ‘Our aim was to create a place where visitors can momentarily forget the passage of time – an almost chapel-like space of nature that aligns seamlessly with the forest extending from the western foothills of Mount Fuji, whose summit lies directly to the west,’ head of studio and architect Ikuo Ogitsu tells Wallpaper*.

Lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Following Japan’s traditional spatial composition, in which a floating roof sits upon a base that connects interior and exterior, the practice arranged a series of west-facing spaces with gardens that appear to float above the forest platform. This allows guests to enjoy the ever-changing scenery reflected against the backdrop of Mount Fuji. ‘Through Japanese spatial sensibilities, materials and craftsmanship, we sought to create a calm and unpretentious environment – new yet nostalgic,’ Ogitsu adds. In contrast, the interior design was delivered by Tokyo-based Aoyama Nomura Design (A.N.D.).

Artwork (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Pillar corridor (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

The journey from the hotel entrance to the guestrooms is filled with engaging sensory experiences. Art on display ranges from antique ceremonial tea bowls used to serve Emperor Meiji, to a Jizaikagi (adjustable hook) crossbar with wave and carp wood carving from the Edo period, which coexist seamlessly alongside more contemporary works. Another unique feature of the property is the recently opened 36-hole golf course, complete with a luxurious clubhouse and restaurant.

Artwork (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

The room to book

Ogitsu notes every room is designed with its own variation and character, though his personal favourite is the Rooftop Suite Kaze. ‘Though compact, it offers a king-size bed positioned so guests can gaze directly at Mount Fuji, a hinoki bath with mountain views, and even a workspace where one can work while looking out towards Mount Fuji.’

Rooftop Suite Kaze (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Nevertheless, with 39 suites and three villas – all offering Mount Fuji views and uniquely designed in-room baths – each accommodation is its own sanctuary. Before entering, guests are met by a kutsunugi-ishi: a flat, shoe-removing stone that symbolises the transition between the natural world outdoors and the sacred space inside. Once indoors, thick tatami floors, plush towels warmed on wall heaters, and a yukata (traditional Japanese robe) await. There is no need to pack a toiletry bag, as in-room amenities include Fukubisui’s matcha-infused body care products and decadent skincare from Japanese brand Sensai.

Rooftop Suite Kaze (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Rooftop Suite Kaze (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Room décor is meticulously considered with nature in mind. Fresh flowers are arranged according to ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arranging), while hanging scrolls by calligrapher Shinzan Kurihara – a Shizuoka-born artist whose work uses spring water from the nearby Higashiguchi Fuji Hongū Sengen Shrine – adorn the walls.

Garden Suite with Open Air Big Stone Bath (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There is no shortage of dining options at Gora Kadan Fuji. With a focus on seasonality and local ingredients, each of the four on-site restaurants specialises in a distinct Japanese cuisine: kaiseki, sushi, teppanyaki and kappo. Each morning, guests choose between a Japanese or Western breakfast served in the main kaiseki restaurant. The seasonal kaiseki dinner unfolds over nine courses, each presented with increasing intricacy on an array of ornate ceramic and lacquerware vessels.

Breakfast area (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Teppanyaki Fuji Kanda is a refined chef’s table experience supervised by three-Michelin-starred Nihon Ryori Kanda, showcasing hybrid beef raised by Kagoshima’s Asanuma Chikusan. Highlights from the ten-course menu include a dashi omelette with snow crab, a sirloin-wrapped rice ball, and Mount Fuji natural shaved ice with muscat grapes and white wine syrup for dessert.

Kaiseki dining (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

At Fuji Takumi, omakase sushi takes centre stage. Each bite is meticulously crafted using the finest cuts of fish sourced from across Japan. Before or after dinner, guests can retreat to a hidden, dimly lit cocktail bar, where a thoughtful curation of Japanese whisky, sake, wine and caviar is on offer.

Fuji Takumi (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Where to switch off

Guests visiting the Kadan Spa should reserve time in the private bath, followed by a deep-tissue body massage using highly oxygenated avocado oil by O2 Kraft. Post-treatment refreshments include cold raspberry and vinegar tea (also available hot) and candied fruits. Additional offerings include facials, head immersion and scalp treatments, dry and mist saunas, and a 24-hour gym. Adjacent to the onsens is a spa salon furnished with books, tea and massage chairs.

Wellness pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Sauna (Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

The walk from the spa to the communal onsens (separated for men and women) is a wellness experience in itself, accompanied by the sound of trickling mountain water and views of dense, vibrant foliage.

The verdict

After spending time up close with Fuji-san, it is easy to understand why it has served as a pilgrimage site for centuries. A visit to Gora Kadan Fuji feels like a moving meditation. On average, Mount Fuji is visible only 80 days a year. During two of the days I was there, the views were so clear it felt as though I could reach out and touch the mountain – no longer elusive, but instead a point of connection, linking me more deeply with nature, and Japanese history and tradition.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gora Kadan)

Gora Kadan Fuji is located at 110-1 Subashiri, Oyama-cho, Sunto-gun, Shizuoka, 410-1431, Japan