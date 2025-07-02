Rediscover a classic midcentury hotel in Sydney

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is back and looking better than ever. First opened in 1966 as Australia’s original international five-star hotel, the heritage-listed building has long been one of the city’s most recognisable addresses, hosting a kaleidoscope of dignitaries, royalty and VIPs from Princess Diana to Bill Gates. Now, following an AUD $70 million overhaul led by Australia-based multi-disciplinary design practice Fender Katsalidis (FK), it’s been given a sophisticated refresh that reimagines this modernist landmark while firmly bringing it into the 21st century.

Best known for projects like MONA in Hobart and Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118, FK followed the brief to honour the spirit of the original hotel while reframing it for a new generation, approaching the project with a focus on heritage and spatial flow, using warmth, texture and local craftsmanship.

Tour the reimagined Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

The building’s listed curved façade remains intact, but inside the mood has been distinctly elevated. The lobby has been reconfigured into a warm, layered arrival space, with pockets for quiet conversation and a sculptural ceiling installation of 400 hand-mounted lights. Designed by Shaun Dudley, the piece is a subtle nod to Sofitel’s French heritage and the tradition of guests being guided to their rooms by candlelight.

Capturing FK’s design nouse, Tilda – the ground-floor seafood grill – sits within the lobby, but has been smartly configured so that it feels discreet and self-contained. The palette draws from the Australian landscape – ochres, clay tones, natural linens with hints of sea blue – while the furniture and fittings celebrate local makers, including Jardan furniture and ceramic lighting by Sarah Nedovic. Following suit, the food features dishes such as Fraser Island spanner crab ravioli in roast potato dashi; WA king prawns with curry leaf and black lime sorrel butter; and a sharp edit of local wines.

Next door, the curbside Bar Tilda channels a more sultry mood, with burgundy tones, wooden Venetian blinds and dramatic drapery that adapts with the time of day-light and is textured by morning, intimate and atmospheric by night. Alongside a 100-strong Australian whisky library housed in a handsome armoire, the drinks menu features the likes of Lost At Sea, a tribute to former prime minister Harold Holt, who disappeared at a Victorian beach in 1967, that blends botanical vodka, tea tree, orange, lemon salt, and green apple.

On level five, Delta Rue’s colonial nostalgia sets the scene for a menu of French-Vietnamese plates – from Banh khot with rare-breed pork to Hanoi-style pork neck skewers – layering rattan chairs, reclaimed teak, leafy greens and custom wallpaper by Kerrie Brown. Outside, the terrace – a previously underutilised space – is now home to the Wentworth Bar, a lively alfresco space beneath a glass-and-copper canopy, dotted with terrazzo tables and potted greenery.

Upstairs, the bathrooms remain untouched, but new carpets, joinery, soft finishes and – most importantly – muted lighting across all 436 rooms and corridors bring cohesion to the overall experience. The materials, like the public areas, are calm, tactile and quietly luxe, giving the spaces a stronger sense of refinement.

An overhaul that marks a pivotal reset for Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, FK’s approach has been smart, grounding the hotel in a strong sense of narrative that elevates its identity and restores it as a true city icon.

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is located at 101 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.