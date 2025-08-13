Can style thrive within tight spatial limits? That’s the central question swirling around Now Now, a hip new downtown New York haunt with teeny-tiny rooms and big ambitions to capture the solo travel market. It’s hard to summarise the concept in a single snappy sentence. For brevity’s sake, think of it as a hybrid of a design-led hostel and a capsule hotel. Phil Hospod, the founder and CEO of hospitality developer and operator Dovetail + Co, who cut his teeth on projects such as Freehand Hotel New York , The Line DC and The Hoxton, Williamsburg , saw an opportunity to create a comfortable and price-conscious haven for independent twenty- and thirty-somethings.

If there’s any place in the Big Apple where a chic, contemporary twist on an old-school boarding house can flourish, it’s NoHo, a neighbourhood where Andy Warhol used to galavant and that still retains some of its grit.

What’s on your doorstep?

Located in one of New York City’s most desirable downtown districts, Now Now puts guests within steps of restaurants such as Gemma, Fish Cheeks and Gjelina. The property also partners with local businesses to give guests perks like savings at nearby shops and cafés, and discounted day passes to Crunch Fitness.

Who’s behind the design?

The backstory of the brick building on Bowery that houses Now Now is that it used to be a lodging house 107 years ago. The initial challenge for Ashley Wilkins, the founder and principal of New York City-based Islyn Studio , was how to create a 21st-century sanctuary without altering the original floor plan. In the sleek, stylish lobby, striped archways, muted earthy hues, and mosaic tiling create a sense of familiarity and calm. There are mobile check-in kiosks, cool merch for sale and a sofa if you need to sit down before climbing the stairs.

Spread across four floors (one of which is reserved for women and non-binary individuals), the dorm-style hallways are lined with single-occupancy sleeper pods, each kitted with plenty of designer polish. To work within the code constraints, rooms have acoustic ceiling baffles for a smidge of privacy while allowing light and air (and, sure, noise) to come through. The high-touch communal bathrooms feature tiled stall showers, Dyson hair dryers and Grown Alchemist amenities.

The room to book

All 177 rooms are pint-sized – approximately 32 sq ft. Fashion and function converge with custom-built furnishings, charging stations, and under-bed storage. The biggest rooms of the bunch, by a margin of a few inches, are those in the ‘Now or Never’ category, decorated with colourful murals by local artists – including Ella Barnes, Sohyun Lim, Daniela Araya, and Lori McMichael – for an extra punch of personality. If you’re dependent on natural light, six of the corner rooms have a window.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There’s no on-site restaurant or bar. Now Now does have a curated vending machine in the basement, but it’s doubtful you’ll subsist on cookie dough energy bars and prebiotic soda while visiting the Big Apple – especially when you’re surrounded by so many great places to eat and drink. It’s also worth noting that an all-day café is moving into the vacant ground-floor commercial space this fall.

Where to switch off

Set up as little cocoons for weary solo travellers to rest and recover, the compact cabins are equipped with Bryte twin mattresses, sound machines, sleep masks, earplugs and plush robes. Guests can even rent noise-cancelling headphones, Solawave LED masks and Therabody guns to upgrade the restoration. And there are rules in place to encourage (nay dictate) quiet in the halls.

The verdict

Now Now is comfortable and well-located and doesn’t skimp on smart design or style. With rates starting at $120 USD, it’s a great value. If you’re a gig worker responsible for covering your travel costs or would simply rather spend your vacation budget on dining, drinking, museum-hopping, and shopping, it’s well worth it for a couple of nights.

Now Now NoHo is located at 338 Bowery, New York, NY 10012, United States.