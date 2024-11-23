The world's most enticing new hotel openings
Explore the best new hotels in the world, from Saltmoore, a chic country retreat in north England, to Palm House, a retro-inspired Florida hotel
As we move into the colder months, the world's newest hotels are all about warming up. In Europe, chic country retreats offer a sanctuary from the inclement weather with design centred around earthy hues and tactile materials, restaurants that embrace the new season, and soothing spa time for the best way to huddle up in winter. Alternatively, escape the temperate drop and seek out the sun at a minimalist private desert retreat or check-in for poolside lounging at a retro-inspired Florida hotel.
New hotel openings for November 2024
Bab Al Shams New Desert Villas
After opening its doors in 2004, Bab Al Shams has received an update to its 115-room desert retreat in the form of eight private poolside villas. Design team Anarchitect imagined each of the one- and two-bedroom properties as a minimalist circular beige structure to blend harmoniously with the desert surroundings. The pared-back aesthetic continues inside, with rooms dressed in sandy neutrals and softly curved wood furnishings that mirror the villa’s round exterior. Each comes with its own outdoor terrace, fireplace and private pool. Guests, of course, have access to the resort’s facilities and choice of desert adventures, from dining in Anwā restaurant and switching off in the soothing spa to hot air ballooning or heading out on camelback across the desert.
Bab Al Shams New Desert Villas are located at Al Qudra Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, babalshams.com
Hotel Bellevigne
French hotel group Les Hôtels (très) Particuliers tapped Jordane Arrivetz to reimagine a former manor house built over a wine storehouse into its latest address, Bellevigne, in the heart of Burgundy wine region. Arrivetz has put a contemporary twist on country style, blending the original Burgundy stonework and rustic beams with minimalist black four-poster beds and warm shades inspired by the colours of wine and the nearby vineyards. Furnishings are a mix of antiques and bespoke, such as the standout glossy green desk in the reception. Naturally, facilities centre around food and wine, with a restaurant, wine bar, oenophile library and tasting cellars stocked with more than 300 local wines, which can be balanced out with time in the outdoor pool and spa.
Hotel Bellevigne is located at 7 Rue de l'Église, 21220 Chambolle-Musigny, France, bellevigne-hotels.com
Melbourne Place
As its name suggests, Melbourne Place brings together all the best cultural aspects of the city into one destination address. Australian design firm Kennedy Nolan took inspiration from the city’s vernacular architecture to create a new build featuring a brick, concrete and stone facade. Inside, guest rooms and suites come dressed in Australian-inspired palettes of deep green, blue, gold, and brown – all linked through layers of oiled Jarrah wood, warm textiles, and furnishings sourced from local Australian artisans. On the ground floor, restaurant Marmelo serves Portuguese and Spanish flavours in front of an open kitchen. On the rooftop, at Mid Air, rising star Nick Deligiannis dishes up a Mediterranean menu which champions local ingredients. Guests can also cap off the evening with a nightcap at the late-night supper club, Mr Mills.
Melbourne Place is located at 130 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia, melbourneplace.com.au
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Palm House
Palm House has made a splash in Palm Beach. The British owners, L+R Hotels, aimed to infuse a fresh vibe into the island’s traditional aesthetic with their first property in the USA. They enlisted architects Cooper Carry and the interior design studio Muza Lab to craft a lively design centred around the concept of fun. The design team embraced the vintage pinks and greens synonymous with Palm Beach, featuring stunning elements like three coral Murano-glass chandeliers and a pink marble counter at the Palm Bar. The vibrant colour scheme carries through to the guest rooms, which showcase coral-hued headboards and sea-green furnishings. The hotel’s highlight is the retro Sunset Pool Deck, boasting a sunken heated pool surrounded by pastel pink striped cabana beds and lush palm trees.
