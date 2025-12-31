Welcome to the 2026 horoscope from Wallpaper* and astrologist Lumpa.

2025 was a complex and tiring year, and we're all a little happy to say goodbye to it for good. There's a certain amount of fear about 2026: it doesn't look like the tension affecting the entire world will subside anytime soon, and this general climate of uncertainty pervades the personal lives of so many of us.

From an astrological perspective, 2026 is a year of disruption: a change of pace will be felt. The slow-moving planets, Uranus and Neptune, will officially change signs, the former entering Gemini, the latter Aries.

Pluto, which has been in Aquarius since 2025, will have a strong presence and bring a breath of fresh air.

Saturn will officially enter Aries, bringing new beginnings for everyone and exciting challenges for some. The planet will be felt strongly starting in spring, which is expected to be a particularly eventful season.

2025 was a Chinese Year of the Snake, known for bringing great transformations, while 2026 will be a Year of the Horse, simpler and more likely to unite people around common causes.

Happy New Year to everyone!

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Wallpaper* 2026 horoscope by Lumpa

Aries

2026 brings a dramatic change of pace for Aries, with a certain frenzy starting in January.

The most important astrological development will be the official entry of two slow-moving planets into Aries, Neptune and Saturn, entering at the end of January and mid-February, respectively.

Neptune moves very slowly, and in 2026, it will only be felt by March-born Aries people. Thanks to its transit, they will be able to gain greater visibility within their work and achieve tangible growth, but they will also experience the planet's most troublesome side: anxiety and even a little disconnection from reality.

Saturn in Aries will be the main driver for those born in April, who will experience a decidedly different year. Saturn supports growth at work and in life, but it does so by demanding firmness, clarity and greater responsibility. The planet is synonymous with hardship and often even deprivation; be prepared to be put to the test.

In many cases, Saturn will push you to end collaborations or relationships that no longer have a solid foundation: its passage can coincide with delicate moments (watch out, couples approaching the fateful 'seventh year').

Established unions, however, will emerge stronger: 2026 might be the year you move in together or start new collaborations.

Spring will be clear regarding your challenges, while summer might bring unexpected events.

Hay Outline Sleep Mask, Soft Blue £39 at endclothing.com In 2026, Aries will need to escape their problems: we suggest you put on an eye mask and let yourself dream for a bit.

Taurus

In 2026, Taurus celebrates the exit of Uranus from their sign, a transit that brings an end to some particularly painful moments from recent years.

Legal issues will be resolved with excellent prospects of satisfaction.

Jupiter in Cancer offers very positive support in the first half of the year, bringing Taurus greater security, both financially and, perhaps most significantly, in their emotional lives. This planet softens feelings and supports new romances, and in fact, some will decide to invest more in their relationship, to move-in with their partner, or to start a family.

The year starts very well in January, a month full of opportunities and very decisive for those who have been dragging unresolved issues since 2025, but the real golden moment will be the around Spring and Summer: seasons of romance, possibilities, and professional energy.

Autumn will be the busiest time in 2026, with the most complex transits. Venus will retrograde, affecting Taurus in the first decan, who will have to take a definitive stance once and for all, including with matters concerning their home. Mercury will also retrograde, bringing May-born Taurus back to reality.

Your Autumn will likely be shaken up by some previous decisions you took, rather than any unpleasant last-minute surprises.

Taurus needs to become stronger, and 2026 will be the right opportunity.

Memphis Milano Diva Mirror by Ettore Sottsass £2,340 at artemest.com In 2026, Taureans will need to feel recognised for their value: we say, grab a ‘Diva’ mirror, and take a good look at how great you are.

Gemini

Gemini can expect a good 2026.

The good news is that Saturn and Neptune are leaving Pisces: these two planets have brought heavy emotions over the past year, exacerbating some critical situations and causing breakups, while also allowing for significant personal and professional growth.

Many Geminis have already celebrated some special milestones at the end of 2025, while others will certainly do so during 2026.

