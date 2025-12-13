This cult Los Angeles pop-up restaurant now has a permanent address
Chef Brian Baik’s Corridor 109 makes its permanent debut in Melrose Hill. No surprise, it's now one of the hardest tables in town to book
When Bar 109 debuted this summer in LA's Melrose Hill neighbourhood, it caused a stir. But the buzzy watering hole was only an amuse-bouche for the main event, Corridor 109, a new seafood restaurant from chef Brian Baik.
The restaurant traces its origins back to an in-the-know Monday night dinner that Baik hosted at his family's restaurant, Kobawoo House, a Koreatown institution since 1983. Now, Baik's concept has a brick-and-mortar home of its own – and is swiftly becoming one of the most challenging reservations to snag in town.
Wallpaper* dines at Corridor 109, Los Angeles
The mood: private dinner party in Japan
To access Corridor 109, you first have to pass through Bar 109. A discreet side door opens into a curved vestibule. From there, you'll discover an intimate dining room centred around the kitchen, where an L-shaped walnut counter delivers a clear view of the culinary choreography. Designed by Montalba Architects, the space reads like refined dinner theatre: the team prepares, plates and serves each course directly, with guests drawn into the rhythm of service.
Baik’s years-long collection of Japanese pottery, serveware and utensils finally has its moment, lending depth and intention to the room. Hand-trowelled plaster walls recall the brushwork of sumi-e, – Japanese ink painting – while blackened stainless steel is designed to age, patina and soften over time.
The food: pristine cuts of fish
Baik, who previously worked at Bouley and Eleven Madison Park in New York, works closely with a network of fishermen and seasonal purveyors, importing select ingredients directly from Japan. The result is an elegant 11-course seafood tasting that is emphatically not sushi, nor omakase.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Expect exceptional horse mackerel on toasted house-made milk bread; miso-marinated Spanish mackerel with pickled chrysanthemum and yamaimo; and left-field highlights such as charred shallots with pesto ginger spaghetti, flecked with wasabi and two translucent slices of skipjack tuna.
There’s also yellowtail with uni and clam sushi-rice risotto; Australian wagyu with oxtail jus and shiso; and, if you’re fortunate, a bonus course of blowfish, dusted in potato starch, lightly fried and finished with flaky salt and lemon. Dessert lands lightly: pear ice cream with Champagne gelée.
The drinks list offers sake by the glass for those avoiding a full bottle. Cocktails from Bar 109 are available too, though best saved for afterwards, ideally lingering into Tuesday night, when the ‘Tuesday 10PM’ burger makes a late appearance.
Corridor 109 is located at 641 N Western Ave Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90004, United States
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
French bistro restaurant Maset channels the ease of the Mediterranean in London
This Marylebone restaurant is shaped by the coastal flavours, materials and rhythms of southern France
-
How ethical is Google Street View, asks Jon Rafman in Copenhagen
In 'Report a Concern - the Nine Eyes Archives' at Louisiana Museum of Art, Copenhagen, Jon Rafman considers technology's existential implications
-
Next-generation jeweller Rosalie Carlier is one to watch
The young jewellery designer creates sensuous but bold pieces intended to ‘evoke emotion in the wearer’
-
NYC’s first alcohol-free members’ club is full of spirit
The Maze NYC is a design-led social hub in Flatiron, redefining how the city gathers with an alcohol-free, community-driven ethos
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: City of the Year shortlist
Explore the nominated urban locations making an impact in design, architecture and contemporary culture
-
A local’s guide to Miami by gallerist Nina Johnson
As Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 kicks off, gallerist Nina Johnson shares her hometown essentials – from art museums to where to eat, drink and shop
-
La Monique brings the French Riviera to Santa Monica
A transportive room of velvet, candlelight, and Riviera chic, serving French favourites with a modern wink
-
Dior’s new Beverly Hills dining salon raises the bar for couture cuisine
From Peter Marino’s onyx bar and faceted mirrored walls to Nicole Wittenberg’s vast, immersive botanical canvas, Dior’s first restaurant outside Paris is here
-
This new Los Angeles restaurant is a mischievous blend of dive bar and 'psychedelic honky tonk'
At Marvito, small-batch tequila and a classic rock soundtrack create a delightfully nostalgic night out
-
Fantasy – and incredible seafood – await at Carbone Riviera, now open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas
Interior design powerhouse Martin Brudnizki drew on the Côte d'Azur and Picasso’s ceramics for Major Food Group’s latest Sin City outpost
-
Welcome to Polymath Park, where you can spend the night in a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
A pair of determined Wright devotees have turned four endangered modernist houses into an overnight design retreat