Mexican airline Aeroméxico has unveiled a stylish new collection of in-flight crockery inspired by modern Mexico. It’s designed by Newterritory, which has studios in London, UK and Atlanta, US, and has been working with the airline for ten years.

The previous business class tableware – no-nonsense, functional pieces of China and glazed porcelain – has been replaced with more than 15 new pieces, including plates, bowls, glasses and mugs.

Aeroméxico introduces new dinnerware

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aeroméxico)

Porcelain pieces are intended as a nod to the country’s traditional ceramics, drawing on the reds of terracotta and the blacks of Oaxacan clay. The idea is that their irregular forms celebrate craft rather than perfection. And the blue-tinted glassware with its little air bubbles should remind passengers of tequila bottles, which are typically made from recycled glass.

Newterritory combined these lightweight materials with space-saving designs to ease the crew’s workload and help reduce weight – an all-important consideration for anything going into an aircraft.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aeroméxico)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aeroméxico)

‘We developed a clear design language, including a subtle sculptural plinth, which allows the pieces to nest efficiently,’ says Newterritory’s Nadja Orwell. Even the salt and pepper shakers are stackable, and the plates are shallower, again helping to make them lighter and more compact.

The new tableware, which rolls out across the airline’s Boeing 787 fleet this year, follows on from the 90-year-old airline’s cabin interiors upgrade – also by NewTerritory – its tweaked branding in 2023, and its new uniforms. These were created by the Mexican brand Yakampot, led by designer Concepción Orvañanos, and feature handcrafted embroidery sewn by more than 230 Chiapas craftswomen.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aeroméxico)

Next up for Aeroméxico is a new Business Economy class, rolling out from late 2027. ‘As part of our ongoing ten-year partnership, we look forward to continuing to transform the brand experience and onboard signature moments in due course,’ says Orwell.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

aeromexico.com