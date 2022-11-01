Zara Home and Saint-Lazare introduce nostalgic home office furniture and stationery collection

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Zara Home and graphic design and architecture studio Saint-Lazare have collaborated on a new collection of stationery, home office furniture and accessories – titled ‘La Papelería’ – that is inspired by nostalgia for an old stationery shop in Galicia, and is infused with a midcentury feel.

Zara Home and Saint-Lazare: ‘La Papelería’ collection

Paris and New York-based studio Saint-Lazare – founded in 2000 and with a portfolio spanning architecture projects such as the HQ of French printing house Imprimerie du Marais, as well as branding, objects, furniture and more – has a tradition of working closely with craftspeople and learning from their process.

Saint Lazare’s starting point for ‘La Papelería’ was the furniture. A slender, folding desk comes with legs or wall mounted. Either model is classic, with exposed plywood edges, oak coating and a cork board inside, and a configuration and textures evocative of school days.

There is also an oak magazine stand, a boxy plywood bench and a plywood stool, which opens up to offer storage. Playful clip-on metal lamps, in four shades, are a further reimagining of midcentury design.

The furniture collection is accompanied by notebooks, stamps, and envelopes in a range of bright, graphic designs. There are boxy calligraphy stamps and calendars with tear-away sheets for walls and tables.

Alongside these are a series of graphic posters – some relaying Spanish idioms alongside images of chickens and bread, others focused on typography – as well as a range of tote bags, labels and boxes, the final details in a cute and classic collection.