Between February and March, you will feel some upheavals, which will feel stressful but might give you the courage to change careers, raise the stakes.

Spring will be fun and full of opportunities; Saturn in particular will allow for excellent professional results. Those who have been working hard without ever feeling fully recognized will now finally get what they deserve.

In 2026, Geminis will regain their vigour, self-esteem, creativity, and desire to love. Recently formed relationships may grow, or be reawakened on multiple occasions throughout the year (we mentioned Spring, but Autumn won't be bad either).

Uranus will establish its presence in the first degrees of the sign, which is why May-born Gemini will experience impactful, drastic changes. Fortunately, these changes will be driven by the transit of two slow-moving planets, Neptune in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius, which could lead some to good work news.

Georg Jensen Moneyphant Moneybox £96 at nordicnest.com In 2026, Gemini will need to get their act together financially and work on their money-keeping skills. We'd get the Geminis in our lives a piggy bank, this Georg Jensen one bring some humour and whim to the book-keeping, money-saving tasks.

Cancer

2026 is a crucial year for Cancers, who will experience some very eventful transits starting in January (a very demanding and tiring month). The real challenges will begin between February and March, when Jupiter in Cancer returns to direct motion, and when Saturn begins to leave its mark in Aries.

It will be a year of closing several cycles, so there will be a general sense of renewal in personal to professional matters.

A long cycle that began in 2014 will come to a close; a new way of being and living will replace what came before. Something will be left behind and something new will enter your life; it is important not to remain too emotionally attached to the past.

Saturn in Aries will also close a cycle that began in 2018-2019: what started then, whether a relationship or a professional collaboration, will be reassessed in 2026.

Saturn puts relationships of all kinds to the test, whether you are growing together or parting ways.

Furthermore, the planet in this sign encourages you to push yourself and confront your own insecurities, including performance anxiety. It can bring great success, but be warned, a certain amount of self-control is required.

Spring will be explosive, and the year's challenges will be felt, while summer will be quite varied, with Mercury retrograding in Cancer, which could bring either very good or terrible news, depending on the situation.

Grau Grau Fire Lamp €335 at grau.art Most of all, Cancerians will ned to feel safe in 2026. In times of need, we recommend letting the warm glow of a portable lamp reassure you: for you, we picked a lighting tool that is playful and compact.

Leo

Several transits will favour Leos in 2026: the year will start with the official exit of Uranus from Taurus, which has been a significant nuisance, in recent years (especially for August-born Leos).

Those who have had to deal with legal or professional disputes will find a definitive resolution in the first part of the year: expect great outcomes.

There will be an increase in enthusiasm and creativity.

Uranus will move into Gemini, helping Leos of the first decan with a professional breakthrough. Expect to set up new businesses, win competitions, or pass exams.

Those born in July will experience both sudden and fortunate changes, especially in the autumn.

August-born Leos will be able to find the recognition they deserve, after years of flying under the radar.

This year, Saturn enters Aries (another fire sign), ushering in three years that will be good in many ways: emotionally, professionally, and financially.

Many Leos will marry or start families, and singles will have a good chance of finding the right person.

During the birthday season, in the summer, there will be solar and lunar eclipses in your sign – astrological events that always bring about change, as an old way of life is abandoned in favour of a fresh start.

In the second half of the year, Jupiter will enter Leo, bringing much-welcomed news.

Leather Snakes & Ladders and Ludo Games Compendium £1,795 at ABASK Most of all, Leos in 2026 will feel a need to explore and expand their playful side. We suggest they browse our edit of board games with a design twist, or, if they're up for a specific recommendation, head straight to this leather-bound Snakes and Ladders meets Ludo for a bit of childish fun.

Virgo

We know Virgos like to be told their future is looking better than the past, so here we are. The last few years have been tough for Virgos, and some, especially September-born Virgos, enter 2026 with the feeling of a backlog to clear; fortunately for them, January is looking very favourable.

Between February and March, some will finally decide to end a professional relationship (or even a romantic relationship) that no longer has much to offer.

