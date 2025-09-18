Seth Rogen's cannabis-inspired brand Houseplant teams up with British home fragrance and aromatherapy experts Ripple Home to create a series of incense droplets in four distinctive scents.

Bringing together Houseplant’s design-led approach to home and lifestyle objects with Ripple’s focus on sustainable innovation, the collaboration positions incense as more than a decorative accessory. The 10-minute 'micro aroma' format reimagines a traditional ritual for modern living, offering moments of pause and creativity that align with both brands’ ethos of mindful, elevated everyday experiences.

Houseplant x Ripple Home present incense collaboration

(Image credit: Houseplant)

The collaboration includes the Ash & Scent Set, comprising a hand-carved marble incense tray and 64 incense droplets. A separate box of 48 droplets is also available.

New incense by Seth Rogen's Houseplant collaboration with ripple plus, featuring colourful cones in pink, orange and green (Image credit: Houseplant)

Rogen calls the collaboration 'a natural meeting of minds. Set up in the UK, in 2019, Ripple Home aims at innovating the home scent panorama through sustainable tech and plant-based formulations. Their portfolio includes zero-nic puffing devices (in flavours that include pomegranate, chamomile, yuzu and watermelon) as well as incenses and reed diffusers. 'We aim to breathe new life and transform your day-to-day lifestyle,' reads the brand's mission statement.

(Image credit: Houseplant)

'I love things that smell amazing and look incredible, and together with Ripple, we’ve crafted something that does both,' says Rogen. Each droplet offers a mini aromatic experience, promising 10 minutes of olfactory joy. The scents include Sweet Herb, a floral, mystical aroma, Old Money Leather, a sophisticated, luxurious scent, Baked Goods, evoking the comforting smell of fresh baking, and Rich Pine, earthy and reminiscent of a forest.

(Image credit: Houseplant)

'[We are both] passionate about creating immersive experiences that celebrate detail and craftsmanship,' say Ripple Home co-founders Sam & Lucie Beecham. 'With Houseplant, we’re reshaping the way scent is experienced, not just as an accessory, but as the centrepiece of relaxation and creativity.'

The Ripple x Houseplant collection launches September 18th, exclusively at therippleco.com , houseplant.com , and select global retailers.