When Forestis opened its doors in 2020, it quickly became a bucket-list destination for design-minded travellers in search of substance. Set at 1,800 metres on the southern slope of Mount Plose, the hotel feels completely suspended in nature, its architecture blending into the forested hillside, with a façade that frames the jagged silhouette of the Dolomites.

A project by Stefan Hinteregger and Teresa Unterthiner, Forestis was conceived as a modern sanctuary that celebrates the four natural elements – air, water, sun and climate. Though larger than many Alpine hideaways, with 62 suites, it feels remarkably quiet and peaceful.

Wallpaper* checks in at Forestis, Dolomites

What's on your doorstep?

Forestis sits above the town of Bressanone in South Tyrol, surrounded by ski runs in winter and hiking trails in summer. Days begin with views over the Peitlerkofel massif and end with sunsets that turn the peaks rose-gold. Guests can step directly from the hotel onto the Plose ski slopes, or in warmer months follow spruce and larch forest paths.

This part of South Tyrol carries a strong blend of Italian and Austrian influence, evident in both its architecture and its cuisine. Villages nearby are worth exploring for their small markets and traditional craft workshops, though most guests find it hard to leave the hotel’s serenity once they’ve settled in.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Who is behind the design?

Designed by Brixen-based architect Armin Sader, Forestis reinterprets mountain architecture through natural geometry. The original stone house – once a historic sanatorium – now connects seamlessly to three slender timber towers that rise from the slope, their vertical lines inspired by the surrounding trees. Inside, the palette stays deliberately minimal with pale spruce, stone and glass layered with soft, tactile fabrics from a local weaving mill in Trentino.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Everything at Forestis feels quiet and purposeful. Light filters through the rooms in tones that change throughout the day, and balconies extend like ledges above the forest canopy. Sustainability underpins the project – from the CO₂-neutral construction to renewable energy sourced on-site – but it’s the integration with nature that defines its character.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

The room to book

Each of the 62 suites is built around uninterrupted views of the Dolomites, with windows that draw the landscape directly into the room. Materials are simple – wood, stone and linen – but the proportions are generous and the atmosphere cocooning and restorative.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

The Tower Suites are the showpieces, their covered terraces opening directly onto the peaks and their interiors defined by a calming sense of space and light. In the original building, the rooms retain their historic windows, which add a touch more character to the otherwise uniform interiors that run throughout the hotel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Dining at Forestis takes its cue from the forest itself. At Panorama, the hotel’s main restaurant, dining feels like theatre, the room looking out towards the views of the Dolomites so that every seat faces the mountains. Each curved banquette is like a private cocoon, so even when the restaurant is full, it never feels busy. Mornings here are especially calm, sunlight streaming through the wide windows onto a breakfast that combines a meticulously curated buffet – complete with an extensive butter offering and a make-your-own juice station – as well as an à la carte menu of hot dishes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

For lunch and throughout the day, the recently renovated Garden Restaurant brings a lighter, more Mediterranean mood. Surrounded by meadows and mountain plants, the space opens to the landscape, making it an ideal autumn sunshine spot. The menu features regional classics such as Wiener Schnitzel sitting alongside dishes made from herbs, vegetables and roots foraged from the hotel’s own garden and neighbouring forest. As evening settles in, the bar with its cosy fireplace and wine cellar becomes a quiet gathering spot for a glass of wine, which has a strong South Tyrolean list at the centre of the selection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

The most ambitious dining experience, though, is Yera, the hotel’s new immersive restaurant built directly into the mountainside behind the main building. Conceived as a cave carved from the red earth, it’s centred around a fire pit where a 14-course tasting unfolds over the course of four hours. Each dish – from white fish with hawthorn berries and fermented horseradish to Jerusalem artichoke, sauerkraut and walnut ravioli – is made using ingredients foraged from the surrounding forest. The meal is paired with small-batch kombucha infusions crafted with the same precision, and in keeping with its ritualistic atmosphere, cameras are not allowed, highlighting the experience’s intimacy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Where to switch off

At Forestis, switching off starts the moment you arrive. The stillness of the setting does most of the work; however, the spa takes it a step further. Centred on the healing power of the region’s four native trees – mountain pine, spruce, larch and Swiss pine – it spans several levels, with saunas, steam rooms and relaxation spaces that open directly to the forest.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Recently renovated, the spa now includes a series of new spa suites equipped with two treatment beds, a large round bathtub, a steam bath and a relaxation area. Treatments continue to follow the property’s nature-based philosophy – drawing on Celtic traditions and the energies of the surrounding woods – and new additions include the Healing Wood Massage, which uses intuitively selected wooden sticks.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

The showstopper is the indoor-outdoor pool, divided by floor-to-ceiling glass, that looks out towards the same Dolomite peaks visible from the suites. After a hike or a day on the slopes, guests drift between the Tree Circle Ceremony, herbal rituals or Wyda yoga, while the saunas follow local custom and are clothing-free, which is just another reminder of how naturally life aligns here with the elements.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

The verdict

Forestis is a benchmark for contemporary Alpine hospitality with its clarity of design, deep connection to place, and a sense of time slowed to nature’s flow, and though larger than many retreats, it still feels intimate and personal. Best experienced between seasons when mist drifts low through the trees and the light turns silver, it’s the kind of hotel that quietly reminds you why people fall in love with the mountains in the first place.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Forestis)

Forestis is located at Palmschoss 22, 39042 Bressanone, Italy.