Bedside tables for design enthusiasts

The bedside table is the unsung hero of the bedroom – both a functional necessity and a personal display space. More than just a surface for a bedside lamp or a resting place for your glasses, it holds the objects that bookend your day, from a favourite read to a treasured keepsake. While nightstands typically include drawers or cabinets for storage, bedside tables are more minimal in design. As a team that's partial to a generous pile of reading material, the pieces we’ve selected fall into the nightstand category, balancing practicality with aesthetics.

'Park' nightstand by Yaniv Chen for Lemon

'Park' nightstand by Yaniv Chen for Lemon, from €4,800 Visit Site 'There’s often a tendency to romanticise the past, which I believe drives today’s nostalgia,' says Kevin Frankental, founder and creative director of design brand Lemon. Drawing on historical design, film, art, fashion, or anything that sparks inspiration, Frankental has built a collection of pieces that serve as a contemporary nod to the past. Case in point the 'Park' nightstand by Yaniv Chen, which pays homage to Italian design of the 1960s. Shown here in a honey-coloured poplar burl with the most elegant blackened brass handle, its generous interior is fitted with a single shelf for storing away bedside clutter.

'Strata' nightstand by Fort Standard

Strata nightstand by Fort Standard, POA Visit Site The Strata bedside table by Fort Standard is part of a wider collection of cabinets, tables, and shelving from Brooklyn-based studio Fort Standard. Combining solid hardwood surfaces with brake-formed steel panels and slender vertical rods, it has a refined, architectural presence. A handy drawer, open storage compartment and spacious tabletop keep nighttime essentials within reach. Like all Fort Standard pieces, it's made to order at the brand's Greenpoint production facility, with a range of finish options to suit any space.

'Hide' side table by Karoline Fesser for Hem

'Hide' side table by Karoline Fesser for Hem, from $419 Visit Site Hem’s 'Hide' table is a nimble storage solution with a playful edge. Crafted from powder-coated steel and set on wheels for easy manoeuvrability, it tucks neatly under a desk, stands discreetly in a corner with its back turned to conceal clutter, or serves as a stylish nightstand. A clever way to inject colour into the bedroom, it’s available in black, ivory, red-brown, pure green, light pink, or the striking ultramarine shown here.

'Yves' bedside table by Hauvette & Madani for STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN

'Yves' bedside table by Hauvette & Madani for STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN, $7,350 Visit Site With its distinctive quadrant shape, the 'Yves' bedside table by Parisian designers Hauvette & Madani sits snugly beside the bed, creating an elegant curved bookend. Part of the 'Amuse Bouche' collection for STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN, the piece balances refinement with functionality, featuring a stained maple structure, brass details, and a smoked bronze mirror top. A fixed shelf offers discreet storage, while its sculptural form reflects the designers’ penchant for sensuous French and Italian design from the 1970s.

'Haller (M54)' side table by Fritz Haller & Paul Schaerer for USM

'Haller (M54)' side table by Fritz Haller & Paul Schaerer for USM, from £766.03 Visit Site Named after Swiss designer Fritz Haller, the USM Haller system was introduced in 1963 and has since become an icon of modular design. Haller, originally an architect, developed the system in collaboration with Paul Schärer, the grandson of USM’s founder, while designing new buildings for the company. Their storage system quickly gained acclaim, even catching the attention of the Rothschild Bank, and in 2001, it earned a place in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. This side table module, featuring a drop-down door for discreet storage, is crafted from chrome-plated steel tubes and powder-coated steel panels, available in a wide range of colours – or customised to suit your space.

'Tana' nightstand by New Works

'Tana' nightstand by New Works, from £338 Visit Site If you're short on space, a wall-mounted design like this minimalist piece from Copenhagen brand New Works helps to free up valuable floor space. Designed by Danish architect and designer Rikke Rutzou Arnved, its perfect right angle creates a surface for placing objects or bedside lighting, while a discreet drawer, cleverly opened by a concealed handle, adds functional storage.

'Fin' bedside table by Ellison Studios

'Fin' bedside table by Ellison Studios, from A$899 Visit Site The playful character of the 'Fin' bedside table by Sydney-based design brand Ellison Studio may well be down to its rotund form. Made from off-white painted engineered wood, it features a central push-to-open drawer with concealed shelves on either side, while a bull-nosed Cosmos Marble top adds a refined touch. Standing on a pair of smooth cylindrical legs, the design evokes a sense of solidity and calm.

'Montana Mini 1006' module by Peter J. Lassen for Montana Furniture

'Montana Mini 1006' module by Peter J. Lassen for Montana Furniture, from €422.95 Visit Site Part of Danish brand Montana's 'Montana Mini' collection – a series of uncomplicated, versatile storage modules – this wall-mounted nightstand squeezes plenty of storage into its neat, compact form. Two drawers, an open shelf, and a top panel provide ample room for nighttime essentials. Adding to its appeal, the collection comes in ten carefully curated colours, developed in collaboration with renowned colour alchemist Margrethe Odgaard.

'Nautes' bedside table by Liaigre

'Nautes' bedside table by Liaigre, POA Visit Site Finished in brushed charcoal oak with a glossy lacquer drawer front, the 'Nautes' bedside table by Liaigre has a quiet yet commanding presence. With its clean lines and impeccable proportions, it conceals a generously sized drawer within – an elegant solution for those serious about storage.

'Componibili' unit by Anna Castelli Ferrieri for Kartell

'Componibili' unit by Anna Castelli Ferrieri for Kartell, from £205 Visit Site It's been 58 years since Anna Castelli Ferrieri (1918–2006) launched her 'Componibili' storage units at the Salone del Mobile in 1967. Manufactured by Kartell – the company Ferrieri co-founded with her husband Giulio Castelli – the ABS storage units stood out in a sea of wood, stone, and metal furniture. Their enduring appeal lies in their versatility: incredibly resilient, easy to use, and stackable without the need for nails or screws, they allow for endlessly adaptable configurations. In 2021, Componibili was one of the products in Kartell's portfolio to be remade in a specially developed biodegradable material created from agricultural waste.

