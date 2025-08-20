Conceptual artist Richard Prince has been fascinated with a juxtaposition of mass media throughout his career, frequently drawing from both advertising and mainstream imagery to create works that push the parameters of contemporary art.

Born in 1949 in the Panama Canal Zone, Prince is preoccupied with traditionally American motifs, diving into subcultures in a consideration of American identity and culture. His works take familiar tropes – cowboys, celebrities, jewellery and watches – and faithfully render them, complete with gently subversive detailing.

Richard Prince, Untitled, 2016–2017 (Image credit: © Richard Prince Studio, courtesy the artist and Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin | Paris | London | Marfa.)

Less well-known is Prince’s large body of posters, which recontextualise images taken from the entertainment world in a rethinking of accepted cultural narratives. Now on show at Hetzler gallery in Marfa, Texas, is a vast collection of posters that Prince created between 2014 and 2024. Prominent throughout are large reproductions of adverts for mail-order posters, usually placed in the back of magazines in the late 20th century. Anti-war and other political slogans, modernist art, cat pictures – Prince is drawn to them all, here blowing them up for maximum impact.

Richard Prince, Hippie Poster (Today), 2024 (Image credit: © Richard Prince Studio, courtesy the artist and Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin | Paris | London | Marfa.)

Placing the works together, without context, creates a curious effect. Cats sit next to reclining nudes; angry political admonishments neighbour insipid positivity slogans. The meaning of the original contemporary language, so clear upon publication, becomes hazy and confused, Prince’s revealing of formerly hidden motives as sharp as ever.

Richard Prince 'Posters', until 7 December 2025 at Hetzler | Marfa, maxhetzler.com

