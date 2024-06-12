Zara Home and Vincent Van Duysen launch third furniture collection
The new Vincent Van Duysen Zara Home furniture makes its debut as Collection 03 expands on the collaboration's previous themes with a mix of classic and contemporary approaches
The Vincent Van Duysen Zara Home collaboration returns for a third collection, following a 2022 debut featuring essential furniture and a second collection dedicated to dining furniture and objects. The new collection is available worldwide (online and in selected stores) from 12 June 2024.
'[Our partnership] has evolved naturally due to the symbiotic relationship I have developed with them, but we also feel the journey is not over; there are still things to be said and put out there,' Van Duysen told Wallpaper* on the eve of the collection's unveiling.
'The evolution of the collaboration also entails an organic and physiological development of the first two collections: with this third drop, we took a different approach from the previous two instalments. Unlike before, where we focused on specific themes like living and dining rooms, our third release blends elements in a designated space. The focus is on creating pieces that people would want to collect and desire. The result is a sophisticated yet highly legible design.'
Vincent Van Duysen Zara Home: Collection 03
For this collection, Van Duysen once again delved into his archives, revisiting some of his most iconic designs with a fresh eye and contemporary approach. 'The collection is based on natural materials that are dear to me, such as oak, ash, and linen,' adds Van Duysen. 'These choices are driven by my tactile nature and over 30 years of experience working exclusively with natural materials. These materials bring warmth and authenticity to my creations.
'Oak and ash, with their durability and distinct grain, offer both longevity and aesthetic appeal. Linen, with its soft texture and breathable properties, enriches the pieces in the collection with an organic and comfortable touch. By incorporating these elements, I aim to create a harmony between functionality and natural beauty.'
Alongside existing classics like Van Duysen's distinctive linen-upholstered sofas, armchairs and loveseats, are contemporary pieces that combine rigorous wooden frames and softer elements. These include the Daybed 01, almost Judd-esque in its essential composition, and the Library System, a storage module in solid ash or oak, equipped with metal storage containers.
On the more sinuous end of the spectrum is the Chaise Longue 01, in leather and stained oak, inspired from a chair from Van Duysen’s former residence in Antwerp.
Like with previous collections, Collection 03 also includes accessories that enrich the offering, including a graphic kilim carpet and concrete objects and side tables.
'I think these new pieces are universal and timeless hence they could go anywhere and juxtaposed to all different styles and ambiances,' says Van Duysen, who for the launch curated a series of immersive environments that reflect the collection's composed sensibility. 'That has been my will from day one, to create a collection with Zara Home that is prone to stay and go anywhere.'
zarahome.com
vincentvanduysen.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
