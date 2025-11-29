The latest addition to the Westside dining scene is tucked away inside the boutique Oceana Santa Monica hotel. Transporting guests to the South of France, La Monique is the first restaurant in this location that is open to the public and should draw plenty of foot traffic from Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park.

Wallpaper* dines at La Monique, Los Angeles

The mood: elevated beachside escape

Designed by the London- and New York-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the transportive, intimate room – with plush, jewel-toned velvet banquettes and a backlit bar – has the air of a hidden find and is perfect for a date-night escape. The décor was inspired by a ‘jewel box’, blending Hollywood glamour with French Riviera chic, or, as Brudnizki describes it, ‘an environment that is both intimate and cinematic, and an ode to curated excess’.

Luxe touches range from mirrored ceilings and a custom Maison Leleu carpet to straw-marquetry wall panels handmade in France by Atelier Lison de Caunes, and leaf-backed mirror panels by Paul Clifford, along with vintage art discoveries by André Butzer and Donald Sultan, to name a few.

The food: Gallic fare by a Top Chef France alum

While some of the dishes are decidedly hearty – from le grand poulet served tableside with fingerling potatoes and drizzled with truffle jus, to classic steak frites – lighter options include tuna carpaccio, Hamachi crudo, and the playful escargot ‘poppers’ with garlic-herb crème fraîche, designed to be sipped from the empty shells like a shot. Another clever twist on a favourite from Chef David Fricaud is the mini French onion grilled cheese, layered with Emmental, cheddar, and Tomme de Savoie, all tucked into mushroom brioche.

The team also works with exceptional local partners, such as Jyan Isaac in Santa Monica for the table baguette and The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills for much of the fresh fromage. Further afield, the grand seafood towers feature New Orleans shrimp, the highlight of the dedicated steak programme is the A5 Wagyu Ichibo cut from Yamaguchi, Japan, and the wine list spans producers from France, Italy, and Portugal.

La Monique is located at Restaurant Inside Oceana, 849 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403, United States.