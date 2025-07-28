Just 2.5 km from Brisbane’s CBD, The Calile sits at the heart of Fortitude Valley’s James Street precinct, a stretch once overlooked but now pulsing with independent shops, galleries, and restaurants. Conceived as Australia’s first urban resort, the hotel adopts mid-century tropical references with a civic scale and climate-first agenda. Its design – layered white brick, breeze-block screening, and a raised pool podium –evokes Palm Springs, Miami, Rio and Mexico City, and recalibrates city-life around sunlight, shade, and leisure.

Wallpaper* checks in at The Calile Hotel, Brisbane

What’s on your doorstep?

Step outside and James Street is buzzing with local boutiques like MJS Jewellery and Calexico, alongside galleries, cafés and a clutch of restaurants and bars from SK Steak to Bianca, the latter serving simple Italian classics such as pork cotoletta and beef ragù.

(Image credit: Photography by Cieran Murphy)

Who’s behind the design?

Brisbane-based Richards & Spence embedded tropical logic into every façade choice, from breeze blocks to custom fans, creating a ‘quietly brutal aesthetic with humour and charm’. Interiors layer pastels and cork, brass and concrete, balancing crisp architecture with warm materials, while the landscape is by Lat27 + Botanical Grace, planting palm canopies into the raised pool deck to blur architecture and greenery.

(Image credit: Photography by Cieran Murphy)

The room to book

The Calile Suite is where spatial storytelling meets comfort, its corner spot offering dual balconies, a separate lounge, a generous bedroom, and bathrooms framed in travertine and cork for acoustic softness. But for design purists, the Poolside Deluxe rooms are the sweet spot, built around the pool, with spruce‑green joinery, brass fittings, and pastel‑lined bathrooms that nod to late‑1960s resort glamour.

(Image credit: Photography by Cieran Murphy)

(Image credit: Photography by Cieran Murphy)

Where to switch off

The pool is a defining image of The Calile, 30 metres of water flanked by pastel cabanas, breeze blocks and striped umbrellas. But while photogenic, it can buzz with activity during Brisbane’s long summer season, so for something quieter, The Spa at The Calile offers a more grounded escape. Designed in tonal stone and soft neutrals, it includes seven treatment rooms, a private wellness suite, a steam room, and a custom menu of rituals rooted in botanicals and bodywork. Treatments run from lymphatic drainage and skin therapies to infrared sessions and full-body scrubs using native Australian ingredients.

(Image credit: Photography by Cieran-Murphy)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

James Street is now one of Brisbane’s most compelling dining precincts, and The Calile places you right at the heart of it. Alongside neighbourhood standouts like Bianca and SK Steak & Oyster, with its old-school glamour and dry martinis, there’s also Same Same. Located in Ada Lane, the restaurant serves a menu of elevated Thai Street food such as the Moreton Bay bug curry and house-made roti within polished interiors.

(Image credit: Photography by Annika-Kafcaloudis)

Within the hotel, The Lobby Bar and Hellenika both open from breakfast, the former a prime spot to sit with a coffee and watch the precinct come to life. Hellenika, located next to the pool, shifts gears throughout the day from Greek breakfast spreads to long lunches built around crowd-pleasers, like chargrilled calamari and moussaka. Come evening, the energy turns inward at Sushi Room. Tucked discreetly off the lobby, the recently refurbished space by Richards & Spence features curved booths, a 9.3-metre hinoki counter, and a moody palette that sets the stage for precision-led omakase alongside a menu of classics, from sushi and sashimi to tempura.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Annika-Kafcaloudis)

What’s the verdict?

With its crisp civic architecture, pastel‑washed interiors and precinct‑spanning dining experience, The Calile Hotel offers resort leisure in a city context, layering tropical references with urban precision. More than just a place to stay, The Calile has become a defining presence in Brisbane, anchoring the evolution of James Street, attracting a loyal local following, and putting this understated city on the map.

(Image credit: Photography by Annika-Kafcaloudis)

The Calile Hotel is located at 48 James St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia.