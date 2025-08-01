In 2019, ex-finance CEO Pierre Ferland and business strategist Thomas Odenthal founded the luxury travel group This Time Tomorrow to offer what they had always sought but never quite found on their own journeys: design-conscious aparthotels rooted in local authenticity, complemented by highly personalised service.

It's a standard that they pair set at three private residences in Marrakech. Ahead of check-in, each guest receives a tailored questionnaire designed to capture their interests. Based on the responses, the in-house team of resident curators organise personalised itineraries that pair exquisitely with the considered interiors of the residences.

Following the success of This Time Tomorrow's Morocco launch, the company has just opened eight new residences in Florence, Italy. As expected, the experience begins before you’ve even unpacked.

Wallpaper* checks in at This Time Tomorrow in Florence

What’s on your doorstep?

You’ll find This Time Tomorrow tucked into Le Cure, a residential pocket of Florence where life plays out at a gentler pace. Located on Viale Don Giovanni Minzoni, just off Piazza della Libertà, it’s close enough to the centre for spontaneous museum runs, but far enough to avoid the Insta-frenzy. Here, mornings start with espresso-fueled locals in no rush, and aperitivo hour stretches long into the evening.

A short walk away is the Giardino dell’Orticoltura, a lush, under-the-radar park whose hillside Orti del Parnaso offers sweeping views, while being blissfully emptier than Piazzale Michelangelo. The city’s best-known icons, from the Ponte Vecchio to the Uffizi Galleries, are reachable on foot in around 25 minutes. That is, if you’re not sidetracked by a vintage shop or gelateria en route.

Who’s behind the design?

Housed in a neoclassical building originally commissioned during the city’s expansion by architect Giuseppe Poggi in 1865, the structure itself is a nod to Florence’s layered past. There are echoes of 16th- and 17th-century Florentine vernacular in its bones, balanced with the rational elegance of late 19th-century modernisation. To honour that mix, the This Time Tomorrow team brought in Italian architectural firm SpaceStudio and Barcelona-based interiors specialists RecDi8 with a brief: channel the Renaissance without falling into pastiche. The result is a sophisticated interpretation of the city’s spirit.

SpaceStudio architect Francesco Donnaloia sought to respect what was there by preserving the building's original elements, like decorative banding on the exterior and original interior moulding. Inside, walls wear moody, mossy greens – hues uncovered beneath historic paint layers – that gently reinforce the building’s classical roots.

RecDi8 took a more narrative approach. ‘We imagined a fictional Florentine family living here for generations; refined, well-travelled, invested in the arts,’ says interior designer Norbert Frei. ‘Each era would leave its mark, layering tastes and textures over time. The result is a layered, eclectic atmosphere, where distinct elements from different eras coexist in harmonious dialogue.’

At ground level, an original grand staircase sets the tone, joined by a striking Last Judgment painting by Jacob de Backer. The eight available residences are spacious and light-filled, featuring vaulted ceilings and Venetian terrazzo floors. Up top, a private rooftop terrace gives guests cinematic views over the Florentine skyline and into the Tuscan hills beyond. Local artisans played a central role in the building’s revival, such as Pancrazzi, a multigenerational Tuscan firm responsible for restoring frescoes and cocciopesto plasterwork.

The room to book

With the exception of the attic suite, every apartment is over 100 square meters; all have fully equipped kitchens; and many include a private terrace, a large patio or access to the garden. As one might have suspected, time is part of the story. Each unit is named with a time of day (AM or PM), a playful touch that riffs on the brand’s own name. Beautiful touches abound, like historic doors reimagined from Florentine and Venetian palazzo styles; curated artworks that balance Old Masters with jolts of colour and irreverence; and glass chandeliers and sculptural armchairs that bring dramatic flourishes.

The Crepuscolo apartment is the largest, sleeping six, and also one of the most surprising. Originally a modest basement space, it now feels anything but; its vaulted ceilings are painted with an exuberant fresco. 'This unexpected artistic flourish, discovered during restoration, elevates the entire apartment, where a beautiful contemporary curved custom-made sofa sits centrally,’ explains Thomas Odenthal from This Time Tomorrow.

Residence 1 AM on the first floor is another standout; its private 20 sq m terrace and 18th-century tapestry in the living room elevate its sense of lived-in elegance, while the spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms make it well suited for longer stays.

Minibar high?

Forget your standard-issue minibar. At This Time Tomorrow in Florence, there’s no branded chocolate bar sitting next to a miniature whisky bottle. Instead, each residence is stocked with a thoughtful selection of local treats and drinks that speak to place and palette. Coffee comes courtesy of Florence’s own Caffè Mokarico, while tea is sourced from La Via del Tè.

Higher-tier residences include a curated wine offering available for purchase, from Castello di Albola Chardonnay to Rocca di Montemassi Calasole Vermentino. A complimentary bottle of Chapelle Oubliée bubbles is also part of the welcome. Scattered throughout each apartment, guests might also find a few artisanal snacks or pantry staples, such as locally made cantucci, savoury rosemary crackers or olive oil from a nearby producer.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There’s no on-site bar or restaurant, but wining and dining here is far from an afterthought. Breakfast is included in nearby cafés Pasticceria Blasio and Caffè Libertà. In the evening, guests can request an aperitivo delivered to their room – think seasonal nibbles and a crisp glass of something local – or book an in-residence private dining experience, courtesy of Roberta Del Prete and Oliver Betancourt, behind Florence’s acclaimed Cuculia. Served in the apartment or on the rooftop terrace, the multi-course menu bridges Italian finesse with Venezuelan vibrancy.

More casual food-led experiences are also on offer: think rooftop pizza-making classes with Il TipoZero’s founder or a flavour-packed neighbourhood tour guided by local insiders. Guests can tap into the knowledge of the in-house curator Eric Veroliemeulen, who has the kind of intel that dodges the obvious. Try Pantarei Osteria Pizza e Grill for a no-frills dinner, or the warmly old-school Trattoria Maga Magò.

Where to switch off

This Time Tomorrow in Florence organises activities that slow you down, plug you in, and peel back the layers of the city. The best way to enjoy leisure time is through immersive experiences. Case in point: guests can book a private art talk over a glass of sparkling wine with Jeremy Boudreau, head of art history at the British Institute of Florence. It will make your museum visits hit differently. Or meet American artist Jason Arkles at his riverside studio in a Renaissance palazzo. In a generous three-hour session, he reveals the secrets behind sculpting in Florence. There’s no spa or gym, but wellness or fitness experiences can be arranged with ease.

The verdict

Plenty of hotels promise an ‘authentic’ immersion in local culture. Unlike most, This Time Tomorrow in Florence does deliver. The formula hits a sweet spot: the privacy and polish of a luxury residence, complete with thoughtful amenities, service and high-spec design, paired with the kind of insider access you only get from someone who truly knows the city. That someone, in Florence, is Eric – the in-house curator who operates less like a concierge and more like a walking cultural compass. With a depth of knowledge and enthusiasm that never feels rehearsed, he turns each day into a choose-your-own adventure of art, food, views and surprises. This time tomorrow? I’d like to be right back there.

This Time Tomorrow in Florence is located at Viale Don Giovanni Minzoni, 3, 50129 Florence, Italy.