La Monique brings the French Riviera to Santa Monica
A transportive room of velvet, candlelight, and Riviera chic, serving French favourites with a modern wink
The latest addition to the Westside dining scene is tucked away inside the boutique Oceana Santa Monica hotel. Transporting guests to the South of France, La Monique is the first restaurant in this location that is open to the public and should draw plenty of foot traffic from Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park.
Wallpaper* dines at La Monique, Los Angeles
The mood: elevated beachside escape
Designed by the London- and New York-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the transportive, intimate room – with plush, jewel-toned velvet banquettes and a backlit bar – has the air of a hidden find and is perfect for a date-night escape. The décor was inspired by a ‘jewel box’, blending Hollywood glamour with French Riviera chic, or, as Brudnizki describes it, ‘an environment that is both intimate and cinematic, and an ode to curated excess’.
Luxe touches range from mirrored ceilings and a custom Maison Leleu carpet to straw-marquetry wall panels handmade in France by Atelier Lison de Caunes, and leaf-backed mirror panels by Paul Clifford, along with vintage art discoveries by André Butzer and Donald Sultan, to name a few.
The food: Gallic fare by a Top Chef France alum
While some of the dishes are decidedly hearty – from le grand poulet served tableside with fingerling potatoes and drizzled with truffle jus, to classic steak frites – lighter options include tuna carpaccio, Hamachi crudo, and the playful escargot ‘poppers’ with garlic-herb crème fraîche, designed to be sipped from the empty shells like a shot. Another clever twist on a favourite from Chef David Fricaud is the mini French onion grilled cheese, layered with Emmental, cheddar, and Tomme de Savoie, all tucked into mushroom brioche.
The team also works with exceptional local partners, such as Jyan Isaac in Santa Monica for the table baguette and The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills for much of the fresh fromage. Further afield, the grand seafood towers feature New Orleans shrimp, the highlight of the dedicated steak programme is the A5 Wagyu Ichibo cut from Yamaguchi, Japan, and the wine list spans producers from France, Italy, and Portugal.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
La Monique is located at Restaurant Inside Oceana, 849 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
Kat Milne is the designer behind fashion’s most intriguing retail spaces
Infused with elements of the surreal, Kat Milne has designed stores for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Sandy Liang and A24. ‘People are looking for a more tactile experience,’ she tells Wallpaper*
-
A refreshed 1950s apartment in East London allows for moments of discovery
With this 1950s apartment redesign, London-based architects Studio Naama wanted to create a residence which reflects the fun and individual nature of the clients
-
Poon’s returns in majestic form at Somerset House
Home-style Chinese cooking refined through generations of the Poon family craft
-
This new Los Angeles restaurant is a mischievous blend of dive bar and 'psychedelic honky tonk'
At Marvito, small-batch tequila and a classic rock soundtrack create a delightfully nostalgic night out
-
The return of Genghis Cohen: LA’s cult Chinese diner lives on
The 1980s Chinese-American landmark returns with red booths, neon nostalgia, and a fresh dose of Hollywood eccentricity
-
Seven kitchens, one fire: inside LA’s hottest new food market
At Maydan Market, chef Rose Previte turns global street food and layered design into a vibrant, fire-lit experience
-
Big flavours and bold design define La Nena Cantina, Los Angeles's newest Mexican hotspot
From handmade tortillas to 40-ingredient mole, this new Sunset Boulevard restaurant takes Mexican cuisine seriously
-
Aperitivo time is this Los Angeles bar’s ‘ragione di vita’
Located in Echo Park, Bar Bacetti is a welcoming haunt celebrating the great Italian ‘art of snacking’
-
In Los Angeles, Darling doesn’t want to be your average dinner spot
Vinyl, live-fire cooking, and California’s finest ingredients come together in this immersive new concept from a celebrated Southern chef
-
Daisy Margarita Bar reimagines the Mexican tavern with vaquero flair in Los Angeles
From frozen guacamole margaritas to lamb shank with frijoles puercos, this new Sherman Oaks destination mixes playful gastronomy with tradition
-
Javier's, a new cathedral-inspired restaurant in downtown LA, offers a divine take on Mexican cuisine
At the restaurant's newest location, discovery lies around every corner – and on every plate