Palm House is located at 160 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480, United States, palmhouse.com
Saltmoore
Sitting between the sea and the North Yorkshire Moors, the luxury nature retreat Saltmoore cocoons guests from the elements. Designers Sapin Studio drew inspiration from the natural surroundings to imagine the 72 guest rooms, which are housed across two hotels: Saltmoore House and The Beach House. Nature-inspired palettes range from earthy browns that nod to the nearby moors to pale ocean blue and greens, accessorised with country chic roll-top baths, tactile upholstered headboards and contemporary four-poster beds. Sculptures by local artist Emma Stothard can be found dotted around the property – look out for the standout chandelier in the lobby as the finishing touch. Saltmoore’s two restaurants and three bars also champion local producers, whilst the spa offers treatments courtesy of nature-inspired beauty brand Wildsmith Skin.
Saltmoore is located at Sandsend Road, Whitby YO21 3ST, saltmoore.co.uk
W Prague
The Art Nouveau style of the former Grand Hotel Evropa underpins the W Prague. AvroKO’s London design studio blended original details such as decorative stucco and curved wood panelling with a contemporary riff on nature-inspired design movement, think sinuous lines decorating the bar in the W lounge and a collection of peacock feather printed armchairs. The 161 guest rooms and suites are a contemporary contrast to the old-school glamour of the public spaces, with immaculate white walls jazzed up with circular glass headboards and pops of blue and yellow velvet. The opening has also brought impressive facilities to the Czech capital’s city centre, including the Above Rooftop bar with sweeping city views, a destination restaurant, two basement bars, and an Away Spa.
W Prague is located at Václavské nám. 826/25, 110 00 Nové Město, Prague, Czech Republic, marriott.com
Originally from Leeds, Nicola Leigh Stewart lived in London and Madrid before moving to Paris, where she writes about travel and food for the likes of Conde Nast Traveler, The Telegraph, The Times, Design Anthology UK, and Robb Report. She has also co-authored Lonely Planet guidebooks on Paris and France and teaches travel writing at the American University of Paris.
-
The new Frederic Church Center at Olana complements its leafy Upstate New York site
Tour the Frederic Church Center for Architecture and Landscape, now open at Olana, a historic site in Upstate New York, courtesy of architecture studio ARO
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper editors have been doing this week
A week of jetsetting has seen the editors in Tokyo, Milan, Vienna, Miami, New York and drinking Guinness with Jonathan Anderson in London
By Bill Prince Published
-
The Living Places experiment: how can architecture foster future wellbeing?
Research initiative Living Places Copenhagen tests ideas around internal comfort and sustainable architecture standards to push the envelope on how contemporary homes and cities can be designed with wellness at their heart
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Australian surf culture merges with the charm of the Mediterranean at Il Delfino
Il Delfino, designed by Sheree Commerford, is a restored 1940s seaside inn nestled on the Yamba coastline in Australia
By Amber Hunter Published
-
At The Manner, New York has a highly fashionable new living room
The Manner, a new hospitality experience by Standard International in the heart of SoHo, combines the best elements of a hotel, private residence, and members’ club
By Hannah Walhout Published
-
An intimate spa at high-design New York country hotel Inness is now open
Inness brings Manhattan-calibre wellness to the rural hamlet of Accord, New York
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
First look at Belmond’s new ‘romantic and nostalgic’ luxury train
Belmond introduces the Britannic Explorer, the first high-end sleeper train experience in England and Wales
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Layover in style at Melbourne Airport’s new hotel
Ibis Styles Melbourne Airport hotel by FK brings together elegant rooms, co-working lounges and leisure facilities in a striking aircraft wing-inspired design
By Daven Wu Published
-
Midtown Manhattan restaurant Ánimo! takes its cues from Mexican morning rituals
Jordana Maisie Design Studio creates a minimalistic yet referential setting for Ánimo!
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Unmistakably Delano: the group’s new Dubai hotel draws on its storied Miami original
Lauren Ho checks into the Delano Dubai, the second opening in the hotel group’s sparkling new chapter
By Lauren Ho Published