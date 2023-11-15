Broadwick Soho joins the soul, flavour and history of London's West End
Broadwick Soho is a flamboyant luxury retreat with in-house bars, restaurants, suites and a penthouse
It is fair to label London's Soho as the beating heart of the British capital. With its 90 colourful streets, longstanding hospitality, pulsing nightlife, and eccentric street style, this vibrant area in the West End surely ensures a good time, every time.
Joining the grit, swanky, and bohemian spirit of the storied neighbourhood is the newly-opened Broadwick Soho, an opulent contemporary 57-room retreat, including nine suites and a penthouse.
Broadwick Soho, an independent luxury hotel in London
Nestled on the corner of Broadwick Street and Berwick Street, Broadwick Soho was brought to life by interior designer Martin Brudnizki, acclaimed for his work on Annabel's, The Beekman, and Scott's Restaurant.
The spot is hard to miss, given its two colossal pink elephants guarding the façade – known as the 'mascots' of the hotel, proudly referenced throughout.
Ultimately, there's no other way to describe the hotel but as a sensory feast, combining Jazz Age opulence, Italian influences from travels around the country, a dash of English eccentricity, and a sprinkle of disco fabulousness.
Broadwick Soho perfectly integrates into central London's vibrant entertainment scene with its variety of in-house restaurants and bars. Dear Jackie, the flagship restaurant on the lower ground floor, offers a luxurious setting for traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist. At street level, Bar Jackie is a lively café where hotel guests and passers-by can savour freshly brewed coffee or an evening aperitif.
For an exclusive treat, hotel guests can indulge in The Nook, a private lounge area with a fireplace and a vinyl player, providing a tranquil escape from the lively Soho surroundings. The rooftop dining bar and terrace, Flute, is considered the hotel's 'crown jewel,' offering breathtaking views of London's rooftops. Meanwhile, on the eighth floor, The Dining Room provides a unique space with floor-to-ceiling windows, remarkable art, and a cosy fireplace.
Equally dazzling are each of Broadwick Soho's rooms and suites, boasting bespoke furniture and carefully chosen art pieces, featuring rich geometric patterns, vibrant prints, and a soothing colour palette. Each room includes a custom-designed bed, plush bed linens, and bespoke amenities for an extra touch of luxury.
Large windows flood the rooms with natural light, complemented by herringbone floors and tassel-trimmed furniture, and the bathrooms feature chic marble wash-tops, walk-in rain showers, and sustainable luxury amenities by Ortigia. Some suites include freestanding bathtubs, allowing guests to relax and unwind while overlooking the bustling streets of Soho.
A secret yet to be discovered is Broadwick Soho's art curation, including pieces by the likes of Francis Bacon, Bridget Riley, Andy Warhol, and William Turnbull, amongst other vintage relics and exciting emerging artists' pieces from Faye Wei Wei and Casey Moore, to name a few.
With its conspicuous interiors, sought-after inventory and flamboyant amenities, who knows, perhaps Mike White will find inspiration in Broadwick Soho for his upcoming White Lotus seasons.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
