Extreme Cashmere’s New York store is a haven for knitwear and furniture lovers alike
Designed to evoke a ‘luxurious home’, the Amsterdam-based knitwear label’s sophomore store on New York’s Mercer Street features an enviable interior curation – from poppy-print Milo Baughman chairs to a hot-pink Sabine Marcelis ‘donut’
When Saskia Dijskre founded Extreme Cashmere, she did not want there to be a label inside her signature Crew Hop sweater, preferring the product – which she has called the ‘perfect jumper’ – to speak for itself. She would eventually relent, though, when she opened the brand’s first retail store in Amsterdam’s Utrechtsestraat neighbourhood earlier this year, it was notable for the way that no product was displayed: instead, shoppers wanting to try pieces from the brand’s all-cashmere wardrobe would have to converse with store staff who would then help them select the perfect piece.
‘[It’s an] approach that has worked really well for us in Amsterdam,’ Dijskre explains, noting that sales at the store have been buoyant despite the break with convention. ‘For us, service and personal connection are the most important. We want people to really experience the brand. By not displaying products on racks or shelves first thing as you walk in, we invite more interaction between our team and visitors – it creates room for conversation.’
Inside Extreme Cashmere’s New York store
A new store on New York’s Mercer Street, which opens this month (November 2025), follows this approach, with just a handful of garments on display (and none in the windows, which is typically prime marketing estate in the competitive SoHo neighbourhood). Instead, shoppers will enter a space reminiscent of a library or lobby, where vivid green carpeting – reminiscent of 1970s interiors – meets a bold assemblage of furnishings, shelves of books, flower arrangements, and product concealed in the brand’s signature cotton dust bags.
Designed by Dijskre’s nephew, architect and designer Hidde Dijkstra, the brief was to create a space that recalls a ‘luxurious home’. Set around two rounded high-gloss centrepieces – designed by Hidde and used as display cases or as a cash desk – the rest of the furnishings have a similarly space-age feel, from steel-frame chairs by Milo Baughman (here playfully upholstered in poppy-print fabric) and cloud-like ceiling lights by Molo, to a bright-pink Sabine Marcelis ‘donut’ transported from the Amsterdam office to New York. Other vintage pieces, such as a 1970s Italian coffee table, were sourced from Marché aux Puces in Paris.
‘It all reflects our love for design and the time and care we put into finding just the right pieces from all over the world,’ she says. ‘The design is inspired by our flagship in Amsterdam, where the concept of “home” is central. We’ve carried that same feeling over to New York, but because the space is larger, we were able to play more with layout and spatial design. It’s still not merchandise-forward, just like in Amsterdam, but instead focused on creating a calm, inspiring environment.’
The decision to open the brand’s second permanent New York store came after a series of pop-ups, including on New York’s Upper East Side (the brand also hosted an ephemeral store-cum-café in LA’s Just One Eye concept store, though for now, the East Coast has taken priority). ‘We’ve always loved New York,’ says Dijkstra. ‘Our pop-up on Madison Avenue last year was such a success, and a lot of fun too, so opening a permanent space here felt like the natural next step. We loved being uptown before, but SoHo has a completely different energy. I love that there are people from all walks of life passing through.’
As for her own perfect day in New York, Dijkstra prefers to keep things simple: ‘I love visiting museums, we went to Dia Beacon yesterday, which was amazing, but honestly, I mostly enjoy the everyday things,’ she says. ‘Going grocery shopping, cooking dinner back at the house, just walking around early in the morning... there’s something about this city that makes you feel like you’re part of it right away.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Extreme Cashmere, 152 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10012, extreme-cashmere.com
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Fall back in love with the mountains at this sculptural retreat in the Dolomites
In South Tyrol, the refreshed Forestis hotel raises the bar for high-altitude calm
-
Lee Broom reimagines the Christmas tree at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
The London hotel unveils an inventive take on the festive tradition – with absolutely no needles
-
A Brasília apartment harnesses the power of optical illusion
CoDa Arquitetura’s Moiré apartment in the Brazilian capital uses smart materials to create visual contrast and an artful welcome
-
The story behind rebellious New York fashion label-cum-art collective, Women’s History Museum
Mattie Barringer and Amanda McGowan’s multidisciplinary label has been challenging fashion’s status quo for the past decade. As they open a new exhibition at Amant, Brooklyn, the pair sit down with Wallpaper* to discuss their provocative approach
-
Ulla Johnson’s new Upper East Side boutique feels like a ‘glowing jewel box of treasures’
Design studio Valle de Valle took cues from the neighbourhood's historic buildings, from the Frick to the Carlyle, in designing this dreamy boutique
-
The key takeaways from the S/S 2026 shows: freedom, colour and romance define fashion’s new chapter
We unpack the trends and takeaways from the S/S 2026 season, which saw fashion embrace a fresh start with free-spirited collections and a bold exploration of colour and form
-
From wearable skincare to scented runways, unpacking the unconventional beauty moments of fashion month S/S 2026
The S/S 2026 season featured everything from probiotic-lined athleisure to fragranced runways – and those Maison Margiela mouthguards
-
Hard Sun is the NYC brand revolutionising sunscreen
This high-protection mineral formulation comes with sleek packaging and skincare benefits
-
Griffin Frazen on conceiving the cinematic runway sets for New York label Khaite: ‘If people feel moved we’ve succeeded’
The architectural designer – who helped conceive the sets for ‘The Brutalist’ – collaborates with his wife Catherine Holstein on the scenography for her Khaite runway shows, the latest of which took place in NYFW this past weekend
-
‘I want to feel optimism’: Tory Burch hopes her latest collection sparks joy
Presented in Brooklyn as part of New York Fashion Week, Tory Burch’s latest outing continued her newfound eye for experimentation and play – a balm, she says, for ‘the dark times we are in’
-
Ashlyn, the quietly romantic New York label from a Yohji Yamamoto alumna
The focus of our latest Uprising column, Seoul-born Ashlyn Park worked for fashion greats before starting her own label in 2020. Showing her S/S 2026 collection at NYFW yesterday, she talks to Wallpaper* about marrying Japanese influences with the romance of Parisian savoir-faire