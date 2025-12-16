Native Union Voyage wireless charger

Native Union’s compact Voyage is designed for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The magnetic wireless charger is a mains-powered clamshell device that folds away into a pocketable pebble-shaped unit.

Unfurl it and you have two Qi2 and MagSafe compatible pads upon which to rest the relevant devices. When folded, the Voyage doubles up as a perfect stand for Apple’s StandBy mode, with a spot to charge an Apple Watch as well.

Kuxiu X40 Turbo Charging Stand

A more conventional desktop charging stand, albeit in a vibrant shade of ‘cosmic’ orange, Kuxiu’s x40 Turbo is also wireless and foldable. The Z-fold design can charge three devices simultaneously – Watch, AirPods and iPhone.

With the latter, provided you have the iPhone 16 or above, the X40 turbo uses Qi2.2 25W wireless charging – it can take an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in less than half an hour. The X40 folds into a compact puck for travel or for when full functionality isn’t required.

KU XIU Ku Xiu X40 Turbo Qi2.2 Certified 25w Magnetic Wireless Charger £79.99 at Amazon UK

Gomi Forever Phone Case

UK-based tech firm Gomi is committed to longevity and full circularity, as seen in their Collection One Bluetooth speaker. Now the company has launched an iPhone case, suitable for all models from iPhone 16 upwards. According to co-founder Tom Meades, ‘the phone case industry is estimated to be worth around £25bn globally - by selling products that don’t last, to keep you buying more. It’s the definition of waste.’

The Forever case uses Gomi’s unique moulding system that ensures no two cases are ever alike, using 100% recycled materials made in the UK. The Brighton company also offers free repairs for life or will upgrade your case to match the newest phone for a small charge.

Arc Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus

The other end of the scale is represented by the Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus from Arc. This mouthful of a product from the Dutch company is squarely aimed at the premium end of the market, even though it shares the Gomi approach to individual, unique design. This time the singularity of each case is the result of using thin layers of super-heated titanium to form a billet that is then machined into the form of a case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Just 100 examples of the Pulse Titanium Opal Damascus will be made, each with its own presentation box. Arc also makes cases from aerospace-grade aluminium, but titanium – as used by Apple in its revolutionary 3D-printing process for the Apple Watch Ultra – is the ultimate flex.

Damascus Opal Arc Pulse - Titanium Opal Damascus £1,400 at arc.cc

Bionic Labs Magic Duo S Tray

French aluminium accessory specialists Bionic Labs have upgraded their Magic Duo tray to create the Magic Duo S. This slab of polished, machined aluminium holds both Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad in a space-saving stacked configuration that evokes the aesthetics and feel of a MacBook Pro on your desktop. Available for both the regular and full-size Magic Keyboard, each Magic Duo S Tray is formed from a single solid piece of aluminium.

Magic Duo S Tray (new) - Without Numeric Keypad (full size) €235 at bioniclabs.org

Ugreen MagFlow power bank

A portable power bank, the Ugreen MagFlow’s USP is the ability to charge up to three devices, with an integral USB-C cable in addition to an extra USB-C slot and the wireless dock. In total, the MagFlow contains a 10000mAh battery pack (enough to put nearly two full charges into a 16 Pro Max) and there’s a handy screen showing available power reserve.

UGREEN UK Ugreen Magflow Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mah Qi2 25w £79.99 at UGreen

Aulumu C01 Apple Watch band

Although there are plenty of Apple-designed band available for the current generation of Apple Watch, aftermarket options have opened up the field even more. This new band from Aulumu, the C01, is carved out of aerospace-grade titanium.

Light and strong, the C01’s interlaced segments are coated with DLC (diamond-like carbon) for added durability, and a magnetic clasp. The C01 is available in titanium and black.

C01 Hi-Per Titanium Alloy Watch Band - Titanium Color $179 at aulumu.com