Wallpaper* August 2025 issue newsstand and subscriber covers side by side
On the newsstand cover, artist Darrell Thorne’s glitterball stilt suit at his Brooklyn home. Right, on the limited-edition subscriber cover, Charles and Ray Eames’ landmark Case Study House #8 in the Pacific Palisades
(Image credit: Left, photography: Annie Schlechter. Right, photography: Rich Stapleton)
By
published
in News

On the eve of the United States’ semiquincentennial, our August issue celebrates the country’s resilient and rambunctious creative spirit. These are turbulent times for those responsible for its vitality, many of whom are facing threats to their lifestyles and livelihoods. Which is why we have chosen our third annual US Issue to celebrate its culture as an enduring, inspiring force for optimism and change.

For this month’s two cover stories, we visit the Brooklyn home of performance artist Darrell Thorne, and head to the Pacific Palisades on the eve of the reopening of the Eames House to hear how the designers’ family have launched a new foundation in a bid to keep their grandparents’ mission alive.

A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat hangs in an apartment on the 65th floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue building

A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat hangs in an art-collecting family’s apartment on the 65th floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue building – one of four US homes we tour in the August issue

(Image credit: Photography: Stephen Kent Johnson. US director: Michael Reynolds)

We profile a rising generation of young design gallerists who are putting social engagement and community before commerce; we drop in on a London gallery for a group show of seven female New York-based artists that are taking a philosophical approach to the visceral dimensions of human experience; and we survey the American domestic interior across four magnificent dwellings, each as different from each other as the landscapes in which they reside.

Along the way, we take a fashion trip on Route 66, get in line for the opening of a staggering number of new and newly refurbished cultural institutions, and (carefully) raise a martini to the centenary of that seminal cocktail’s signature stemware, a fusion of panache and polish as exacting as any mixologist.

Finally, we bring you our edit of the nation’s most covetable contemporary design, and we task three powerful voices from the worlds of design, fashion and architecture – Murray Moss, Willy Chavarria and Florencia Rodriguez – with delivering their own state of the nation address. Theirs is a clarion call for community, itself a cornerstone of the creative urge to stand up and speak out.

Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief

The August 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 10 July 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Bill Prince

Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ.

