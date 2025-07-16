Collagerie and Zara Home debut perfectly imperfect furniture and accessories
Lucinda Chambers’ Collagerie collaborates with Zara Home on a collection that is an ode to the everyday
'I think there is an artistry in the everyday and finding that is really important to me,' says e-commerce platform Collagerie’s chief creative officer Lucinda Chambers, ahead of the launch of the brand’s latest collaboration with Zara Home. 'Inspiration can come from anywhere: people on the street, the colours of nature, the shapes of the most mundane.'
Zara Home x Collagerie: A Common Thread
The new S/S 2025 collection, called 'Zara Home x Collagerie: A Common Thread', follows the partnership's successful debut last year and embraces the same spirit. Collagerie has transformed the everyday into a richly hued collection of unfussy homewares full of imperfect edges, blurred lines, painterly brushstrokes, bold patchworks and stripes of colour that evoke lazy Mediterranean summers.
'I like the unexpected and the ordinary,' reflects Chambers. 'If your eyes are on “receive mode” all the time, you can’t fail to be amazed. Not only [by] cinema and art and the huge things we have the opportunity to see, but the detail of living, the everyday.'
Injecting a little colour into Zara Home’s famously muted palette, Collagerie’s collection spans 50 pieces across lighting, tableware, textiles, furniture and accessories. Prices range from £7.99 to £419.99, with highlights including a hand-painted serving platter, a low-slung rattan armchair and a footstool in a bold stripy weave.
Standouts are a triptych of technicolour wall hangings and a blanket designed by Margate-based multidisciplinary artist Kavel Rafferty. Known for her vivid use of colour and modern forms, Rafferty shares Chambers’ love of confident expression. 'Kavel is an artist I have admired for many years,' says Chambers. 'Her use of colour to form bold and modern shapes is very dynamic, full of energy. It was wonderful to be able to bring an artist into the mix and work together on this project; of course it has to be the right fit, which it is.'
Chambers, the former fashion director of British Vogue, co-founded Collagerie in 2018 with Serena Hood, previously the magazine’s executive fashion and market director. While their fashion credentials are formidable, Collagerie’s remit stretches beyond the wardrobe into the home – and even the garden – to create a full-spectrum lifestyle.
'I love the idea of “A Common Thread” – interlocking, interweaving, connectivity, which is all about life,' says Chambers of the collection's theme and her brand's wider ethos. 'So the thread idea runs through the whole of the Zara Home collaboration, from the “Coil” vases that are like skeins of thick wool to the tablecloth and napkins [in] ikat [fabric, with] hazy lines blurring into one another.'
The collection is launching in stores and online on 17 July 2025 – and if last year’s launch is anything to go by, it won’t be around for long.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
