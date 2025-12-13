When Bar 109 debuted this summer in LA's Melrose Hill neighbourhood, it caused a stir. But the buzzy watering hole was only an amuse-bouche for the main event, Corridor 109, a new seafood restaurant from chef Brian Baik.

The restaurant traces its origins back to an in-the-know Monday night dinner that Baik hosted at his family's restaurant, Kobawoo House, a Koreatown institution since 1983. Now, Baik's concept has a brick-and-mortar home of its own – and is swiftly becoming one of the most challenging reservations to snag in town.

Wallpaper* dines at Corridor 109, Los Angeles

The mood: private dinner party in Japan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Corridor 109)

To access Corridor 109, you first have to pass through Bar 109. A discreet side door opens into a curved vestibule. From there, you'll discover an intimate dining room centred around the kitchen, where an L-shaped walnut counter delivers a clear view of the culinary choreography. Designed by Montalba Architects, the space reads like refined dinner theatre: the team prepares, plates and serves each course directly, with guests drawn into the rhythm of service.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Corridor 109)

Baik’s years-long collection of Japanese pottery, serveware and utensils finally has its moment, lending depth and intention to the room. Hand-trowelled plaster walls recall the brushwork of sumi-e, – Japanese ink painting – while blackened stainless steel is designed to age, patina and soften over time.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Corridor 109)

The food: pristine cuts of fish

Aji Toast (Image credit: Photography by Shelby Moore)

Baik, who previously worked at Bouley and Eleven Madison Park in New York, works closely with a network of fishermen and seasonal purveyors, importing select ingredients directly from Japan. The result is an elegant 11-course seafood tasting that is emphatically not sushi, nor omakase.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Katsuo with Pesto Spaghetti (Image credit: Photography by Shelby Moore)

Expect exceptional horse mackerel on toasted house-made milk bread; miso-marinated Spanish mackerel with pickled chrysanthemum and yamaimo; and left-field highlights such as charred shallots with pesto ginger spaghetti, flecked with wasabi and two translucent slices of skipjack tuna.

There’s also yellowtail with uni and clam sushi-rice risotto; Australian wagyu with oxtail jus and shiso; and, if you’re fortunate, a bonus course of blowfish, dusted in potato starch, lightly fried and finished with flaky salt and lemon. Dessert lands lightly: pear ice cream with Champagne gelée.

Kinki with Fish Bone Broth (Image credit: Photography by Shelby Moore)

The drinks list offers sake by the glass for those avoiding a full bottle. Cocktails from Bar 109 are available too, though best saved for afterwards, ideally lingering into Tuesday night, when the ‘Tuesday 10PM’ burger makes a late appearance.

Corridor 109 is located at 641 N Western Ave Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90004, United States