New Fujifilm X100VI is a cutting-edge digital camera in a classical case

For well over a decade, it’s been fashionable to herald the imminent end of traditional photography. Smartphone imaging continues to evolve in leaps and bounds, adding in AI sauce and endless capabilities for tweaking and sharing your photographs, and sales of ‘conventional’ digital cameras have plummeted correspondingly. But the idea of a dedicated camera still refuses to die.

Fujifilm’s new X100VI is the latest iteration of the company’s X100 Series, a range of compact digital cameras that blend rugged, timeless looks and ergonomics with exceptional sensor and lens ability.

It’s 13 years since the arrival of the first X100, in which time the quality of camera sensors and storage capabilities have improved exponentially. Nevertheless, the rule that a good lens is the foundational basis for good photography will always hold true, and the camera’s 23mm F2.0 lens is paired with a 40.2 megapixel sensor and in-body image stabilisation for great low-light performance.

Fujifilm X100VI is a tool that feels right in the hand

Available in naked aluminium or with an all-black finish, the X100VI is a tactile delight, with a hybrid viewfinder and physical buttons for all operations. It is a tool that feels just right in the hand, encouraging you to seek out new angles, create fresh compositions and document things in a different way.

Other onboard processing operations include the ability to simulate 20 different types of film grain, and an AI-trained autofocus that can recognise different objects. There’s also 6.2K film recording and wireless connectivity for instant content back-up.

The new camera is also being launched as a limited-edition model to celebrate Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary. Produced in an edition of 1,934 units, the X100VI Limited Edition model is numbered, engraved with Fujifilm’s original 1934 logo, and comes with a special presentation box and strap. Other optional accessories include a leather carry case and wide and teleconversion lenses.

Fujifilm X100VI available in black and silver, £1,599, Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition (silver only), exclusively available from Fujifilm House of Photography in London, £1,934, Fujifilm-x.com