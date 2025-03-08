Five influential women hoteliers reflect on the changing face of hospitality

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women made up 51.2 per cent of the hospitality workplace in 2023, making it one of the few sectors where they outnumber men. As you move up the organisational hierarchy, however, the numbers paint a different picture, with only 30 per cent of management and leadership positions being held by women.

The representation of women in the upper echelons of hospitality is improving, with a cohort of influential hoteliers changing the guard. We spotlight five of them below; these women are doing brilliant things in their fields, and represent the driving forces behind some of the world’s best hotels.

Top women hoteliers on the changing face of hospitality

Amanda Hyndman, Mandarin Oriental

Amanda Hyndman (Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

The chief operating officer of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is a big name in the space, having occupied it for over 30 years. Hyndman was promoted to her role in November 2024, and retains her position as chief people and culture officer. She has worked at Mandarin Oriental for 18 years, holding senior and management roles all over the world, from the UK, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Washington DC to Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland and China.

Wallpaper*: Have you ever felt that working in a male-dominated industry has held you back?

Amanda Hyndman: When I began my career, hospitality was pretty male-dominated, especially in leadership roles. However, I never saw it as a limitation, but rather an opportunity to prove my capability and carve out a path for future female leaders. The key for me was to build great teams and lead with both confidence and kindness. A number of people gave me opportunities and I always had a strong group of peers who had my back. There were also times that I had to advocate for myself and ensure my voice was heard.

‘There is an increasing recognition that diverse leadership fosters richer, more meaningful experiences’ Amanda Hyndman

W*: Do you feel that the state of the industry has changed?

AH: I dislike the word industry – it sounds like car manufacturing. Hospitality is a profession. There has been progress in gender representation, particularly in recognising the value of diverse leadership, but not enough. At Mandarin Oriental, we see diversity as a core strength that enhances creativity and performance – our business is built on human connection, and there is an increasing recognition that diverse leadership fosters richer, more meaningful experiences.

W*: What does the future hold for women in hospitality?

AH: I would love to see more women not only in senior management but also in operational and ownership roles, shaping the future of luxury hospitality at every level. It’s not just about breaking barriers, but about ensuring that the next generation of female leaders has the support, mentorship and opportunities to thrive.

mandarinoriental.com

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing (Image credit: Finn Partners Box Asia)

Catherine Malouf, The Calile

Catherine Malouf (Image credit: Catherine Malouf)

The Calile is named after Catherine Malouf’s great-grandfather, Calile (originally Khalil) Malouf, who left Lebanon for Australia in 1892. While the family-owned hotel opened in 2018, it was in 2021, under the co-ownership of first-time hotelier Malouf, that it went stratospheric, dubbed Australia’s first ‘urban resort’ and earning a place in the prestigious World’s 50 Best Hotel Awards in 2023 and 2024 (being named Best in Oceania in 2023).

Wallpaper*: Have you ever felt that working in a male-dominated industry has held you back?

Catherine Malouf: Being the eldest daughter in a patriarchal Lebanese family, and born in an era when women were told that they could do anything, I have been personally and professionally defined by challenging gender roles. Not one to conform, I fled the limiting belief that women’s place was in the kitchen with the children and had a humble start in hospitality in my twenties.

With the opening of The Calile Hotel, the opportunity arose for me to become more involved in our family company, initially managing client relationships as project liaison officer. Since then, my role has expanded to include brand development, marketing, cultural programming and partnerships, human resources, charity and philanthropic endeavours.

W*: Do you feel that the state of the industry has changed?

CM: The hotel industry has changed since my start in the mid-1980s, with women taking up ownership and director-level positions. Some of the world’s greatest hotels are owned by women. However, while there are almost an equal number of women and men now working in the industry, there is still a notable underrepresentation of women in senior management, especially in the larger hotel groups. It is pleasing to see women like Marlene Poynder (MD of The Carlyle in New York) become the first woman to lead the 95-year-old hotel, but this is not the norm. [According to the 2023 Women in Hospitality report] one major global hotel group reported only 19 per cent of leadership and C-suite roles being filled by women.

The hospitality industry is very demanding, with the need for its leaders to be available to relocate and be available for night and weekend work and emergency situations. I think that there’s a lack of flexibility for women to prioritise family needs, especially through their child-bearing years. Flexible working hours or working from home are rarely offered – all making it difficult for women to manage a work-family life balance and restricting their ability to rise through the ranks.

W*: What does the future hold for women in hospitality?

CM: I would like to see the industry redefine convention and provide more opportunities and support for women and their career development. We need to provide specific leadership programmes for women, an inclusive work environment, provide pay equality and consciously support gender diversity in our senior management teams. A progressive and supportive human resources department is a good start but, as an industry, we have a long way to go.

thecalilehotel.com

The Calile (Image credit: The Calile)

Thelma West, Casina Cinquepozzi

Thelma West (Image credit: Thelma West)

Nigeria-born, London-based Thelma West is co-founder (with former Apple executive Stefano Liotta) of the incoming Casina Cinquepozzi hotel in Putignano, Puglia, which will open in April 2025. Her background is in jewellery design and she has spent over two decades in the diamond industry; West is now applying that eye for detail to the restoration of the 18th-century manor house, preserving its history while blending in contemporary design.

