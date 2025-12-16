Seven covetable accessories designed to improve your Apple experience
We present a clutch of cultured accessories for all things Apple, from chargers to cases, straps and keyboard covers
Native Union Voyage wireless charger
Native Union’s compact Voyage is designed for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The magnetic wireless charger is a mains-powered clamshell device that folds away into a pocketable pebble-shaped unit.
Unfurl it and you have two Qi2 and MagSafe compatible pads upon which to rest the relevant devices. When folded, the Voyage doubles up as a perfect stand for Apple’s StandBy mode, with a spot to charge an Apple Watch as well.
Kuxiu X40 Turbo Charging Stand
A more conventional desktop charging stand, albeit in a vibrant shade of ‘cosmic’ orange, Kuxiu’s x40 Turbo is also wireless and foldable. The Z-fold design can charge three devices simultaneously – Watch, AirPods and iPhone.
With the latter, provided you have the iPhone 16 or above, the X40 turbo uses Qi2.2 25W wireless charging – it can take an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in less than half an hour. The X40 folds into a compact puck for travel or for when full functionality isn’t required.
Gomi Forever Phone Case
UK-based tech firm Gomi is committed to longevity and full circularity, as seen in their Collection One Bluetooth speaker. Now the company has launched an iPhone case, suitable for all models from iPhone 16 upwards. According to co-founder Tom Meades, ‘the phone case industry is estimated to be worth around £25bn globally - by selling products that don’t last, to keep you buying more. It’s the definition of waste.’
The Forever case uses Gomi’s unique moulding system that ensures no two cases are ever alike, using 100% recycled materials made in the UK. The Brighton company also offers free repairs for life or will upgrade your case to match the newest phone for a small charge.
Arc Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus
The other end of the scale is represented by the Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus from Arc. This mouthful of a product from the Dutch company is squarely aimed at the premium end of the market, even though it shares the Gomi approach to individual, unique design. This time the singularity of each case is the result of using thin layers of super-heated titanium to form a billet that is then machined into the form of a case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Just 100 examples of the Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus will be made, each with its own presentation box. Arc also makes cases from aerospace-grade aluminium, but titanium – as used by Apple in its revolutionary 3D-printing process for the Apple Watch Ultra – is the ultimate flex.
Bionic Labs Magic Duo S Tray
French aluminium accessory specialists Bionic Labs have upgraded their Magic Duo tray to create the Magic Duo S. This slab of polished, machined aluminium holds both Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad in a space-saving stacked configuration that evokes the aesthetics and feel of a MacBook Pro on your desktop. Available for both the regular and full-size Magic Keyboard, each Magic Duo S Tray is formed from a single solid piece of aluminium.
Ugreen MagFlow power bank
A portable power bank, the Ugreen MagFlow’s USP is the ability to charge up to three devices, with an integral USB-C cable in addition to an extra USB-C slot and the wireless dock. In total, the MagFlow contains a 10000mAh battery pack (enough to put nearly two full charges into a 16 Pro Max) and there’s a handy screen showing available power reserve.
Aulumu C01 Apple Watch band
Although there are plenty of Apple-designed band available for the current generation of Apple Watch, aftermarket options have opened up the field even more. This new band from Aulumu, the C01, is carved out of aerospace-grade titanium.
Light and strong, the C01’s interlaced segments are coated with DLC (diamond-like carbon) for added durability, and a magnetic clasp. The C01 is available in titanium and black.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
How Abidjan's Young Designers Workshop is helping shape a new generation of Côte d'Ivoire creatives
In the first in our Design Cities series, we look at how Abidjan's next generation of creatives is being nurtured by an enlightened local designer
-
A tale of two Audis: the A5 saloon goes up against the A6 Avant e-tron
Is the sun setting on Audi’s ICE era, or does the company’s e-tron technology still need to improve?
-
Inside Christian de Portzamparc’s showstopping House of Dior Beijing: ‘sculptural, structural, alive’
Daven Wu travels to Beijing to discover Dior’s dramatic new store, a vast temple to fashion that translates haute couture into architectural form
-
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is a pocket tablet that takes folding screens to new extremes
Samsung has announced its newest flagship device, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Featuring three folding screens, this ultimate smartphone can transform into a ten-inch tablet
-
Hunker down in a perfectly equipped work-from-home hub this winter
If your WFH set-up needs an upgrade, or if you need to kit out a new small business from scratch, we’ve got you covered
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3 has innovation at its heart – a 3D-printed titanium case
We delve into Apple’s pioneering use of 3D-printed metal, and how it ties in with the company’s path to carbon neutrality
-
Bionic Labs builds precision next-level Apple accessories from aluminium and stainless steel
From stands, chargers and keyboard trays to a set of accessories for the Vision Pro, Parisian design studio Bionic Labs offers only the best for your Apple gear
-
Vivo launches OriginOS 6, for a smooth and intelligent mobile experience
Superior AI, next-level graphics and a seamless user experience make this Vivo’s most sophisticated operating system yet
-
The best wireless in-ear headphones, tested by experts
Our latest round up of the best wireless in-ear headphones includes products from Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, JBL, Nothing, and Sony
-
We roadtest Apple’s newest wearable tech, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 hardly reinvents Apple’s most ruggedly handsome of designs, but it does refine it. And for truly off-grid adventurous types, it adds some potentially critical capabilities
-
The Apple iPhone Air leads the company’s round of autumn product launches
The new Apple iPhone 17 range boasts better cameras, more memory and more Apple Silicon. It launched alongside new Apple Watches, new AirPods and the remarkable iPhone Air. We explore out the key innovations and products