Mondrian makes waves at Burleigh Heads with a striking Australian debut
Mondrian Gold Coast emerges as a sculptural new anchor for Burleigh Heads, pairing surf-side glamour with global polish
The Gold Coast has long delivered sun, surf and spectacle, but the arrival of Mondrian at Burleigh Heads signals something more deliberate. Set between the Norfolk pines and the Pacific, the property marks the brand’s Australian debut. A place to see and be seen, it is a magnet for the well-heeled and the design-aware, drawing a steady crowd to its restaurants and bars, where DJs play into the night. Behind the scenes, a line-up of collaborators have teamed up to create a layered sense of place that cements Burleigh’s emerging reputation as a cultural and culinary hub beyond the surf.
Wallpaper* checks in at Mondrian Gold Coast, Burleigh Heads
What’s on your doorstep?
The hotel sits directly on Burleigh’s tree-lined esplanade, across from the beach and its famously good surf. Relaxed and local, it’s the Gold Coast’s sweet spot, where smoothie bars, boutiques and nearby Burleigh Pavilion are a few steps away. Head up the hill for walking trails with cinematic views, or go for a long, lazy lunch at Rick Shores, an effortlessly cool favourite that serves up Southeast Asian flavours like the must-have bug rolls (containing lobster-like crustaceans, not insects), against the sun-dappled ocean backdrop.
Who is behind the design?
Mondrian’s rippling twin towers, inspired by Burleigh’s headland and sand dunes, is the work of Melbourne-based architecture firm Fraser & Partners, which has set the tone for fresh, design-savvy interiors. For the guestrooms, LA-based Studio Carter has channelled the Australian landscape with a refined and tactile design in terracotta and ochre tones which, according to its founder Robbyn Carter, ‘reflect Burleigh’s rhythm – its rocks, pines, sunsets and coastline’.
Elsewhere, Sydney’s Alexander &CO was tapped for the restaurants and bars. On the ground floor, LiTO unfolds over a vast open space with concrete dendriform columns and custom terrazzo, which has been softened by rattan and timber textures in earthy shades. On the third floor, Haven, alongside the Pool Club, effortlessly reflects the Gold Coast’s sun-drenched vibes, again with earthy hues, highlighted with sage-green tones, as well as warm timber, handmade tiles and custom lighting.
The room to book
The Three Bedroom Ocean Home is the hotel’s crown jewel, a sprawling space with a full kitchen, and a private balcony that opens up to sweeping Pacific views. But the room to book is one of the corner Studios; compact, yet spacious, sunlight streams in from all sides, highlighting the terracotta tones as well as the sizable bathroom with its curved travertine vanity and custom mirrors.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Start at LiTO, the curbside restaurant, which offers an all-day Italian menu that seamlessly transitions from morning espressos to late-night negronis. Lunch is a light-filled and buzzy affair, the fresh ocean breeze flowing through the folding glass doors to the open kitchen, which sends out favourites like the lamb ragu, whole octopus or crispy frito misto.
From there, head to the third floor to catch the afternoon sun at Haven Pool Club, which offers colourful cocktails and a small selection of bites from Haven. Here, the focus is on seafood, with chilled seafood platters, oysters and plates like the snapper croquettes or the delicious prawn cocktail; in other words, beach club vibes against the beats of a roster of international DJs.
Where to switch off
While the Pool Club does have a couple of magnesium plunge pools, the best place to wind down is in Ciel. A sanctuary on the second floor, the spa’s soft textures and curved stone detailing set the tone for a menu of holistic bio-wellness treatments from cryotherapy dry floats to the healing Himalayan salt room that is the perfect recharge after a day spent drinking cocktails in the sun.
The verdict
With its considered architecture, tactile interiors and a strong sense of place, Mondrian Gold Coast brings a new level of precision to Australia’s coastal hotel scene and is a clear marker of where Burleigh is heading.
Mondrian Gold Coast is located 3 First Ave, Burleigh Heads QLD 4220, Australia.
Lauren Ho is the Travel Director of Wallpaper*, roaming the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website. Lauren serves as the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
