When the Rosa Alpina closed its doors in 2021, after more than 80 years under the Pizzinini family, it marked the end of an era in the village of San Cassiano. Long considered an icon of the Dolomites, the family-run hotel embodied the warmth and character of the region’s Ladin culture, its spirit shaped over three generations.

Now, under a new partnership with Aman, the hotel has been reimagined as Aman Rosa Alpina. Bringing the brand’s signature serenity to the mix, the result is a more minimalist expression of Alpine living shaped by contemporary calm. Hugo and Ursula Pizzinini, who led the hotel in its most recent chapter, still live above the property and remain very much part of daily life here.

Wallpaper* checks in at Aman Rosa Alpina

What’s on your doorstep?

Located in San Cassiano, a tiny postcard-perfect village of around 700 residents in Italy’s Alta Badia valley, the hotel is surrounded by the Dolomiti Superski area’s 1,200km of runs and 450 lifts. In summer, meadows bloom with elderflowers and the trails open up to hikers, cyclists and climbers, while autumn – a favourite season for the locals – is when the crowds disperse and the larch forests turn a fiery gold.

Beyond the ski lifts and rustic mountain restaurants, Ladin heritage still defines the region. For a taste of its soul, head to Maso Alfarei Hof, a tiny family-run restaurant in a traditional farmhouse that dates back to the 1200s – where a husband and wife team cook and serve hearty dishes like barley soup and deep-fried pastries filled with sauerkraut, or goulash and polenta using ingredients from the farm.

Who’s behind the design?

The transformation is the work of Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston, the designer behind several Aman icons. Here, his characteristic approach of pale oak, stone, glass, and beautifully proportioned spaces brings a sense of clarity to the interiors, now framed by openness and light.

It’s a bold move, but the result is striking, a modern Alpine cocoon that reflects the serenity of its mountain setting. And while familiar corners like the former Piano Bar have now been reimagined as the much sleeker Il Salotto, Mario, the long-time pianist, still serenades guests each evening after nearly 35 years.

The room to book

Each of the 51 rooms and suites reflects Aman’s signature restraint with soft palettes, clean-lined furniture, fireplaces and views that steal the show. For total immersion, the Dolomites Suite – located on the top floor – combines a private outdoor Finnish sauna and terrace with sweeping mountain vistas, while the Aman Suite – the hotel’s largest – is a discreet bolthole for families or small groups, with two en-suite bedrooms, ample outdoor space, and access to the ski room and ski butler service (in winter).

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There’s The Grill, which serves a menu of timeless Italian classics within a calm, earthy tonal setting. Prepared using seasonal mountain produce, expect dishes from handmade pastas and pizzas to wood-grilled vegetables and the perfectly crisp veal cotoletta.

The sunlit Heritage Room, with its soft mountain views, is a calm space for breakfast, which serves a small buffet of pastries, fruit and local cheeses alongside an à la carte menu of hot dishes. Il Salotto, with its double-height ceiling and picture-perfect views, is the natural gathering spot for a casual lunch of small bites after the spa, or for an evening aperitivo. And for something more private, Di Vino, tucked beside the cigar lounge, offers intimate dinners accompanied by bottles from Hugo Pizzinini’s personal cellar of nearly 30,000 wines.

Where to switch off

After a day on the slopes or hiking the surrounding trails, the stillness of the Aman Spa awaits. The hotel’s centre of calm, the sanctuary is spread over two floors with calming mountain views. Start off with one of the signature therapies like the Muscle Relief Massage, followed by a dip in the indoor pool or perhaps an ice bath and sauna session – one of which has a window that frames the Alpine vistas. From there, the 20m heated outdoor infinity pool is the best and most atmospheric place to watch the sun start to dip as the steam drifts off the surface.

The verdict

In its new form, Aman Rosa Alpina feels calm, assured and unmistakably Aman, with its pared-back aesthetic, and where light, proportion and service take centre stage. Yet for those familiar with the original property, the layers of Ladin warmth and the quiet eccentricities that one defined this hotel might feel a nostalgic absence.

Still, in a region defined by raw natural drama, Aman’s disciplined minimalism offers a different kind of escape. Best experienced just out of season, when autumn paints the peaks amber and the air turns crisp, it’s a sanctuary that feels true to Aman.

Aman Rosa Alpina is located at Strada Micurà de Rü, 20, 39036 San Cassiano, Italy.