The change brought by these two months could be a little complex, but the results will be liberating, and by spring, moods will have improved significantly.

The summer will be very pleasant and even romantic, filled with beautiful emotions.

Jupiter in Cancer will be a major help in the first part of the year, offering financial stability and the ability to make decisions without taking too many risks.

Saturn's exit from its opposition in Pisces will be much celebrated; Virgos will emerge more mature and wiser, and will rediscover the self-esteem that had faltered in previous years. Many will realise that it wasn't they who were the problem, but someone else.

Excellent prospects for those looking to expand their family; look out for good news in the summer months.

Niwaki ST-Type Tool Box £108 at Niwaki 2026 is the year Virgos will need to fix what has been broken, and although this is meant in abstract terms, equipping themselves with a sturdy toolbox is a good reminder to embrace the mending mood. We suggest this Japanese model, essential, bright and practical.

Libra

In 2026, Libras will face the opposition of Saturn in Aries: having Saturn in the opposite sign to your own only happens once every 29 years. It's a challenging transit, but it's not as unfortunate as you might think – quite the opposite.

It's tiring, yes. It will certainly disrupt your life, and your routine will change significantly compared to recent years. Saturn raises the stakes of personal challenges and requires you to take on new responsibilities. It particularly tends to test certain areas of life: professional, interpersonal, financial, and family.

Relationships that aren't destined to last will end, but others will move to the next level.

Saturn's opposition always brings changes at work, which might perhaps feel difficult at first, but will be very satisfying in terms of career advancement.

One thing about Saturn is that it is excellent at promoting the areas of our lives where we've shown ourselves responsible and highlights (in its irritating way) those that we need to improve.

Many Libras have already made radical changes in the past year, and for them, 2026 will be a year of important new beginnings. Confront new things, take risks, and challenge yourself.

Kohler Two-Person Indoor Sauna With Floor $16,200 at kohler.com In 2026, Libras will need to both release their accumulated anger and to take care of themselves. We say go ahead and get yourself a sauna; we are particularly fond of Kohler's ultra compact sauna, handy for any time you need relaxation.

Scorpio

Right from January, 2026 is going to be a good year for Scorpios. This month is rich in opportunities and very decisive, especially for those who experienced difficulties or simply felt a bit tired at the end of 2025.

In the first months of the year, many will finally be able to resolve a long-standing problem, perhaps a dispute that has created considerable discontent over the past two years.

There will be wonderful comebacks, and some will finally make their voice heard.

Jupiter in Cancer greatly favours the first half of the year, providing financial stability and ensuring professional growth. The planet will also mainly support your love life, allowing coupled up Scorpios to invest more and make new plans for their relationship.

Others may finally find love, perhaps while travelling, something you'll be doing a lot of in the new year.

The summer will be particularly romantic, with new emotions and a longing for family, but from autumn onwards, many will begin to plan new life projects, aided by Venus' retrograde motion in the first degrees of their sign.

October-born Scorpios will feel this transit the most: expect changes to attend to, and between spring and autumn, many will make new decisions, perhaps choosing to move to a different city.

Claude Lalanne ‘Gui’ mirror £49,530.62 at 1stDibs Scorpios this year should treat themselves to something of great value. Perhaps this mirror by Claude Lalanne, one half of duo Les Lalanne, whose work is enduringly collectible (a hippo-shaped bar recently broke auction records) – or browse more of the French createurs' work.

Sagittarius

The past few years have been very demanding for all those born under Sagittarius, who have encountered Saturn's square in Pisces, a transit that has required sacrifices in both their work and personal lives. They're tired.

The good news is that in 2026, the planet will move into the friendly sign of Aries, which will greatly reward Sagittarius after their years of hard work. Growth will be easier, and you can expect fortunate opportunities, particularly professionally, but especially financially.

The proverbial enthusiasm of Sagittarius will return, along with the desire to take on new challenges and begin new and fruitful collaborations.

Your love life will bring some pleasant surprises, especially for those who have ended relationships in the last two years, perhaps with some heartache or difficulty.

