‘Casa Óculo was inspired by a blend of Mediterranean vernacular architecture, a strong interest in sensory experience, and a fascination with the passage of time,’ say the architects and co-founders of OHLAB, Paloma Hernaiz and Jaime Oliver. The Spanish studio is reflecting on its recent project, a single-family Mallorcan house located in a residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of Palma – where the practice is also based.

Inside Casa Óculo, a Mallorcan house redefining island living

(Image credit: José Hevia)

The project is defined by its large flat roof, which stretches east to west and seamlessly blends into the horizon. It is a simple, yet bold architectural gesture, under which spaces are rhythmically delineated by thick, lime-rendered walls.

(Image credit: José Hevia)

‘Time plays a key role in the house – not only in the daily movement of sunlight through the oculus, which marks the hours like a domestic sundial, but also in a slower, subtler way: through the materials themselves,’ say Hernaiz and Oliver.

(Image credit: José Hevia)

‘The lime mortar walls are alive – they age, breathe, and slowly develop a patina that adds depth and texture over time. This idea of architecture that improves with age and connects to natural rhythms was central to our concept.’

(Image credit: José Hevia)

Paradoxically, the simplicity of the geometry proved to be one of the architects’ greatest challenges within the project. They explain: ‘Achieving that clarity required extreme precision – from cutting the oculus into the roof to aligning and proportioning the load-bearing walls, and integrating natural materials like stone, wood, and brass in a way that felt effortless.’

(Image credit: José Hevia)

The team selected materials that would weather beautifully over time. Their goal was to ultimately develop the right texture and tone for their lime mortars. The material palette also includes stone floors, wooden carpentry and natural brass details.

(Image credit: José Hevia)

A vibrant Mediterranean garden complements the architecture and was viewed as an additional material in the project. This outdoor space merges effortlessly with the surrounding context and extends the character of the nearby mountains into the living spaces.

(Image credit: José Hevia)

‘We hope [residents] feel a sense of calm, protection, and softness,’ Hernaiz and Oliver tell Wallpaper*. ‘The house is meant to be both introspective and open – it offers privacy and enclosure, but always remains connected to the sky and the landscape.

(Image credit: José Hevia)

'The sunlight entering through the oculus brings a quiet rhythm to the spaces, marking the day in a gentle and ever-changing way. The oculus creates an emotional and poetic connection to time. It’s a reminder of nature’s cycles and how architecture can quietly frame and celebrate them.’

ohlab.net