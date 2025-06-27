Ask anyone who has been to Liguria and they will say that there is only one place to stay: Splendido, a Belmond hotel. The name is so legendary it has now become synonymous with the region, not just to the glitterati and jet-set types that head to the Bay of Portofino for their ‘estate Italiana fix’, but to the world. The latest chapter for the Portofino grand dame has been a major restoration and introduction of the adjacent Villa Beatrice, a first-of-its-kind bookable summer residence in the Belmond portfolio, which allows guests to use Splendido’s amenities while remaining a world apart.

An exclusive look at Belmond’s Villa Beatrice

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

Built in the 19th century, it was originally designed to host lavish balls and gatherings for Italy’s aristocratic set. Its location is equally as storied and majestic. Standing on the promontory of Punta Cajega, the villa overlooks the sea, the bay of Portofino and the glittering expanse of the Ligurian Sea. Eclectic in style, it’s an icon of the coast, not just for its literary and historical credentials, but for its original and neo-Gothic take on what a seaside Italian castle could be.

Gino Coppedè was the man who scored the commission back in 1913 from Attilio Odero, a prominent senator and entrepreneur who made his name in the shipbuilding industry. Soon after the Second World War broke out, the residence passed through various hands – including the Tonolli family and the Costa-Ardissone families – before it was acquired by Belmond in 2021. The hospitality group tasked Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (MBDS) to give Villa Beatrice its new lease of life. ‘Villa Beatrice is an homage to Liguria’s architectural heritage,’ says Brudnizki. Under his meticulous eye, all elements of the design honour past and present, having been carefully renewed using preservation techniques to give once-lost details a fresh perspective.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

While it remains restrained from Brudnizki’s signature maximalist style (as exemplified in the studio’s design of The Broadwick Soho in London), the designer says this was very much the point: ‘It was designed to mirror an idea of slow luxury fitting to the leisurely Ligurian lifestyle.’ The interiors are a tantalising mix of the old and the new. From the beginning, the Swedish designer makes it clear that the project has been, in essence, the ‘restoration of a historical landmark’. The full façade, once adorned with vibrant murals, has been carefully restored from the top down to unveil intricate designs and deep terracotta tones, while the villa’s grand arches, windows, and frescoed walls and ceilings have all been uplifted using artisanal preservation techniques.

Split across four main suites in the main residence and the secluded standalone retreat La Casetta, this carefully subdued approach to Villa Beatrice’s grand makeover pulls off ostentatious living in a way that does not scream overdone. On reflection, Martin’s approach echoes Ligurian living at its most honest. Take, for example, the Italian fabrics from regional mills used in the linens and embroidery of curtains.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

Other local touches include Lavagna stone adorning the hallways, the Graniglia alla Genovese terrazzo in the rooms and bathrooms, and the exquisite Palissandro blue marble balancing original frescoes and mosaic patterns. Meanwhile, the bedroom headboards, conceived by local craftsmanship, take inspiration from the Chiavari rattan tradition and feature an upholstered panel in Genovese Lampasso fabrics. As for the colour palette, it subtly echoes the hues of Portofino and draws much of its inspiration from its surroundings framed by the villa’s giant windows. Think lots of dusty pinks, baby blues, earthy creams, vibrant greens and a splash of burnt terracotta.

Classic Ligurian art and culture are also celebrated throughout with a clever use of hand-painted floral motifs patterned throughout key living spaces, from bedroom cabinets adorned with tales of Italianate antiquity to frescoes decorated with chivalrous knights and floral-festooned Murano chandeliers. Other highlights include antique Genovese tapestries, ceramics, scalloped iconography in all the bathrooms, bejewelled mirrors and a collection of precious porcelain and Ligurian furniture sourced at local estate sales and auction houses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

Elsewhere, villa residents can take advantage of a private wrap-around terrace, outdoor plunge pools, a fully equipped gym, a garden, including direct access to the sea, and spa treatments from neighbouring Splendido’s exclusive Dior spa. There’s also the giant first-floor panoramic terrace with a view of the bay, a rooftop, and a dedicated chef who prepares everything from Italian classics to curated menus.

Villa Beatrice is located at Via Duca degli Abruzzi, 60, 16034 Portofino, Italy.