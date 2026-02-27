Ultra high-end portable audio specialist Astell&Kern has announced a new portable player, the PD20. An ultra-compact digital audio player, the PD20 is to 2026 what the pocketable mp3 player was a couple of decades ago, with the added benefit of 20 years of improved manufacturing, sound quality and personalisation.

Astell&Kern PD20 digital audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

In addition to A&K’s rock-solid construction quality, the new player’s main USP is its ‘Personal Sound’ system. This onboard algorithm has been developed alongside Audiodo, a Malmö-based start-up that has mastered the art of shaping audio based on your hearing. The device initiates a hearing test, the results of which will determine the equalisation and balance of the audio to best fit your ears.

Astell&Kern PD20 digital audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

Audiodo has worked with brands like Nothing, Nocs and Skullcandy, and here the tech is baked into the PD20’s dedicated earphones. There are other audiophile aspects to the player’s design, including a hybrid amplification mode that exploits the Digital Audio Convertor’s flexibility to provide a suite of different audio experiences, all switched by a physical button. On the top of the PD20, a Sound Master Wheel provides a wide sweep of EQ control.

Astell&Kern PD20 digital audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

The aluminium housing is more linear and classically styled than earlier players from A&K, which tended towards a more faceted form factor. Physical controls, inspired by studio equipment, provide easy access to the audio functions, while the large touch screen has space for artwork and transport controls.

Astell&Kern PD20 digital audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

Finally, there’s also Audiosphere technology, a form of spatial audio that generates a 3D sound field from standard 2-channel stereo, with four presets: Subtle, Balanced, Immersive, and Echoic. Onboard memory is 256GB but the PD20 offers support for up to 2TB of audio via microSD cards. High-res audio support comes as standard, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and wired connectivity, with the option to use PD20 as a USB DAC for a Mac or Windows PC

Astell&Kern PD20 digital audio player (Image credit: Astell&Kern)

Astell&Kern PD20, £1799 / $1970, astellnkern.com, @astellandkern_uk

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors