Picking the right accessory to tally with Apple’s extraordinarily focused industrial design isn’t always easy. For every perfectly machined piece of aluminium, precisely bevelled edge and meticulously calculated radius, there are countless aftermarket add-ons that serve only to detract from, not enhance, the Cupertino touch.

Avoiding this clash of cultures was the impetus behind Bionic Labs, a Paris-based design studio founded by George Gibbens with the ambition of matching – even exceeding – the highest quality hardware with accessories and enhancements for the desktop. As Gibbens states, ‘good design should disappear into daily life’, and the output from Bionic Labs has tracked this ethos from the outset.

The first product from the Labs was a stand for the Apple Vision Pro, a carefully shaped object that started off as a 3D-printed titanium form, then was endlessly refined and revised until it resulted in the functional stand you see here. Capable of storing the headset, battery pack and neatly coiled cable, the base is made from matte-finished milled aluminium with the stand available in polished stainless steel. A black finish is also available.

Gibbens has expanded his portfolio to include vertical stands for the MacBook – useful when working with an external monitor and keyboard – and a dock designed for the highly-rated Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones.

With the maxim ‘Make Something Wonderful’ in mind at all times, Gibbens has also shaped another pair of handy Mac accessories, the Magic Duo Tray and Magic Duo S Tray. These allow one to combine an Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad together in one unit, either stacked or horizontally, further decluttering the desktop.

Also coming soon is an all-aluminium Vision Pro Travel Case to go with the new Vision Pro Tray, an extravagant take on the desk tidy for Apple’s AR headset. Other items in the Bionic Labs catalogue include chargers and monitor stands, all sharing a unified, elegant aesthetic that shows Apple’s hardware at its best.

AirPods Max Charger, €185, Vertical Laptop Stand, €180, Apple Vision Pro Stand, €295, bioniclabs.org, @gobionic

