Detour Discotheque, which organises ‘pop-up parties’ in some of the world's most remote locations, has announced ‘La Dolce Vita Disco’, which will take place in Puglia, Southern Italy, from September 19-21 2025.

The party will take place at Masseria La Restuccia, a 16th-century fortified farmhouse which has recently been transformed into an LGBTQ-friendly venue, located near Lecce in Italy's Salento region, near the towns of Gallipoli, Otranto and Santa Maria di Leuca.

Sunset at La Restuccia (Image credit: La Restuccia)

La Masseria, which is named after the man who took care of the property until the 1950s, and preserved its considerable charm, sits on five hectares of land. It comprises a ‘borgo’ (village) with cobbled streets, boutique accommodations, and a stingray-shaped, palm-fringed pool and a poolside pagoda filled with disco balls. The dedicated nightclub is under ancient stone arches, with dancefloors set among vineyards and olive groves. We can think of worse places for a party.

La Dolce Vita Disco aims to highlight Puglia as one of 2025’s hottest travel destinations. The party element is only one of many; event organiser Jonny Ensall wants to shine a light on Puglia's natural beauty and Italian authenticity. Guests will be privy to experiences such as pasta-making classes, beach trips, karaoke, and communal meals of fresh seafood, local salami, orecchiette pasta and datterino tomatoes. And, of course, dancing: early lineup announcements include producer and DJ, DJ Whodamanny, and Puerto-Rican DJ, Daisybelle.

La Restuccia's accommodation (Image credit: La Restuccia)

La Restuccia's interior (Image credit: La Restuccia)

The pool at La Restuccia (Image credit: La Restuccia)

Detour Discotheque is known for its retro-themed parties, which take cues from 1970s icons like Paradise Garage and Studio 54, hosted in unique and far-flung venues. Previous events have taken place on an Icelandic fjord, a weather-beaten Scottish island, and a Swiss mountain; it’s a highly unique offering which combines travel and clubbing. The concept has proved popular among globe-trotting party-goers, with guests arriving from as far away as the US and Australia.

If you fancy a weekend spent partying by night and lounging by the largest pool in Southern Italy by day – with approximately 300 other people – weekend tickets start at £195.

