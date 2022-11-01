Zara Home and Saint-Lazare introduce nostalgic home office furniture and stationery collection

Zara Home presents ‘La Papelería’, a home office furniture and stationery collection designed with Saint-Lazare and infused with a midcentury feel

Zara Home desk and notebooks
(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)
By Martha Elliott
published

Zara Home and graphic design and architecture studio Saint-Lazare have collaborated on a new collection of stationery, home office furniture and accessories – titled ‘La Papelería’ – that is inspired by nostalgia for an old stationery shop in Galicia, and is infused with a midcentury feel. 

Zara Home and Saint-Lazare: ‘La Papelería’ collection

Zara home stationery collection

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Paris and New York-based studio Saint-Lazare – founded in 2000 and with a portfolio spanning architecture projects such as the HQ of French printing house Imprimerie du Marais, as well as branding, objects, furniture and more – has a tradition of working closely with craftspeople and learning from their process. 

Wall-mounted desk, wooden storage stool and magazine rack from Zara home office furniture and stationery collection

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Saint Lazare’s starting point for ‘La Papelería’ was the furniture. A slender, folding desk comes with legs or wall mounted. Either model is classic, with exposed plywood edges, oak coating and a cork board inside, and a configuration and textures evocative of school days. 

There is also an oak magazine stand, a boxy plywood bench and a plywood stool, which opens up to offer storage. Playful clip-on metal lamps, in four shades, are a further reimagining of midcentury design. 

Red clip-on metal lamp attached to wooden desk edge

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

The furniture collection is accompanied by notebooks, stamps, and envelopes in a range of bright, graphic designs. There are boxy calligraphy stamps and calendars with tear-away sheets for walls and tables. 

Alongside these are a series of graphic posters – some relaying Spanish idioms alongside images of chickens and bread, others focused on typography – as well as a range of tote bags, labels and boxes, the final details in a cute and classic collection. 

zarahome.com (opens in new tab)

Zara home La Papelería printing stamps by Saint-Lazare

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Graphic artworks in frames

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Stacked colourful office storage boxes by Zara Home

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Calendar and stationery items on sideboard

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Assorted Zara Home and Saint-Lazare stationery items on desk

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)

Graphic typography posters

(Image credit: Courtesy Zara Home)
Martha Elliott

Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.

