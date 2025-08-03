Light-filled and lightweight, this scene-stealing pendant, by Brooklyn-based interior and lighting design studio Workstead, forms part of a new lighting collection, dubbed ‘Lantern’.

An exercise in ethereal beauty and time-honoured craftsmanship, the collection is handmade in the American south by a third-generation, family-run workshop, with the light source shrouded in raw dupioni silk. The lamps are then hand-finished with brass fittings in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead) (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead) (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead) (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead) (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead) (Image credit: Jeff Holt, courtesy Workstead)

The 36-inch pendant lamp, crafted from two subtly inset, mirrored half-domes joined along the equator, is like a softly glowing creature that appears to float in space. The collection also includes a small pendant option and a wall sconce, each developing the design's gentle forms in new practical directions.

'Like a perfectly cut garment, every seam along the spherical shade is intentional, creating structure, softness, and silhouette,' reads a note from its creators. 'The interior is fully lined, allowing light to diffuse through in a warm, even glow – both functional and sensorial.'

This is a lighting collection offering a sculptural, otherworldly presence that sees each piece hover with a benevolent majesty within a voluminous void.

‘Lantern’ pendant with custom hardware and hand-finished tassel, $12,420, by Workstead

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors