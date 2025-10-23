In the 1980s, affordable and wearable watches were hugely popular, from the distinctive bright colours of a Swatch watch to the functional digital displays of a Casio. The ease and convenience of a digital watch made it not only an appealing choice fashion-wise, but also proved useful when legibility was key.

Essentials Men’s Digital Quartz Watch in Red & Black £480 at seikoboutique.co.uk

Seiko Rotocall advertisement from the 1980s (Image credit: Seiko)

In the heady days of 1980s space exploration, the digital Seiko ‘Astonaut’ proved to be one such genre-defying watch. Despite never being officially issued by NASA, it was worn on over 160 space missions. The unisex design, light and simple to use, was particularly loved by women, worn by those including the first American woman in space in 1983, Sally Ride, and the first American woman to perform a spacewalk, Kathryn Sullivan.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Now, Seiko is revisiting the golden age of digital with the newly released Rotocall watch, a reinterpreted version of the much-loved original. Faithfully created in the same red, yellow and blue colours as the 40-year-old original, the new watch also has the same eight functions - including time, alarms, dual time, stopwatch, counter and timer- which can be easily changed with a turn of the bezel. Like the original, the watch is powered by the quartz movement, first introduced by Seiko in 1969.

The Seiko Rotocall watches, £480 from seikoboutique.co.uk