The tyranny of a constant connection is the bane of most writers’ lives. Want to check something on Wikipedia? Enter a rabbit hole of trivia that leads you far, far away from your subject matter. Even a swift notification check risks being ensnared by the algorithm and condemned to a couple of hours on a mindless dopamine side quest.

Of course, nothing beats a bit of self-control, and it would be foolish to think that throwing new tech at the problem is a catch-all solution. Nevertheless, some hardware is designed to help, not hinder. Here's our pick of eight alternative ways of getting your thoughts down without the risk of running into endless distractions.

Eight distraction-free typing devices

Amber KB1

Jonny Cosgrove and Justin Mitchell are currently testing prototypes of their Amber K1, a ‘focused device for writing on the go’. A sleek piece of industrial design, the clamshell keyboard sets itself apart from other devices in that it’s designed to use your existing smartphone, with dedicated software that turns this all-purposed pocket computer into a dedicated writer’s tool.

Amber KB1, coming soon Visit Site

Amber already exists as a macOS app, a lightly AI-enabled writing app with a clean interface and a clever kit of research, reference and contextual tools. Cosgrove and Mitchell hope the KB1 will enable writers to take this functionality on the road.

BYOK

Since we last checked in with BYOK, the company has successfully Kickstarted. As the name implies, Bring Your Own Keyboard packs all its functionality into a monochrome LCD screen, with up to 20 hours of battery life. As a writer, you’ll presumably have a favourite Bluetooth keyboard to hand – perhaps something mechanical and tactile.

Simply dock this with the BYOK and you have a portable writing machine that prioritises getting it down rather than obsessing over the edit. To complement the hardware, the BYOK team has also announced a writer-focused app that’s designed to sync with the device.

BYOK.io, @byok_official

reMarkable Type Folio

A tried and tested and thoroughly approved method of input comes courtesy of reMarkable’s Paper Pro e-ink tablet, paired with the matching Type Folio. The latter contains a sleekly integrated full-size keyboard within a protective carry case, folding out to transform our favourite writing tablet into a high-tech, ultra-slim laptop equivalent.

Yes, the price of the pair might be nudging towards the cost of a decent Windows PC, but the sense of freedom and simplicity is unrivalled, and reMarkable’s file management system spans devices and operating systems and allows you take and access notes – whether typed or scribbled – wherever you are.

Boox Note Max

Boox is a brand of e-readers and tablets made by Chinese giant Onyx International. The company’s new Note Max is its latest flagship, and while it has the form factor and appearance of a conventional laptop when paired with the optional Keyboard Cover, the Note Max remains steadfastly monochrome. Handwriting, typing and voice notes are all supported, thanks to a comprehensive but not always intuitive suite of apps.

Boox Note Max, €699, Note Max Magnetic Keyboard Cover, €169 Visit Site

This is definitely a maximal choice, rather than a minimal one, and the learning curve is pretty steep, but you’ll never run out of functions.

Freewrite 3rd Gen

The third generation of the Freewrite ‘smart typewriter’ is a premium solution to the problem. The high-quality aluminium chassis contains both a full-size mechanical keyboard and an e-ink display, all set in a very traditional wedge-shaped form factor. You interact with the technology via some very analogue buttons, including a Wi-Fi on/off switch to enable the automatic synching of documents into your cloud service of choice.

Micro Journal Rev 7

Micro Journal Rev 7, $339 Visit Site

If you’re handy with a kit, then the Micro Journal might be the answer. Similar in form to the Freewrite, the latest version of this 3D-printed DIY kit is all about assembling components to make the ultimate digital typewriter. Designed and assembled by Un Kyu Lee in Italy, this one-man operation will supply kits in various stages of construction, right up to needing only a battery to operate. The device offers instant-on e-ink display and a complete absence of connectivity - docs are saved to micro-SD card.

Pomera D250

Japanese stationery brand King Jim introduced the Pomera D250 in 2022 as a stripped back, laptop-style, web-free writing device. Up until now, it’s only been available with a local keyboard layout. Now the company is crowdfunding a US-centric version that promises to bring all the distraction-free benefits of this lightweight (621g) device to a wider audience. Featuring 7” LCD screen rather than e-ink, the DM250US should be good for 20 hours of work.

More information at Indiegogo.com, Kingjim.co.jp

Plaud NotePin

Finally, it might seem counterintuitive to be deploying AI to minimise your reliance on technology, but the people behind Plaud don’t believe in typing at all. The NotePin is brooch-like smart device that’ll record voice notes with a simple touch. Plaud’s software will automatically transcribe what it records – up to 300 minutes for free, per month, with a subscription required after that – and can also generate summaries and reports. Audio can be imported, exported and edited (on a smartphone), and all data is rigorously encrypted.