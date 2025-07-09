Tuneshine is a new way of bringing back the lost art of the album cover
The compact Tuneshine screen uses LED tech to illuminate the artwork of whatever you’re currently streaming
Tuneshine is a new entrant in the apparently never-ending quest for a bridge between the digital and analogue worlds. Founded by one Tobias Butler, a software engineer and former senior staffer at Change.org, Tuneshine is a low-res LED screen designed to artfully display album covers when you’re streaming from a mobile device.
The tech itself has a little bit in common with the Livegrid digital ecosystem we previewed last year. But whereas the Livegrid offers a view of a digital fishtank, amongst other things, the Tuneshine is explicitly intended to bring back the album cover.
Although at 6.3 inches square it doesn’t quite equate to the industry standard 45rpm format (let alone the generous 12 inches of an album cover), the Tuneshine contains 64x64 LEDs mounted within a wooden frame. At 1.6 inches thick, the device is designed to be hung on a wall or propped up on a desk. Up close, pixelation dominates, but from across a room, the compact screen serves as a useful visual thumbnail of what you’re listening to.
Butler describes the device as a ‘dynamic art piece’. Connected via smartphone to key streamers, notably Spotify, Apple Music and Sonos, the onboard software pulls through the associated cover artwork from the current track.
Having built himself a prototype – just to see if it could be done – Butler then hand-finished another 1,000 to keep up with demand. A facility in Chicago now manufactures this hard-wearing combination of everyday tech and digital data capture.
The Tuneshine app also uses Shazam, allowing it to determine what you’re playing on a regular, format-focused hi-fi system and display the correct accompanying art. Otherwise, the device hooks up to your Wi-Fi and existing streaming account to get the necessary info.
In the future, Butler is hoping to expand the range with new colours and materials to replace the standard wooden frame. The artwork itself, on the other hand, is infinitely renewable.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tuneshine, $199.99, Tuneshine.rocks, @Tuneshine.rock
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Inside the new theatre at Jacob’s Pillow and its ‘magic box’, part of a pioneering complex designed for dance
Jacob’s Pillow welcomes the reborn Doris Duke Theatre by Mecanoo, a new space that has just opened in the beloved Berkshires cultural hub for the summer season
-
What to see at Rencontres d’Arles 2025, questioning power structures in the state and family
Suppressed memories resurface in sharply considered photography at Rencontres d'Arles 2025. Here are some standout photographers to see
-
Is this London’s slickest burger joint?
Already proven in Paris, Dumbo’s smash-hit formula of precision, confidence, and simplicity arrives in Shoreditch – and yes, it’s worth the wait
-
Loewe reaches for the stars with the biggest screen in its history, the Stellar 97 television
German audio specialist Loewe has revealed its new flagship, a 97-inch OLED television that’s a showcase for the company’s crafted approach
-
Dyson’s new Cool CF1 fan brings quiet, compact cooling into the home
An evolution of Dyson’s quest to reinvent the humble desk fan, the Cool CF1 is enhanced and updated for a new, smarter generation
-
The new Polaroid Flip unfolds to bring you pin-sharp instant photography
Polaroid announces the Flip, an instant camera that blends its evergreen film technology with better results and more control
-
Could putting pen to reMarkable’s Paper Pro tablet make you more creative and less stressed?
Design Museum director Tim Marlow extols the power of ‘scribbling’, and is backed up by new research from reMarkable on the benefits of its paper tablet
-
Clicks creates keyboard cases for iPhones – now they're also available for three Android flagships
Smartphones get a new lease of life with Clicks, which brings a Blackberry-style keyboard to today’s cutting-edge Apple and Android devices
-
The OM System OM-3 camera blends heritage design with cutting-edge technology
The OM-3 from OM System is the newest must-have mirrorless camera design, classically styled and comprehensively equipped to create the ultimate contemporary digital camera
-
Type without the tyranny of distractions: eight new ways to get the words out
Looking for a way to divert you from doom-scrolling? This selection of eight distraction-free typing devices will keep you offline and away from the socials to help you meet that deadline
-
Layer conceptualises a next-gen AI-powered device: introducing the PiA
PiA, the Personal Intelligent Assistant, is a conceptual vision of how AI might evolve to dovetail with familiar devices and form factors