For sale: core memories and rare hardware from the early days of Apple Computer

The short but intense history of tech has spawned a new era of collectibles, with items and objects associated with pioneers and trailblazers becoming increasingly sought after. A new sale at RR Auction has assembled around 200 lots drawn from Silicon Valley’s formative years, with a special focus on the early days of Apple.

An original Apple Lisa mouse, 1983 (Image credit: RR Auction)

Lots from the sale, Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution, can be seen on RR Auctions’ website and include brand new, sealed examples of classic Apple tech as well as a fully functioning ‘museum quality’ Apple-1, plus countless items of computing ephemera like cheques signed by the early Apple team. We’ve put together a selection of our favourite items.

Lot 6010, Apple-1 Computer, 1977

The star lot is this restored 1977 Apple-1 computer (Image credit: RR Auction)

One of just 200 units ever made, this example of the original Apple-1 has been fully restored and is completely operational. The casing has been signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and early employee Daniel Kottke, with the circuitry and keyboard mounted on a walnut slab. Originally sold in Rochester, NY, and then exported to Germany, it’s considered the first Apple product ever used outside of the USA.

Lot 6026, Apple Lisa with Twiggy drives and accessories, 1983

The 1983 Apple Lisa (left) and inside the case (right) (Image credit: RR Auction)

This rare early example of the Lisa includes dual 'Twiggy' floppy drives, ProFile hard drive, mouse, keyboard, and the original software. Originally sold at $9,995 – plus the cost of the peripherals – the Lisa was a slow seller but a forerunner of the Macintosh.

Byte magazine, February 1983, featuring the Apple Lisa (Image credit: RR Auction)

Lot 6064, First Generation 4 GB iPhone, 2007

A rare example of an unopened first-generation 4 GB iPhone, 2007 (Image credit: RR Auction)

A factory-sealed original iPhone, one of the first of what is now a 3-billion-strong cohort of iconic devices. The first-generation model sold for $499 for the cheapest 4GB model when it launched on 29 June 2007. The 4GB model was discontinued after a few months, making it one of the rarest of all iPhones. The phone had a 3.5” screen with a resolution of 320 x 480 and 128MB of memory.

Lot 6075, Prototype iPod Classic

Prototype iPod Classic, 2001 (Image credit: RR Auction)

Another early example of a once ubiquitous device, this iPod Classic Prototype is dated 2001, ahead of the original model launch in November of that year. It wasn’t until the sixth generation iPod in 2007 that the scroll-wheel model was dubbed the ‘Classic’. This was the last iteration of this legendary form factor which ceased production in 2014.

Lot 6159, Altair 8800 Computers

Two Altair 8800 computers from the early 70s (Image credit: RR Auction)

Also included in the sale are these two Altair 8800 units, complete with original disc drives and a collection of documentation, magazines and promotional materials. Designed in 1974 and usually sold as a kit, it was one of the most influential early home computers.

Popular Electronics magazine, January 1975 (Image credit: RR Auction)

Interface magazine, mid 70s (Image credit: RR Auction)

Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution, RRauction.com