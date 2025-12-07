A cubist house rises in Mexico City, its concrete volumes providing a bold urban refuge

Casa Ailes, a cubist house by Jaime Guzmán Creative Group, is rich in architectural expression that mimics the dramatic and inviting nature of a museum

the concrete facade of the cubist house Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzmán Creative Group
(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)
By
published
in News

A cubist house, all concrete volumes and brutalist façades, is perched in Cumbres de Santa Fe, an exclusive high-end residential neighbourhood in Mexico City. Welcome to Casa Ailes, a home whose rawness and expressive arrangement offer a new take on contemporary living – one with a truly purpose-driven design, too.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

Tour Casa Ailes, a cubist house full of brutalism and wonder

‘The inspiration behind Casa Ailes emerged from a deep analysis of the client’s activities and needs, a methodology that allowed us to develop creative and highly specific solutions. From the beginning, I conceived the residence as an urban refuge, a space protected toward the exterior yet open and generous on the inside,’ says Jaime Guzmán, founder and creative director of Jaime Guzmán Creative Group.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

‘To achieve this, I proposed a completely solid façade facing the street, conceived not only as a gesture of privacy but also as an expressive architectural element. This façade is composed of six concrete volumes that structure playful interior spaces through the void they create, allowing us to explore contrasts between solids and openings that ultimately reinforce privacy.’

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

The overarching composition of the residence is defined by the contrast between solidity and lightness. The six protruding concrete volumes are further emphasised by a reflecting pool which mirrors their geometries on the ground.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

Inside, Casa Ailes features interconnected social spaces, as well as a large family area, perfect for the clients’ teenage daughters to gather and use with their friends. The basement was designed to house a speakeasy with direct access to the street, allowing guests to enter independently.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

A corridor connecting the entrance to the garden is one of Guzmán’s favourite elements, he explains: ‘From this space, the social areas are organised, natural light enters deeply into the interior, and a constant dialogue is established between the built structure and the openness toward views of nature.’

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

From here, there is access to the office, family room, main living area, and kitchen. The living room links up to both the central patio and the main terrace. The second floor hosts a solid block of marble stairs. On the upper level, the primary bedroom comprises concrete wall beams which nod to the materiality of the building. The third floor hosts an independent apartment for the eldest daughter, providing her with a degree of autonomy.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

Guzmán wanted visitors to experience an immediate sense of impact, achieved through the dramatic façade of this characterful, cubist house. His aim was to spark curiosity and invite guests on a journey in which the interior gradually reveals itself in a museum-like way. He says: ’I wanted visitors to feel tranquillity, balance, and a sense of discovery; however, once inside, the space unfolds into a warm and open atmosphere’.

Casa Ailes in Mexico City Jaime Guzma&amp;#769;n Creative Group

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo)

jaimeguzman.com

TOPICS
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