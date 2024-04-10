The Connaught Bar shakes up home cocktail making with first book by Phaidon
'The Connaught Bar: Recipes and Iconic Creations' by Phaidon allows anyone to elevate their cocktail making at home, for every occasion
London's The Connaught Bar captures the essence of the 1920s through its art deco interior with a modern twist. Opened in 2008 and designed by David Collins Studio, the renowned bar quickly gained status as one of the best in the world. Now, those looking to bring the allure of The Connaught Bar into their home can play mixologist, savouring a sip of their 100 signature cocktails, with the help of a new recipe book.
The Connaught Bar: Recipes and Iconic Creations
Published by Phaidon, The Connaught Bar: Recipes and Iconic Creations steps behind the scenes, taking the reader through a journey around the hotel’s iconic bar, with an array of cocktail recipes to accommodate along the way from timeless classics, to reinvented mixes.
Co-author and director of mixology at The Connaught Bar, Agostino Perrone led the bar for over fifteen years, saying, ‘The Connaught Bar book not only encapsulates 15 years of work but also a life experience. It’s a collection of emotions, stories, and connections with our guests. Cocktails have always been our own way to express creativity, discovery, and the ultimate sense of hospitality that we share here at The Connaught. This book celebrates a legacy that we continue to share with existing and future guests, inviting them to join our journey.’
Assistant director of mixology, Giorgio Bargiani, former bar manager Maura Milia, and drinks historian Anistatia Miller co-created the book alongside Perrone.
The book begins with a staple cocktail which any home bartender should have in their portfolio: The Connaught Martini which has been served since the bar opened. Peruse the pages to see an archive of timeless cocktails from the rich and fruity Ristretto Manhattan or the Champagne cocktail Fleurissimo. Other concoctions are inspired by the team’s travels using ingredients such as corn-based chicha morada from Peru, amaro liqueur from Italy, and plum wine from Japan. Perrone adds a personal touch with a short narrative introducing each recipe, along with the inspiration and ingredients behind it.
Published by Phaidon, the book will launch globally on Wednesday 10th April 2024 and will be available from Waterstones, £29.95
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
