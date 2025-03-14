Type without the tyranny of distractions: eight new ways to get the words out
Looking for a way to divert you from doom-scrolling? This selection of eight distraction-free typing devices will keep you offline and away from the socials to help you meet that deadline
The tyranny of a constant connection is the bane of most writers’ lives. Want to check something on Wikipedia? Enter a rabbit hole of trivia that leads you far, far away from your subject matter. Even a swift notification check risks being ensnared by the algorithm and condemned to a couple of hours on a mindless dopamine side quest.
Of course, nothing beats a bit of self-control, and it would be foolish to think that throwing new tech at the problem is a catch-all solution. Nevertheless, some hardware is designed to help, not hinder. Here's our pick of eight alternative ways of getting your thoughts down without the risk of running into endless distractions.
Eight distraction-free typing devices
Amber KB1
Jonny Cosgrove and Justin Mitchell are currently testing prototypes of their Amber K1, a ‘focused device for writing on the go’. A sleek piece of industrial design, the clamshell keyboard sets itself apart from other devices in that it’s designed to use your existing smartphone, with dedicated software that turns this all-purposed pocket computer into a dedicated writer’s tool.
Amber already exists as a macOS app, a lightly AI-enabled writing app with a clean interface and a clever kit of research, reference and contextual tools. Cosgrove and Mitchell hope the KB1 will enable writers to take this functionality on the road.
BYOK
Since we last checked in with BYOK, the company has successfully Kickstarted. As the name implies, Bring Your Own Keyboard packs all its functionality into a monochrome LCD screen, with up to 20 hours of battery life. As a writer, you’ll presumably have a favourite Bluetooth keyboard to hand – perhaps something mechanical and tactile.
Simply dock this with the BYOK and you have a portable writing machine that prioritises getting it down rather than obsessing over the edit. To complement the hardware, the BYOK team has also announced a writer-focused app that’s designed to sync with the device.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
reMarkable Type Folio
A tried and tested and thoroughly approved method of input comes courtesy of reMarkable’s Paper Pro e-ink tablet, paired with the matching Type Folio. The latter contains a sleekly integrated full-size keyboard within a protective carry case, folding out to transform our favourite writing tablet into a high-tech, ultra-slim laptop equivalent.
Yes, the price of the pair might be nudging towards the cost of a decent Windows PC, but the sense of freedom and simplicity is unrivalled, and reMarkable’s file management system spans devices and operating systems and allows you take and access notes – whether typed or scribbled – wherever you are.
Boox Note Max
Boox is a brand of e-readers and tablets made by Chinese giant Onyx International. The company’s new Note Max is its latest flagship, and while it has the form factor and appearance of a conventional laptop when paired with the optional Keyboard Cover, the Note Max remains steadfastly monochrome. Handwriting, typing and voice notes are all supported, thanks to a comprehensive but not always intuitive suite of apps.
This is definitely a maximal choice, rather than a minimal one, and the learning curve is pretty steep, but you’ll never run out of functions.
Freewrite 3rd Gen
The third generation of the Freewrite ‘smart typewriter’ is a premium solution to the problem. The high-quality aluminium chassis contains both a full-size mechanical keyboard and an e-ink display, all set in a very traditional wedge-shaped form factor. You interact with the technology via some very analogue buttons, including a Wi-Fi on/off switch to enable the automatic synching of documents into your cloud service of choice.
Micro Journal Rev 7
If you’re handy with a kit, then the Micro Journal might be the answer. Similar in form to the Freewrite, the latest version of this 3D-printed DIY kit is all about assembling components to make the ultimate digital typewriter. Designed and assembled by Un Kyu Lee in Italy, this one-man operation will supply kits in various stages of construction, right up to needing only a battery to operate. The device offers instant-on e-ink display and a complete absence of connectivity - docs are saved to micro-SD card.
Pomera D250
Japanese stationery brand King Jim introduced the Pomera D250 in 2022 as a stripped back, laptop-style, web-free writing device. Up until now, it’s only been available with a local keyboard layout. Now the company is crowdfunding a US-centric version that promises to bring all the distraction-free benefits of this lightweight (621g) device to a wider audience. Featuring 7” LCD screen rather than e-ink, the DM250US should be good for 20 hours of work.
More information at Indiegogo.com, Kingjim.co.jp
Plaud NotePin
Finally, it might seem counterintuitive to be deploying AI to minimise your reliance on technology, but the people behind Plaud don’t believe in typing at all. The NotePin is brooch-like smart device that’ll record voice notes with a simple touch. Plaud’s software will automatically transcribe what it records – up to 300 minutes for free, per month, with a subscription required after that – and can also generate summaries and reports. Audio can be imported, exported and edited (on a smartphone), and all data is rigorously encrypted.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
The potted history of Irish whiskey, and the best examples to drink now
Celebrate Ireland’s liquid legacy as spirits writer Neil Ridley unpacks the country's unique whiskey history and suggests what to drink this St Patrick’s Day
By Neil Ridley Published
-
New London restaurant Alba is a sun-soaked affair
Its name meaning ‘sunrise’ in Italian, Alba is a new Amalfi-inspired restaurant set to shine in Knightsbridge
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 trend report: raw glamour, waistlines and an animal instinct
As Paris Fashion Week concludes, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks five trends which defined the A/W 2025 season, from ‘raw glamour’ at Prada, sculpted waistlines at Givenchy, to looks made to cocoon and protect
By Jack Moss Published
-
Layer conceptualises a next-gen AI-powered device: introducing the PiA
PiA, the Personal Intelligent Assistant, is a conceptual vision of how AI might evolve to dovetail with familiar devices and form factors
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Point, shoot and process with Lomography’s two new colourful Instax camera editions
With the Pemberley and The Blues editions, the Lomo’Instant Square Glass camera provides stylish and pocketable analogue photography
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We put the new ultra-compact Dyson Car+Boat handheld vacuum through its paces
A cordless handheld vacuum pitched at a plethora of tasks, Dyson has tasked the new Car+Boat with far-reaching functionality without compromising performance
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Century Series, Philips goes retro to celebrate over 100 years of audio innovation
Dutch audio brand Philips has drawn on its extensive archive to shape the form of the five Century devices, all of which offer stylish ways to enjoy vinyl, radio and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
E-ink comes of age: the best new tablets for distraction-free reading and writing
We explore the world of E-ink tablets to find the best device for handwriting input, editing, sketching and light computing duties
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Loop’s quiet revolution: design-conscious earplugs that really work
The makers of Loop earplugs offer ever-more colourful and functional options to allow anyone to turn life down a little
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Leica’s SL3-S is its newest camera, an upgrade of its pro-grade full-frame system
Photographers and videographers are catered for by the Leica SL3-S’ performance upgrades and expanded compatibility
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Shine on: Yaber brightens home entertainment with two new compact projectors
Yaber showcased new projectors at CES 2025 – its first ultra-short-throw device, as well as an ongoing collaboration with the estate of Keith Haring
By Jonathan Bell Published