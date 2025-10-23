Seiko brings back the digital watches loved by astronauts in the 1980s
The new Seiko Rotocall watches draws inspiration from the Seiko 'Astronaut' – a watch worn on 160 space missions
In the 1980s, affordable and wearable watches were hugely popular, from the distinctive bright colours of a Swatch watch to the functional digital displays of a Casio. The ease and convenience of a digital watch made it not only an appealing choice fashion-wise, but also proved useful when legibility was key.
In the heady days of 1980s space exploration, the digital Seiko ‘Astonaut’ proved to be one such genre-defying watch. Despite never being officially issued by NASA, it was worn on over 160 space missions. The unisex design, light and simple to use, was particularly loved by women, worn by those including the first American woman in space in 1983, Sally Ride, and the first American woman to perform a spacewalk, Kathryn Sullivan.
Now, Seiko is revisiting the golden age of digital with the newly released Rotocall watch, a reinterpreted version of the much-loved original. Faithfully created in the same red, yellow and blue colours as the 40-year-old original, the new watch also has the same eight functions - including time, alarms, dual time, stopwatch, counter and timer- which can be easily changed with a turn of the bezel. Like the original, the watch is powered by the quartz movement, first introduced by Seiko in 1969.
The Seiko Rotocall watches, £480 from seikoboutique.co.uk
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
