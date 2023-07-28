Seth Rogen’s Houseplant combines the actor’s passion for cannabis, design, and art

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Houseplant is the brainchild of actor Seth Rogen and film producer Evan Goldberg, who joined forces to launch the cannabis brand in their native Canada in 2018 (followed by a US launch in 2021). Selling one-of-a-kind marijuana as well as related cannabis accessories, Houseplant is born from, as Rogen puts it, ‘our love and passion for cannabis, design, and art.’

Houseplant exists both as a premium home goods brand, whose product offering is guided by a well-considered design and an expert approach, but also a commitment to ‘ending the unjust, racist cannabis laws that, despite legalisation in many parts of the country, still exist today’.

The company is led by Michael Mohr, Goldberg’s cousin and Rogen’s long-time friend. Mohr’s business expertise was instrumental in launching the brand; together, the three drafted the idea of Houseplant in anticipation of cannabis legislation taking shape in Canada and key regions of the United States, as a brand that would ‘bring the trio’s passion for best-in-class cannabis to the forefront of lifestyle and culture’.

Gloopy Candle (Image credit: Courtesy Houseplant)

The brand now counts just shy of 120 products, with over 20 retail partners across the US and Canada. Its offering includes ashtrays, lighters and tools, as well as rolling papers and matches – all defined by a playful approach to cannabis and a touch of humour. Houseplant has also expanded its reach, offering a series of household pieces (such as the currently sold-out but back sometime in autumn 2023 Gloopy Candle), to complement the cannabis experience.

Dubbed Housegoods, the collection is designed by Rogen (part of our Wallpaper* USA 300 as one of the celebrities moonlighting as creative entrepreneurs on our watchlist) to ‘evoke a sense of nostalgia while sliding seamlessly into a modern lifestyle’. The products are the result of Rogen’s newfound love for ceramics, and comes after years of research and development.

Seth Rogen's Houseplant: best of

Block Table Lighter

(Image credit: Courtesy Houseplant)

Rogen's idea to make a table lighter stemmed from his own habit of constantly losing his own lighters. So Houseplant's Block Lighter is simply presented as ‘a lighter so beautiful and so substantial that you’ll (probably) never lose it no matter how hard you try'. Made of aluminium with a leather accent in orange or green, the lighter's lid practically doubles as an ashtray.

Side Table Ashtray

(Image credit: Courtesy Houseplant)

Available in orange or olive, the Side Table ashtray is, very simple, 'an ashtray that’s also a side table'. Comprising a stainless steel frame with a porcelain top, it is imagined for use both indoors and outdoors, and equipped with a handle for a smooth transition.

All-in-one Rolling Tray

(Image credit: Courtesy Houseplant)

Made of multi-coloured hand-poured concrete, this rolling tray serves as a grinder, an ashtray, and a paper dispenser, to fit all your needs in one carefully conceived object. No two trays are the same, and they are made in collaboration with Canadian atelier Concrete Cat, specialising in concrete objects defined by a marbled effect.

Party Ashtray

(Image credit: Courtesy Houseplant)

Rogen's Party Ashtray is imagined to share between friends, with three joint notches and a really deep ash-catching bowl to last throughout the evening, plus a separate saucer 'for really big parties'.

houseplant.com