From spring, there will be many opportunities for new encounters, which will peak in autumn (a very lucky season).

In the second half of the year, Jupiter will enter the sign of Leo, so Sagittarius will be able to count on the presence of these two most important stars to determine their chances of success. This combination will continue throughout the first half of 2027, offering truly splendid opportunities for expansion.

Those born in the very first days of the sign will face the opposition of Uranus in Gemini, which will bring sudden changes to their professional lives.

Giobagnara x Poltrona Frau Braided Leather Jump Rope £690 at ABASK In 2026, Sagittarians will want to feel like kids again, so we recommend combining the playfulness of jumping with its health benefits. Get yourself this exquisite braided leather jump rope, and release your inner child.

Capricorn

We are looking at a crucial year for Capricorns, who already faced their fair share of challenges in 2025 (particularly in more personal spheres). Some have moved house or are about to do so, and have already revolutionised their lives, ending romantic or professional relationships and refocusing their priorities.

2026 begins with a very active and eventful January, which will be tiring and bring some immediate challenges, but from spring, especially, the pace will truly shift as you'll be asked to confront new issues.

It will be a year of new beginnings, where it will be necessary to demonstrate your sense of responsibility, your ability to be flexible, and your willingness to take risks. It's a year of breaking old patterns.

There will be critical moments and important decisions to make, but as in every year when Saturn makes its presence felt, it will be possible to move forward successfully and achieve excellent results.

Don't be discouraged by difficulties, but proceed with determination.

For some couples, there will be some critical issues to manage, which might be felt during the summer, but even more so in the autumn. Relationships that are on fragile foundations will end, while those in more established ones will decide to take a few further steps.

Aquarius

2026 is a good year for Aquarians, who will finally have some decisive transits in their favour.

The first good news of the year will be Uranus' exit from its square in Taurus, which has caused you difficulties over the past few years. With this transit, some have experienced various kinds of injustice, at work, in relationships of all kinds, and even some legal problems.

Those who enter the new year carrying the problems of 2025 will resolve them quickly and positively in the first months of the year: expect a great sense of liberation.

Uranus will move into Gemini (another air sign), and from there will bring sudden and good news, especially to Aquarians in January, who will have a truly wonderful year, making radical changes, especially in their careers.

The real protagonist of 2026, however, will be Saturn in Aries: it's the first favourable Saturn in quite some time, which will guarantee everyone a phase of growth that will last at least two years, allowing for professional expansion and greater financial security.

Emotional relationships will also experience a great boost, especially starting in the spring months, which are very active, cheerful, and above all open to possibilities.

New people will come into your life, bringing ideas and, above all, solutions. Meanwhile, some loves will be like true lightning strikes, capable of erasing all unpleasant memories of the past in an instant.

Zara Sofa 01 by Vincent Van Duysen View at Zara UK In 2026, Aquarians will need to get out their comfort zone and expand their friendship network. So get yourself a giant sofa and invite everyone over. The best thing? This Vincent Van Duysen sofa for Zara is infinitely modular, so you can expand the seating space as your network grows.

Pisces

Pisces’ horoscope for 2026 is truly beautiful. After years of complex transits of various kinds, they will finally be able to enjoy some relax and even a few strokes of luck.

Saturn's transit has made them more mature and intelligent and, above all, it has been helpful in clearing out the superfluous in all relationships. The planet will definitively leave its sign to enter Aries in February, and by early March, the last eclipse in Pisces will bring a boost of energy.

March-born Pisces may still have some unfinished business from the previous year, and some long-standing issues to settle.

January will provide a significant push forward towards the middle of the month and will give Pisces the right boost. Between February and March, there will be important decisions to make, and unfinished business will be closed once and for all.

You'll be called to make decisions regarding your living situation, resolving conflicts or doubts that have been holding you back.

The year will truly take off from the birthday season, with significant growth and significant milestones.

There will also be romance for everyone: Jupiter in Cancer will help establish affectionate and lasting bonds, and some will invest in their relationships and families.