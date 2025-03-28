Located in the rolling hills of Byron Bay’s hinterland, in Australia’s New South Wales, Lo Scoglio is a newly opened luxury vacation rental waiting to be discovered. Checking into this Italian-style farmhouse – with swathes of charm and established with wellness and long-term sustainability in mind – reveals the ‘new luxury’, where all-natural materials and low-toxicity finishes are a priority. Founded by regenerative farming advocates Angelica and Charlie Arnott, the farmhouse and studio present a modern take on legacy – one built to last.

Wallpaper* checks in at: Lo Scoglio, Byron Bay

What’s on your doorstep?

Lo Scoglio resides atop a hill in the prestigious Coopers Shoot enclave, on a two-acre private estate and 20 minutes from the favoured beaches of Byron Bay. Native flora sits among well-landscaped gardens at each property in the area, with Lo Scoglio a discreet addition.

Nearby towns including Byron Bay and Bangalow boast fashionable local restaurants, cafés and organic shops. But in line with the Italian-style ethos of Lo Scoglio, and facilitating those who want to cook and dine with friends indoors or al fresco at the property, there is an all-Italian, organic-staples care package for all guests checking into the farmhouse – fresh herbs and Italian wine included.

Who is behind the design?

The farmhouse is the first official project by the Arnotts, partners in life and work. From the get-go, they worked with local artisans and companies, such as builders Skyline Projects, to complete the project, creating an authentic ode to traditional Italian stone farmhouses. Two-hundred-year-old reclaimed timber was sourced locally for the ceilings, floors and cabinetry. By using all-natural materials, the goal of the Arnotts was to have low toxicity in the house, including no EMF (electric and magnetic forces) exposure where guests sleep – that means no TV. There are also no chemical fertilisers in the garden, with landscaping kept native or Mediterranean-influenced to coexist with the surrounding environment.

As for custom detailing, the forged iron around the property was made by local artisans Eastern Forge, while Byron-based The Land Company completed the landscaping. Byron Bay interior store Tigmi Trading delved into Angelica’s Sicilian heritage to source authentic Italian furniture and ceramics straight from Italy, in addition to a selection of furniture from their own flagship.

A generous kitchen with stone walls and marble countertops sits at the heart of the villa, where guests will find hand-painted and handcrafted Di Lunedi x Lo Scoglio ceramic bowls. ‘There are many elements in the house that create a sense of story, place and time, but it’s the kitchen that brings everyone together; it’s a space big enough to share cooking and conversation with an entire family of friends and relatives. Lo Scoglio is an all-or-nothing experience, depending on what you desire,’ says Angelica Arnott.

The room to sleep in

In total, Lo Scoglio sleeps 12 – the property is comprised of a four-bedroom farmhouse and a one-bedroom studio – and is able to accommodate 35 for events. With stunning vistas from the balcony and ensuite bathroom, the Visconte Suite is the one to stay in. Terracotta tiles lie beneath a freestanding, round-footed bathtub. There are no single-use amenities here, with Leif refills in each bathroom across both the farmhouse and studio. Linen bathrobes by ethically minded brand CLB Living are found in the walk-in wardrobes, while leather stationery in the workspace encourages the wordsmith in anyone to emerge.

Where to switch off

It’s hard not to relax by the property’s private outdoor swimming pool and spa. And, with a private dry and steam sauna with red-light therapy next to a state-of-the-art gym, rest assured that the wellness facilities have been well curated. There is also an ice bath amid a cleverly designed space situated underneath a viewing deck, avoiding the interruption of vistas. Embracing the wider idea of wellness, beyond the facilities alone, Lo Scoglio takes a holistic approach to its environment. An eighth-generation Aussie farmer, Charlie Arnott has ensured no farming chemicals are on the property, affecting guests’ health during their stay.

The verdict

Lo Scoglio joins the handful of luxury properties in and around Byron Bay, such as newcomer Sun Ranch and legendary Rae’s on Wategos, with both style and originality. Celebrating the Italian way of life, Lo Scoglio is intended to be enjoyed with friends and family, indoors and outdoors; every corner of the property has been considered, to redefine luxury the Byron Bay way. With areas for socialising and self-care, the Arnotts’ philosophy for Lo Scoglio says it all: ‘To create a regenerative atmosphere, so the guest experience is more than a holiday. It has to enable relaxation and a reconnection to self.’

Lo Scoglio is located at 451 Coopers Shoot Rd, Coopers Shoot NSW 2479, Australia; loscoglio.com.au