What started as part of Dubai’s masterplan to position itself as a global luxury destination has evolved into one of the Middle East’s most recognisable hospitality brands. Long defined by the landmark Burj Al Arab, a self-proclaimed seven-star hotel set on a man-made island off Jumeirah beach, the Jumeirah group built its identity on creating architecturally distinct hotels that have become global symbols for Dubai itself. Today, this legacy still shapes the brand, but the opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab marks the start of a new chapter of considered restraint.

Wallpaper* checks into Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

What’s on your doorstep?

Set between Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the Burj Al Arab, the hotel is part of Jumeirah’s original beachfront cluster of resorts, sitting at the southern end of the stretch, where the shoreline meets the city. From here, neighbouring Jumeirah hotels are easily reached by foot or golf buggy, linking Marsa Al Arab to a wide mix of restaurants, beach clubs, spas and leisure facilities spread across the complex.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Beyond this, the hotel is located within one of Dubai’s most established residential neighbourhoods, defined by low-rise villas, local cafés and everyday city life. The galleries of Alserkal Avenue and the Mall of the Emirates are both a short drive away, while Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall are also within easy reach, keeping the hotel connected to the wider city.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Who is behind the design?

In keeping with the Burj’s sail silhouette and the sweeping wave-like profile of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Marsa Al Arab completes the beachfront trio with architecture by local practice Killa Design, who took its cues from the streamlined geometry of a superyacht with horizontal lines and curved balconies that emphasise fluidity and give the building the appearance of a vessel sitting on the water. A large arch is set into the base of the building to form the porte-cochère, supporting multiple floors above and framing views back towards the Burj Al Arab.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Inside, the sense of scale is softened, most notably in the lobby, which unfolds through a series of smaller, loosely connected spaces, encouraging informal gatherings over a pot of tea or a glass of champagne. Paris-based Trustan Auer worked together with Wilson Associates to set a sophisticated tone across the hotel, drawing lightly from the nautical theme with soft neutrals and burnt orange accents alongside warm lacquered woods and marble finishes. Elsewhere, various restaurants, including The Fore and Rialto, are the work of AvrOko who injected their signature soul with rich materials and considered lighting into spaces that smartly unfold over a series of zones.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Rialto (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

The room to book

Some say that the city-facing rooms are the ones to book, looking inland across Jumeirah’s low-rise neighbourhoods and a shore shaped by early fishing communities. For pure Dubai spectacle, however, check into a room overlooking the Burj Al Arab and the crescent of Jumeirah Beach. All the all rooms are kitted out to the highest standard with spacious walk-in wardrobes and minibars stuffed with luxury treats like the pistachio-kunafa bar from Fix Dessert Chocolatier, but the standout is the Ocean Deluxe Suite, not just for its round-the-clock butler service, but for the sweeping balcony that runs the length of the living room, bedroom and bathroom – complete with a freestanding tub – perfectly positioned for a glass of champagne and sunset views over the glistening Arabian Sea.

Promenade Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Home to no fewer than 11 restaurants and bars, the hotel’s dining scene is arranged across the ground floor in clearly defined zones. Highlights include Bombay Club, serving classics such as butter chicken and naan fresh from the tandoor, and Rialto, which is the spot to be during white truffle season. After dinner, a discreet gin room opens into Rialto Bar, where a rare green marble counter makes the best perch for a Negroni. Elsewhere, Iliana offers a lighter, breezy option, perfect for long lunches with sea views.

Gin Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Bombay Club (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Where to switch off

Marsa Al Arab is a remarkably serene escape in its own right, helped by its beachfront setting and generous spread of outdoor pools, which includes an adults-only spot and the Iliana Pool Club – available only for suite guests – with its collection of private cabanas. Wellness is centred around Talise, a sprawling three-level space unfolding with a gym, a standout indoor pool, and a full suite of treatment rooms and facilities all oriented towards the hotel’s signature views. Rounding things out is Limoz Logli, the eponymous salon from the London-based hair connoisseur, whose bespoke colour transformations will leave you feeling polished with effortless sun-kissed-ready hair.

Spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

The verdict

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab marks a new chapter in Dubai hospitality, delivering the scale, polish and sense of occasion the city is known for, but tempered with restraint and understated elegance. While Jumeirah has long been an international name, this opening moves the brand into the global spotlight with an assured and confident offering.

The Hub (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah)

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is located at Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Book now.