'Scent as the centrepiece of relaxation and creativity': Houseplant and Ripple Home launch incense collection

Seth Rogen's Houseplant and British aroma specialist Ripple Home launch a collection of four elevated micro aromas

New incense by Seth Rogen&#039;s Houseplant collaboration with ripple plus, featuring colourful cones in pink, orange and green
(Image credit: Houseplant)
By
published
in News

Seth Rogen's cannabis-inspired brand Houseplant teams up with British home fragrance and aromatherapy experts Ripple Home to create a series of incense droplets in four distinctive scents.

Bringing together Houseplant’s design-led approach to home and lifestyle objects with Ripple’s focus on sustainable innovation, the collaboration positions incense as more than a decorative accessory. The 10-minute 'micro aroma' format reimagines a traditional ritual for modern living, offering moments of pause and creativity that align with both brands’ ethos of mindful, elevated everyday experiences.

Houseplant x Ripple Home present incense collaboration

The collaboration includes the Ash & Scent Set, comprising a hand-carved marble incense tray and 64 incense droplets. A separate box of 48 droplets is also available.

Rogen calls the collaboration 'a natural meeting of minds. Set up in the UK, in 2019, Ripple Home aims at innovating the home scent panorama through sustainable tech and plant-based formulations. Their portfolio includes zero-nic puffing devices (in flavours that include pomegranate, chamomile, yuzu and watermelon) as well as incenses and reed diffusers. 'We aim to breathe new life and transform your day-to-day lifestyle,' reads the brand's mission statement.

'I love things that smell amazing and look incredible, and together with Ripple, we’ve crafted something that does both,' says Rogen. Each droplet offers a mini aromatic experience, promising 10 minutes of olfactory joy. The scents include Sweet Herb, a floral, mystical aroma, Old Money Leather, a sophisticated, luxurious scent, Baked Goods, evoking the comforting smell of fresh baking, and Rich Pine, earthy and reminiscent of a forest.

'[We are both] passionate about creating immersive experiences that celebrate detail and craftsmanship,' say Ripple Home co-founders Sam & Lucie Beecham. 'With Houseplant, we’re reshaping the way scent is experienced, not just as an accessory, but as the centrepiece of relaxation and creativity.'

The Ripple x Houseplant collection launches September 18th, exclusively at therippleco.com, houseplant.com, and select global retailers.

Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

