A cubist house, all concrete volumes and brutalist façades, is perched in Cumbres de Santa Fe, an exclusive high-end residential neighbourhood in Mexico City. Welcome to Casa Ailes, a home whose rawness and expressive arrangement offer a new take on contemporary living – one with a truly purpose-driven design, too.

Tour Casa Ailes, a cubist house full of brutalism and wonder

‘The inspiration behind Casa Ailes emerged from a deep analysis of the client’s activities and needs, a methodology that allowed us to develop creative and highly specific solutions. From the beginning, I conceived the residence as an urban refuge, a space protected toward the exterior yet open and generous on the inside,’ says Jaime Guzmán, founder and creative director of Jaime Guzmán Creative Group.

‘To achieve this, I proposed a completely solid façade facing the street, conceived not only as a gesture of privacy but also as an expressive architectural element. This façade is composed of six concrete volumes that structure playful interior spaces through the void they create, allowing us to explore contrasts between solids and openings that ultimately reinforce privacy.’

The overarching composition of the residence is defined by the contrast between solidity and lightness. The six protruding concrete volumes are further emphasised by a reflecting pool which mirrors their geometries on the ground.

Inside, Casa Ailes features interconnected social spaces, as well as a large family area, perfect for the clients’ teenage daughters to gather and use with their friends. The basement was designed to house a speakeasy with direct access to the street, allowing guests to enter independently.

A corridor connecting the entrance to the garden is one of Guzmán’s favourite elements, he explains: ‘From this space, the social areas are organised, natural light enters deeply into the interior, and a constant dialogue is established between the built structure and the openness toward views of nature.’

From here, there is access to the office, family room, main living area, and kitchen. The living room links up to both the central patio and the main terrace. The second floor hosts a solid block of marble stairs. On the upper level, the primary bedroom comprises concrete wall beams which nod to the materiality of the building. The third floor hosts an independent apartment for the eldest daughter, providing her with a degree of autonomy.

Guzmán wanted visitors to experience an immediate sense of impact, achieved through the dramatic façade of this characterful, cubist house. His aim was to spark curiosity and invite guests on a journey in which the interior gradually reveals itself in a museum-like way. He says: ’I wanted visitors to feel tranquillity, balance, and a sense of discovery; however, once inside, the space unfolds into a warm and open atmosphere’.