Wallpaper*: Have you ever felt that working in a male-dominated industry has held you back?

Thelma West: I come from two decades in the diamond and jewellery industry, a world steeped in legacy, tradition, and, historically, male dominance. I stepped into hospitality with my eyes wide open. But the road was smoother, not because the challenges had disappeared, but because the world is evolving, and the industry is making space for a more balanced, collaborative approach. It’s not about one gender replacing another, it’s about a broader, vision where creativity, craftsmanship, and leadership aren’t defined by who you are but by what you bring to the table.

‘There’s more room for both men and women to thrive. That’s what true progress looks like: an industry where the best ideas win, regardless of who they come from’ Thelma West

W*: Do you feel that the state of the industry has changed?

TW: Did I face resistance in my early career? Absolutely. But the energy now is different. There’s more room for both men and women to thrive. That’s what true progress looks like: an industry where the best ideas win, regardless of who they come from.

Over the years, I’ve come to realise that the best spaces, the most remarkable projects, are created not by one perspective, but by many. I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible women: architects with a vision that challenges the status quo, stone and marble experts whose craftsmanship is poetry in form, restorers who breathe life into the past. These women are rewriting the blueprint.

W*: What does the future hold for women in hospitality?

TW: I see a future where hotels aren’t just businesses, but deeply personal, immersive experiences, shaped by the kind of detail, intuition and vision that women bring effortlessly. More women at the helm means more spaces that feel intentional, not just functional. Going forward, I want to see more women owning, designing and defining what luxury means. Less permission, more power. The doors are open now – let’s walk through them like we built them.

casinacinquepozzi.com

Vanessa Branson, El Fenn

Vanessa Branson (Image credit: Cleo Leather)

Vanessa Branson’s love affair with Marrakech began in 2002 when she bought a boutique hotel, El Fenn, in the Moroccan capital. In 2005, she became the president and founder of the Arts in Marrakech Festival, now known as the Marrakech Biennale. Over the past two decades, El Fenn has grown from a six-bedroom riad into a labyrinth of 41 individually styled, jewel-toned suites. Branson, who is the sister of business magnate Richard, also owns and runs Eilean Shona, a private island off the west coast of Scotland.

Wallpaper*: Have you ever felt that working in a male-dominated industry has held you back?

Vanessa Branson: I began developing El Fenn with my friend and now-business partner Howell James back in 2003. To be honest, and maybe it was because I was not a local, I was utterly unaware of any gender-based disadvantages. The other person pioneering the industry by developing a riad hotel at the time was a woman named Meryanne Loum-Martin, who now owns Jnane Tamsna.

‘I don’t believe gender is an issue for any western hotelier these days’ Vanessa Branson

W*: Do you feel that the state of the industry has changed?

VB: I don’t believe gender is an issue for any western hotelier these days. I imagine a disproportionate number of terrific boutique hotels are owned and run by women.

W*: What does the future hold for women in hospitality?

VB: More of the same, I hope. Women are natural hoteliers – we love building nests and creating comfortable, beautiful spaces. We are exacting in our standards and enjoy working with a young team… and we love to feed people!

el-fenn.com

El Fenn, Marrakech (Image credit: Cécile Treal)

Valentina de Santis, Passalacqua

Valentina de Santis (Image credit: Courtesy of Passalacqua)

Valentina De Santis spent her childhood summers running around the halls of the legendary Grand Hotel Tremezzo, a staple of Lake Como since 1973. Following in her family’s footsteps, she eventually took on the role of CEO at the hotel and later opened Passalacqua, an intimate 24-key boutique property that has earned a reputation as one of the best hotels in the world.

Wallpaper*: Have you ever felt that working in a male-dominated industry has held you back?

Valentina De Santis: I was blessed with a father who taught me that being a woman in a male-dominated industry was not something to overcome, but something to celebrate – that the ‘something extra’ women bring to the table only serves to enrich the conversation. The industry just didn’t seem that male-dominated to me when I first joined the family business: I was lucky enough to be in a work environment where women have always occupied key roles. So, basically, since I can remember, I’ve always been driven to think that I could get wherever I wanted.

W*: Do you feel that the state of the industry has changed?

VDS: I started in the hospitality industry about 15 years ago, and I’m so inspired to see a new generation of women coming up in my industry (and elsewhere). Today, I’m proud to say that women hold most of the key roles at the top of our company – even areas that used to be very male-oriented, such as food & beverage or conciergerie. What a joy to see that their dreams and what they will accomplish just keep getting bigger.

W*: What does the future hold for women in hospitality?

VDS: I’d love for the whole world to see exactly what I see: that the core values in hospitality are feminine (elegance, sensitivity, nurturing) and that the value added by women in this industry is unparalleled. For all the women in hospitality and hotels, as well as my own daughter; the sky is the limit!

passalacqua.it

Passalacqua (Image credit: Photography by Ruben Ortiz)