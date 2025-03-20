There’s a new ultra-desirable camera in town. Following on from the must-have Fujifilm X100VI – a camera that’s so sought after over a year after its introduction that new drops are widely reported in the specialist press – we have the arrival of the OM System OM-3.

The brand – which used to be better known as Olympus – launched this new mirrorless camera this spring, building on the heritage of the OM series SLR cameras that were originally launched back in the early 1970s. The OM-1 was followed by the OM-2 in 1975, an enduring piece of industrial design that found favour among fashion photographers and photojournalists alike.

This is the latest OM series camera for the digital age. Whilst the new OM-3 follows the classic exposed metal and leatherette grip style of the originals, the internals are very much cutting edge. It helps that this so-called ‘heritage-style design’ is massively popular right now, as digital cameras in all their form factors enjoy an upswing in popularity for their non-smartphone form factor and results.

The OM-3 is of course an interchangeable lens camera and OM Digital Solutions has also released two high-end lenses to accompany the launch, the M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8 II wide-angle lens and 25mm F1.8 II lens. These weather-sealed units offer a huge range of performance characteristics and work seamlessly with the OM-3’s various photographic and movie modes.

The hands-on approach of a traditional manual analogue SLR has been parlayed into the requirements of the digital age through the addition of creative dial that can cycle through colour, monochrome and various film effects. There are also customisable colour profiles and a stack of computational photography features that replicate traditional methods like exposure bracketing and lens filters.

The new camera is also relatively lightweight at 500g, with just enough heft to give it a feeling of solidity and stability. The body is weatherproofed against splashes, dust and subzero temperatures and there’s an integral dust reduction system that keeps the internal sensor free of dust. This is achieved via a Super Sonic Wave Filter that vibrates the sensor over 30,000 times a second each time you start up the camera.

Other features include the ability to shoot 4K 60p video, alongside a variety of slow-motion and timelapse features, as well as inbuilt cinematic video modes.

OM System OM-3, from £1,699 (body only), Explore.OMSystem.com