London’s hospitality scene has long adapted effortlessly to changing times, staying ahead of the creative curve and demonstrating to the rest of the world why it is so revered. It played a key role in the early 2000s revival of classic cocktails, reigniting interest in the Martini and Manhattan through the historical diligence of venues like the Savoy’s American Bar, Claridge’s, The Connaught Bar, and Dukes. At the same time, it pushed boundaries with a new generation of bartenders exploring uncharted territory – deconstructing drinks, using molecular techniques, and blending unexpected elements. From the much-missed Purl’s aromatic vapour elixirs to Mr Lyan’s culinary-style experiments, innovation thrived. Today, the city’s creativity is as rich as ever, seen in everything from theatrically served Martinis to cocktail menus as intricate and thought-provoking as Michelin-starred cookbooks.

No matter what’s thrown at it, or how many pretenders to the throne emerge, London always delivers. In addition to the venues mentioned above, we’ve highlighted eleven bars that prove why the city remains at the top of its game. From the gleaming heights of the upmarket South West, through the heart of Soho cool, to the edgier corners of the East End, there’s enough hotel chic and buzzy neighbourhood energy to satisfy even the most curious cocktail adventurer.

11 of the best bars in London

Dram

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dram)

Soho’s Denmark Street was once the epicentre of the Swinging 1960s music scene – the handful of vintage guitar shops are all that remain, sadly. Today, though, beats a different drum and Dram has firmly put whisky at the centre of the scene, by playing a blinder in bringing it to a new audience. Split into five areas (including a neat indoor/outdoor terrace), the list of whiskies from all over the world is hugely impressive, but it’s the on-tap cocktails and Highballs which have truly put the place on the curious whisky drinker’s map. Check out the Apricot, which brings together Aberfeldy 12-year-old single malt Scotch and bee pollen, whilst munching on the house pickles or burrata and basil oil.

Dram is located at 7 Denmark St, London WC2H 8LZ, United Kingdom.

The Emory Rooftop Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Emory Rooftop Bar)

If one were looking for, quite literally, a perfect overview of the city, then the beautifully appointed rooftop bar at the Emory hotel sets a new standard in breathtaking views. Its 360-degree orientation is spellbinding, alongside the striking neo-classicism decor, courtesy of acclaimed interior architect, Rémi Tessier. In addition to the looks, the drinks are equally renowned, with the current in-residence menu coming from legendary Argentinian bartender Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni, serving a special coastal themed offering, including the delightful Gurua Martini: a blend of Principe de los Apostoles gin, anise, bespoke dry vermouth, local rainwater and coffee oil.

The Emory Rooftop Bar is located at Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP, United Kingdom.

Equal Parts

(Image credit: Courtesy of Equal Parts)

If there’s one London bar on everyone’s lips right now – from industry insiders to serial barflies, it’s Equal Parts, the latest venture from the team behind the renowned East London wine bar, Sager + Wild. Opened a little over two years ago, with next to no fanfare, its classy, unpretentious direction focuses on a list of a dozen cocktails, four of which are, as the name suggests, all made up from equal measures, including the sensational Trouble in Mind: a mix of apple brandy, orange wine and vermouth. There’s also a killer slushy which uses mezcal and jalapeno for a touch of gentle smoke and spice. In essence, if you’re looking for the perfect definition of the ‘bartender’s bar’, it’s this. Sometimes the best locations are all about keeping it simple... and real.

Equal Parts is located at 245 Hackney Rd, London E2 8NA, United Kingdom.

Kioku Sake Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kioku Sake Bar)

Whitehall’s answer to saké perfection, this cosy bar in the OWO hotel is a treasure trove of incredible expressions. The list, or bible, as the bar calls it, curated by ‘Sake Samurai’ Natsuki Kikuya sees over 100 types to choose from, including classic brands, more modern, craft expressions (including four created in the UK,) aged sake and a distinct focus on rice varietals, including unpolished, brown rice for a more rustic experience. There’s also a fine menu of Japanese-inspired cocktails. The environment is distinctly relaxed and has been designed to mimic the almost living room feel of the famous Japanese ‘listening bars’, where a turntable takes the centre stage, and the soothing sounds of modern jazz or gentle break beats fill the gaps in conversation.

Kioku Sake Bar is located at Raffles London at The Owo, 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX, United Kingdom.

Satan’s Whiskers

(Image credit: Photography by @antohico)

Continuing the East End odyssey, and to a neighbourhood institution of sorts. Bethnal Green’s Satan’s Whiskers has been putting smiles on the local’s faces since 2013 but has now become a real player on the global cocktail scene too, largely thanks to its breezy, unpretentious atmosphere and a cocktail list that changes daily, all underpinned by some of the best bartending talent and hospitality you’ll find anywhere in the world. There’s even a bottle shop featuring pre-batched house cocktails if you want to bring a devilish taste of the East End home with you.

