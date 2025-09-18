Remarkably, it’s been over four years since Nothing arrived with a (slightly) new paradigm in electronics design. The Nothing Ear (1) were earbuds without fripperies, as well as a clear identity and a transparent commitment to simplicity and sound quality.

The original product is now in its third iteration, and the company has lost none of its panache and pocket-friendliness. The new Nothing Ear (3), available in black and white, will be instantly familiar to fans of the brand, with the transparent charging case and earbud stem all present and correct, along with the trademark flashes of red.

What sets Ear (3) apart from its forebears – and its rivals – is the addition of what Nothing calls the Super Mic. This dual-microphone system sits within the charging case and serves as a primary microphone to boost hands-free call quality to hitherto unreached levels.

The new mic system incorporates an ambient-filtering technology that focuses specifically on voice, stripping away extraneous noise for a clear delivery regardless of what’s going on around you. The addition of a new TALK button triggers the new microphone when you’re on a call.

There’s also a secondary function to TALK; for users of Nothing OS, pressing the button opens up Essential Space, Nothing’s picture, note-taking and voice memo app, allowing you to easily mention something you might rely on later. To date, I’ve found Essential Space is usually triggered accidentally, leading to an intriguing selection of weird screen grabs, odd photos and awkward snippets of conversation. Hopefully Ear (3)’s added functionality will give the app new life.

The earbuds themselves also have upgraded microphones, with three directional mics in each bud and a special ‘bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit’, or VPU, which translates vibrations from the jaw and ear canal into electrical signals. Nothing has also trained its noise-cancelling using AI, with no fewer than 20 million hours of real-world audio being pumped into the algorithms to create the most responsive software.

Sound quality is undeniably excellent, and the earbuds are comfortable for long periods of use. The tiny battery inside each bud has also been improved, with ten hours of listening time (without noise cancelling) that can be extended to 38 hours using a fully charged case. Pop the phones into the case when it’s plugged in via USB-C and you’ll get ten hours of use in just ten minutes of charge time.

In addition to the pairing with Essential Space, Nothing app users can also access ChatGPT’s conversational mode via the earbuds, should you want something to talk to. The Ear (3) looks set to be another winner from Nothing, which is continuing with a relentless product roadmap.

This year’s Phone (3) took the brand into the premium space for the first time, and the recent Headphone (1) is a bold mix of aesthetic innovation and audio perfection. Ear (3) continue this long-running winning streak.

Nothing Ear (3), £179 / $179 / € 179, nothing.tech, @Nothing