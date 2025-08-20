Pierre-Yves Rochon celebrates ‘the great tradition of Italian design’ in Four Seasons Hotel Milano refresh
The sophisticated hotel’s 118 rooms and suites have been redesigned by the acclaimed designer and long-time collaborator of the brand
The Four Seasons Milan, located on the discreet Via Gesù in the city’s so-called ‘Golden Rectangle’ shopping district, where the world’s most coveted fashion flagships and independent boutiques rub shoulders, was the first outpost of the Canadian luxury hotel brand in continental Europe, opening in 1993. Aside from its cachet, the hotel is very much steeped in history. The building’s foundations were laid in the 15th century as a convent, and it later became a private house for an aristocratic family. Not satisfied to simply trade on its history, the hotel has recently unveiled a collection of new rooms and suites by French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.
Pierre-Yves Rochon redesigns the Four Seasons Hotel Milano’s rooms and suites
‘I feel lucky to have worked on this project, because I’ve known the Four Seasons in Milan for a long time,’ says Rochon, whose previous work with the luxury hotel brand includes the recent redesign of the Four Seasons George V in Paris. ‘I love the location, I love the [convent] setting with the enormous garden, and I love the size of the rooms,’ he says of the Milan hotel
Rochon found the seeds of his concept in the historic building’s original features. Upon entering from Via Gesù, guests are greeted with a restored 18th-century fresco that hints at the building’s heritage. ‘My dream was to carry the colour scheme from the ground floor frescoes through the corridors and into the rooms,’ says Rochon, whose ideas manifested in sky blue and terracotta upholstery on the walls, woven by the Venetian textile house Rubelli.
Rochon collaborated with another historic design brand, Poliform, to furnish the rooms, designing custom bookshelves in light-toned rosewood, and brass-trimmed wooden tables. The finely crafted furniture was then organised to create a series of disparate zones within each room. ‘The idea is that each guest room feels like a studio apartment. You should close your eyes and think, “This is my pied-à-terre in Milan,”’ says Rochon. ‘You have a nice entrance, a walk-in dressing room, a large bathroom, a spacious living area, maybe a dining table for four, a comfortable sofa to watch TV, and a library.’
Thanks to the former convent’s irregular organisation, Rochon reveals that no two rooms are exactly alike, with each conforming to an original layout and styling. That being said, not all have been created equal. Two standout suites feature decorative flourishes that have mesmerised occupants for centuries.
The first is the Fresco Suite, a studio-style space whose ceiling features a hand-painted fresco, similar to the one found in the hotel’s entranceway. Rochon took inspiration from the artwork, completed by Giocondo Albertolli in the 18th century, designing the room around a colour palette that subtly echoes its yellow and peach tones.
The other showpiece is the sumptuous Renaissance Suite, which unfurls below an elaborate, centuries-old stucco ceiling. Dressed in shades of pale grey and white –including Rubelli-upholstered panels behind the mirrored canopy bed – the room’s four windows look out over the hotel’s courtyard garden. Rochon mirrored the garden’s verdant geometry with touches of green throughout the room, including the upholstered dining chairs and an oval-shaped floral painting with gilt edges.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
In designing the space, Rochon kept in mind Milan’s status as the world’s design capital. ‘Every designer comes to the Salone del Mobile in Milan, and I wanted the hotel guests to feel the same excitement,’ he says of his approach. ‘I wanted them to love the rooms and feel: “Yes, we are in Italy – we’re in Milan.”’
Four Seasons Hotel Milano is located a Via Gesù, 6-8, 20121 Milan, Italy.
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
-
How Bureau Betak transformed the runway show
Pioneering production company Bureau Betak has masterminded some of the most inspiring runway sets of the last 30 years, dazzling both real-life guests and an ever-growing virtual global audience. Hugo Macdonald meets the people behind the magic
-
Vauxhall powers into the future with the all-electric Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept
A concept designed to capture a new performance sub-brand, the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is also available to drive in the virtual realm
-
The Melbourne studio rewilding cities through digital-driven landscape design
‘There's a lack of control that we welcome as designers,’ say Melbourne-based landscape architects Emergent Studios
-
At this elegant new aparthotel in Florence, local living is done right
This Time Tomorrow offers bespoke itineraries and neoclassical interiors that echo the city’s layered soul
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
Il Sereno’s new Listening Suite is what phonophiles’ dreams are made of
Designed by Patricia Urquiola and Il Sereno founder and audiophile Luis Contreras, the new Lake Como-facing suite unites Japanese listening culture with Italian design
-
Inside Belmond’s most exclusive holiday villa yet, a lavish Ligurian palazzo
Once the theatre of lavish parties, Villa Beatrice is now a palatial haven of seclusion with easy access to Portofino’s Splendido, a Belmond hotel
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Detour Discotheque is bringing ‘the world’s dreamiest party’ to Puglia
The pop-up event, La Dolce Vita Disco, promises dancing, good food and sunshine in a 16th-century Italian farmhouse
-
Five tranquil suites by Patricia Urquiola suspend visitors ‘between sea and sky’ in Capri
Patricia Urquiola dreams up a study in contrast and tradition for the next chapter of Jumeirah Capri Palace
-
Sun-soaked European destinations to visit in spring
Dreaming of Florentine palazzos and Greek islands now that the weather is starting to turn? Check into one of these beautiful European hotels and holiday homes