Detour Discotheque is bringing ‘the world’s dreamiest party’ to Puglia
The pop-up event, La Dolce Vita Disco, promises dancing, good food and sunshine in a 16th-century Italian farmhouse
Detour Discotheque, which organises ‘pop-up parties’ in some of the world's most remote locations, has announced ‘La Dolce Vita Disco’, which will take place in Puglia, Southern Italy, from September 19-21 2025.
The party will take place at Masseria La Restuccia, a 16th-century fortified farmhouse which has recently been transformed into an LGBTQ-friendly venue, located near Lecce in Italy's Salento region, near the towns of Gallipoli, Otranto and Santa Maria di Leuca.
La Masseria, which is named after the man who took care of the property until the 1950s, and preserved its considerable charm, sits on five hectares of land. It comprises a ‘borgo’ (village) with cobbled streets, boutique accommodations, and a stingray-shaped, palm-fringed pool and a poolside pagoda filled with disco balls. The dedicated nightclub is under ancient stone arches, with dancefloors set among vineyards and olive groves. We can think of worse places for a party.
La Dolce Vita Disco aims to highlight Puglia as one of 2025’s hottest travel destinations. The party element is only one of many; event organiser Jonny Ensall wants to shine a light on Puglia's natural beauty and Italian authenticity. Guests will be privy to experiences such as pasta-making classes, beach trips, karaoke, and communal meals of fresh seafood, local salami, orecchiette pasta and datterino tomatoes. And, of course, dancing: early lineup announcements include producer and DJ, DJ Whodamanny, and Puerto-Rican DJ, Daisybelle.
Detour Discotheque is known for its retro-themed parties, which take cues from 1970s icons like Paradise Garage and Studio 54, hosted in unique and far-flung venues. Previous events have taken place on an Icelandic fjord, a weather-beaten Scottish island, and a Swiss mountain; it’s a highly unique offering which combines travel and clubbing. The concept has proved popular among globe-trotting party-goers, with guests arriving from as far away as the US and Australia.
If you fancy a weekend spent partying by night and lounging by the largest pool in Southern Italy by day – with approximately 300 other people – weekend tickets start at £195.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
