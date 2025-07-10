2025’s Wallpaper* US issue is on sale now, celebrating creative spirit in turbulent times
From a glitterball stilt suit to the Eames House, contemporary design to a century-old cocktail glass – the August 2025 US issue of Wallpaper* honours creativity that shines and endures. On newsstands now
On the eve of the United States’ semiquincentennial, our August issue celebrates the country’s resilient and rambunctious creative spirit. These are turbulent times for those responsible for its vitality, many of whom are facing threats to their lifestyles and livelihoods. Which is why we have chosen our third annual US Issue to celebrate its culture as an enduring, inspiring force for optimism and change.
For this month’s two cover stories, we visit the Brooklyn home of performance artist Darrell Thorne, and head to the Pacific Palisades on the eve of the reopening of the Eames House to hear how the designers’ family have launched a new foundation in a bid to keep their grandparents’ mission alive.
We profile a rising generation of young design gallerists who are putting social engagement and community before commerce; we drop in on a London gallery for a group show of seven female New York-based artists that are taking a philosophical approach to the visceral dimensions of human experience; and we survey the American domestic interior across four magnificent dwellings, each as different from each other as the landscapes in which they reside.
Along the way, we take a fashion trip on Route 66, get in line for the opening of a staggering number of new and newly refurbished cultural institutions, and (carefully) raise a martini to the centenary of that seminal cocktail’s signature stemware, a fusion of panache and polish as exacting as any mixologist.
Finally, we bring you our edit of the nation’s most covetable contemporary design, and we task three powerful voices from the worlds of design, fashion and architecture – Murray Moss, Willy Chavarria and Florencia Rodriguez – with delivering their own state of the nation address. Theirs is a clarion call for community, itself a cornerstone of the creative urge to stand up and speak out.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