Satan’s Whiskers is located at 343 Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9RA, United Kingdom.

Scarfes Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scarfes Bar)

With its mantra of ‘Where paintings and potions meet’, Scarfes, located in the Rosewood Hotel, is an intriguing coming together of part old-school London Member’s bar vibes and something altogether more scrumptious, surrealist and intriguing. The decor pays a fine homage to its namesake, the iconic illustrator and caricaturist, Gerald Scarfe and its menu, ‘A Long Drawn-Out Sip’ (a playful tease on the name of Scarfe’s memoir,) brings together 24 unique cocktails based on different dream states: Fears, Desires, Revelations and Transformations. Heady stuff indeed. It’s little wonder then why last year, Scarfes placed at number 37 in the hallowed World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Scarfes Bar is located at Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, United Kingdom.

Side Hustle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Side Hustle)

There’s a certain irony about building a hotel bar on the site of a former, very famous London police station and courtroom – especially when its lively ethos encapsulates an irreverent, Latin American spirit. Side Hustle’s speciality is very much tequila-based cocktails, and you’ll find a playful list of classics, including seasonal Margaritas, smoky mescal-infused Old Fashioneds and your next favourite drink: the Batanga, a heady mix of blanco tequila, amaro and house-made cola, traditionally stirred with a huge knife. Accompany it with the fabulous house guacamole and salsa... it would be a crime not to.

Side Hustle is located at NoMad London, 28 Bow St, London WC2E 7AW, United Kingdom.

Swift Soho

(Image credit: Courtesy of Swift Soho)

The first stop on a trio of conveniently located Soho gems, Swift (and its sister bars in Shoreditch and Borough) has become a true institution in what is a relatively breezy decade of existence. Spread over two differently themed floors, it's arguably the perfect meeting place for a pre-dinner aperitif: the ground floor is all about lighter, more refreshing cocktails, spritzes or a simple-but-to-die-for blend of fino sherry and tonic. Downstairs is a more expansive, complex menu with twists on classics, and the current Backstage Heroes menu: a collection of drinks celebrating the artistry of live theatre. Showmanship at its finest.

Swift Soho is located at 12 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TQ, United Kingdom.

Three Sheets Soho

(Image credit: Courtesy of Three Sheet Soho)

The quiet, off-piste Manette Street is our final point on the Golden Triangle of great Soho cocktail bars, and Three Sheets has taken a wonderfully refined and elegant look at hospitality. With a beautiful marble-topped bar for a centrepiece, the decor feels slightly Parisian, and the list of simple-but-beautifully made classics gently lifts you away from the hustle and bustle of the Soho buzz. It's a more reserved world where one can sip wistfully on a White Russian infused with miso or sample the complex – and highly Instagrammable – Sazzerquack, a cheeky twist on the classic Sazerac, whilst snacking generously on lobster rolls and Malden oysters. A bar for contemplative souls.

Three Sheets Soho is located at 13 Manette St, London W1D 4AP, United Kingdom.

Trailer Happiness

(Image credit: Courtesy of Trailer Happiness)

Arguably West London’s most enduring neighbourhood cocktail bar... and yet, still an absolute unexpected delight to visit if you ever find yourself winding your way through the bustling corridor of Portobello Road, (which is also home to the fabulous Portobello Road Distillery, part ‘ginstitute’, part world-class cocktail bar and an actual working distillery) Trailer’s focus is very much on the distinct, vibrant flavours of the Caribbean and Polynesia, and you’ll find innovative twists on the Daiquiri, plus a host of other rum-laden delights. The one thing you won’t find here is a hint of pretence or stuffiness: just layers of fun in every sip. A true London legend in every sense of the word.

Trailer Happiness is located at 177 Portobello Rd, London W11 2DY, United Kingdom.

Waltz

(Image credit: Photography by Audrey Carpentras)

A real newcomer to the London bar scene, but a bar which carries with it a lifetime of expertise and know-how. Opened in early May 2025, Waltz is a Japanese-themed bar, equally inspired by the music of Jazz and the natural world, all harmoniously brought together by Gento Torigata, who previously worked in a formidable array of bars as far flung as Tokyo, Sydney, and most notably, the award-winning Jigger & Pony in Singapore, before becoming bar manager at London’s Kwãnt. Those who elect to be seated at the beautifully carved wooden bar top will be shown a different, more engaging menu of cocktails based around the 72 micro seasons in Japan, whilst the rest of the bar is all about the thrill of highballs and other aperitifs. If there’s a contender for a bar in the ascent to greatness, it’s undoubtedly this one.

Waltz is located at 28 Scrutton St, London EC2A 4RP, United Kingdom.