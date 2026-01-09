This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

As temperatures plummet across Europe, indulge in a winter reverie with a tour of this chalet in the Swiss Alps. Designed by M2P Associati in collaboration with architect Matteo Tartufoli, the property offers a contemporary twist on the traditional Alpine home. It is furnished entirely by Molteni&C, and, needless to say, we’re coveting every piece.

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

The vision behind the design was to create a villa that feels at one with its surroundings. This is achieved, says the chalet’s owner, ‘through a careful calibration of openness and shelter’: ‘The architecture frames the surroundings through carefully positioned openings and seating spots, allowing the mountains, light and seasonal changes to become part of the experience.’

‘The restrained palette of natural materials, warm wood surfaces and soft textures echoes the tones of the Engadin environment, reinforcing a sense of calm and permanence,’ they continue. Minimalist and sophisticated interiors capture the essence of a pristine snow-covered mountain, blending purity, comfort and high-quality. ‘In selecting the objects and furnishings by Molteni&C, I was guided by the search for pieces that could be both essential in design and warm in feeling,’ adds the owner.

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

The living room is anchored by two ‘Paul’ sofas by Molteni&C’s creative director Vincent Van Duysen: ‘The ones placed near the arched windows echo the shape of the openings and, in their green tone, recall the colours of the mountain landscape; the others, in a soft cream shade, pair with the warm walls and the more neutral tones that I personally love.’

Elsewhere, Ron Gilad’s ‘45°’ coffee tables – geometric, light and sculptural – add a visual counterpoint, meeting with unique pieces such as a custom-made iron dining table and a straw lamp, as well as Engadine antiques personally selected by the owner.

Molteni&C’s design language extends outdoors, where the terrace becomes an open-air extension of the interiors. Yabu Pushelberg’s ‘Sway’ sofa and matching coffee tables create a relaxed lounge feel, complemented by Van Duysen’s ‘Petalo’ armchairs and their matching pouffes, ‘Fairmount’ table and ‘Boboli’ chairs. Elisa Ossino’s ‘Pantalica’ collection of daybeds, coffee tables and rugs, alongside Van Duysen’s ‘Picea’ side table, create quiet nooks in which to relax and soak in the panoramic views.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

(Image credit: Molteni&C’)

While the chalet nods to traditional Alpine architecture through its use of warm wood and stone, it doesn’t feel rustic. Instead, furnishings imbue the space with a sleek, urban sensibility. Minimalist lines meet familiar Alpine cues, producing an interior that feels both welcoming and modern.