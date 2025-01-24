An appetite for design: 10 of our favourite dining tables

The dining table is where form meets function, offering a gathering place for meals and conversation. In this round-up, we’ve curated a selection of stand-out tables from global designers, using a variety of materials, styles and processes. From sculptural statements to minimalist elegance, each of these pieces has a story to tell, highlighting the creative possibilities that emerge when design meets craftsmanship.

See also: our favourite coffee tables

'Colour Wood' dining table by Scholten Baijings for Karimoku New Standard

'Colour Wood' dining table by Scholten Baijings for Karimoku New Standard, from £1,649 Visit Site Amsterdam-based designers Stefan Scholten and Carole Baijings may have parted ways in 2019, but the distinctive design their studio created lives on. The 'Colour Wood' table series they created for Japanese brand Karimoku New Standard is a particular favourite of ours. Blending Japanese woodworking with European modernity, the series includes this dining table version with a 14-sided tabletop, faceted oak stem, and graphic dot pattern that appears like a transparent, permanent tablecloth.

'Aalto' foldable table by Alvar Aalto for Artek

Artek Aalto Foldable Table Dl81c, Birch, from £1435 Visit Site Designed in 1933, Alvar Aalto’s foldable table for Artek is that kind of understated design that cannot be improved upon. Its linoleum top and compact form make it perfect for small spaces, offering both functionality and timeless appeal. A classic of Finnish design, this table proves that simple, thoughtful craftsmanship endures.

'Mensa' elliptical dining table by Filippo Carandini for Nilufar

'Mensa' elliptical dining table by Filippo Carandini for Nilufar, from $24,650 Visit Site Florentine designer Filippo Carandini explores the intersection of art and design in the painterly 'Mensa' table, part of his six-piece 'New Pompeii' series, debuted in 2022. The table’s surfaces are hand-painted with layers of acrylic paint in varying tones of the same colour, with the stages of the application and drying processes revealed through shifting intensities. Each piece is completed with a high-gloss finish that deepens the palette. This sculptural work blends history, craftsmanship, and modernity.

'Planks' dining table by Max Lamb for Benchmark

'Planks' dining table by Max Lamb for Benchmark, from £5,265 Visit Site Max Lamb’s 'Planks' dining table is a handsome piece that effortlessly blends form and function. While its sleek, minimalist design catches the eye, the real genius lies in its hidden functionality, with clever storage that conceals clutter without compromising aesthetics. This subtle innovation is characteristic of Lamb’s work, where hidden details or functionality always enhance the design.

'Specchio di Venere' dining table by Elena Salmistraro for LITHEA

'Specchio di Venere' dining table by Elena Salmistraro for LITHEA, from £32,065 Visit Site Named after the heart-shaped lake formed in a volcanic crater on Pantelleria—a satellite island of Sicily—'Specchio di Venere 'translates as 'Venus’s Mirror.' The table, designed by Milan-based Salmistraro, features a dramatic pietra dura top made from coloured marbles, sculpted with CNC machines, hand-finished, and assembled into a single slab. The design reflects the interplay between land and volcanic rock, while the curved legs evoke sea waves. A harmonious blend of artistry and structural integrity.

'Simoon SIM04' dining table by Patricia Urquiola for Glas Italia

'Simoon SIM04' dining table by Patricia Urquiola for Glas Italia, from $8,206 Visit Site The ethereal texture of Patricia Urquiola's 'Simoon' table series for Glas Italia is made by coating polished glass surfaces with a shimmering grit made from ground Murano glass. In this instance, shades of topaz are used, though amethyst and light blue versions are also available. The result is an arresting interplay of light and colour.

'Touch' dining table by Ilse Crawford for Zanat

'Touch' dining table by Ilse Crawford for Zanat, from £5,615 Visit Site Ilse Crawford is renowned for crafting pieces that bring warmth and tactility to the home, and her 'Touch' dining table for Bosnian brand Zanat is a perfect example. The table features a pleasing dimpled surface, created using a carving technique specific to the region, showcasing Zanat’s centuries-old woodcraft traditions. The result is a piece that invites a sensory experience reflective of Crawford’s dedication to comfort and human connection.

'Cumberland' dining table by Scheibe Design

'Cumberland' dining table by Scheibe Design, POA Visit Site Inspired by the support structure of children’s playgrounds, the 'Cumberland' dining table by Nashville-based Scheibe Design features legs crafted from three distinct wood species—walnut, cherry, and oak. The triadic leg and beveled edge design are key elements of the wider 'Cumberland' collection, reflecting the father-and-son designers' approach, which combines contemporary design and fine materials with traditional furniture techniques.

'Two-colour' table by Muller Van Severen for HAY

'Two-colour' table by Muller Van Severen for HAY, from £1,199 Visit Site Fans of Belgian designers Muller Van Severen rejoiced in 2021 when Danish furniture brand HAY launched its first collaboration with the esteemed duo, making their work more accessible to a wider audience. The extensive range of lighting and furniture includes the Two-colour tables, made from steel tube legs and Valchromat tops available in various shapes and sizes. These tables are distinguished by Muller Van Severen's trademark clean lines and confident colour choices—'a marriage between two materials used at their best,' as the designers put it.

'Cahill' dining table by Bernhardt

'Cahill' dining table by Bernhardt, from £7,200 Visit Site The 'Cahill' dining table by Bernhardt is a solid and impactful piece from the American design powerhouse. The table's substantial reclaimed aluminium top is contrasted with a smooth cylindrical suar wood base in a grey-brown finish. Designed to imitate nature, the round metal top features a textured surface that recalls live-edge wood for a tactile dining experience.