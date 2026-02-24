Perched at 1,850 metres above sea level, Courchevel 1850 is the most exclusive ski resort in the French Alps. In December 2025, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts unveiled its first-ever mountain property here, further cementing the brand’s presence in the world’s most coveted destinations. Designed by French interior architect Tristan Auer, the hotel takes the form of a refined alpine chalet – at once deeply cosy and impeccably luxurious. It embodies a vision of mountain chic where guests feel instantly at home, whether returning from the slopes or settling in for a winter escape.

Wallpaper* checks in at Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin

What’s on your doorstep?

Set directly on the slopes, at the very top of the resort and just beyond Courchevel’s centre, Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin is a dream base for ski enthusiasts. The hotel sits within Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski domain in the world, celebrated for its vast range of pistes suitable for all levels, as well as its exceptional off-piste terrain. With true ski-in, ski-out access, guests can maximise every moment on the mountain.

For afternoons spent off the slopes, Courchevel’s compact centre is lined with luxury boutiques, including Loro Piana, Prada and Louis Vuitton. A dedicated car service brings guests into the village in just five minutes. The resort also boasts a remarkable fine-dining scene, with seven Michelin-starred restaurants. A standout is Yannick Alléno’s three-star Le 1947 à Cheval Blanc, an intimate five-table restaurant showcasing elevated Savoie-inspired cuisine.

Who’s behind the design?

Tristan Auer conceived the interiors of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin as a resolutely contemporary space, drawing inspiration from Courchevel’s early years in the 1940s and 1950s, before it became a playground for the international jet set.

‘We wanted to create an atmosphere that feels as warm and alpine as possible,’ says Auer. ‘Outside, the light is cold, the snow is cold, the rock is cold. Inside should feel like a cocoon – comforting – because the mountain is, by nature, a hostile place.’

‘We went back to the roots in order to reinvent what Courchevel is today,’ explains Auer. From the outside, the hotel resembles a classic alpine chalet, discreet and timeless. The façade, crafted from quartzite sourced from Vals in Switzerland, blends seamlessly with wood and copper elements.

This dialogue between tradition and modernity is a recurring theme throughout the property. One standout example is the two fireplaces in the restaurant and bar that are a reinterpretation of historic alpine chimneys. Their sculptural, suspended copper forms echo the work of local plumbers and heating engineers in the 1950s, marrying mid-century elegance with rustic mountain warmth, explains Auer.

The room to book

The hotel houses 51 rooms and suites, ranging from intimate rooms to a spectacular 552 square metre apartment accommodating up to eight guests. With views overlooking the snow-capped mountains and chalets, the rooms are enveloped in warmth – from the dimmed, indirect lighting to the soft materials used throughout. The earthy colour palette is complemented by sculpted ceilings with organic curves, subtly referencing the ski slopes just beyond the windows.

Bathrooms are conceived as extensions of the living space, featuring marble double vanities, walk-in marble showers that transform into saunas at the touch of a button, and deep soaking tubs.

According to Auer, the room to book is the two-bedroom Signature Suite, which features a walk-in shower constructed from pink Himalayan salt, designed to ‘recreate the magic of a wood fire – without combustion'. That said, Auer himself prefers the smaller rooms. ‘There’s a human dimension I love when you can stretch out your arms and feel everything around you,’ he says.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Dining takes place at Salto, the hotel’s Franco-Italian restaurant offering elevated Alpine cuisine. The menu reimagines traditional dishes using refined ingredients. Vitello tonnato, arancini with raw tuna, fresh pasta, blue lobster risotto – authentic Italian flavours are presented with a luxurious edge. The lunch menu also highlights regional classics, including a gourmet cheese fondue. The atmosphere remains relaxed and convivial, with dishes designed for sharing, making Salto as much about pleasure and togetherness as it is about gastronomy.

Where to switch off

Tucked away on the lower ground floor, the hotel’s spa area is a true sanctuary of calm. At one end, a state-of-the-art fitness area features Technogym equipment, alongside the Asaya Spa, where a menu of signature treatments is designed to restore both body and mind. The Deep Alpine Massage is a standout, targeting deep muscle tissue and easing post-ski tension after long days on the slopes.

At the other end lies a 17-metre indoor swimming pool, enveloped in bespoke ceramic finishes inspired by the snow-dusted mountain landscape outside. The wellness facilities are completed by two saunas, a steam room, a hot tub, a cold plunge pool and a multi-sensory shower.

Families are equally well catered for, with a children’s cave featuring water jets, allowing younger guests to enjoy the space freely without disturbing the tranquillity of the main spa area.

The verdict

In just a few weeks, Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin has firmly established itself among the resort’s most refined luxury addresses. Beautifully executed, this chic mountain retreat strikes a balance between elegance and comfort. The experience feels complete – from restorative nights of sleep to simple yet comforting dining, and thoughtfully designed spaces that gently erase the hours spent on the slopes, ski boots and all.

Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin is located at Rue du Jardin Alpin, 73120 Courchevel, France