Vincent Van Duysen’s furniture for Giustini Stagetti is inspired by sculpture and Rationalism

‘I.R.O. – Italian Rational Objects’, an exhibition and furniture collection, is the first collaboration between Vincent Van Duysen and Rome design gallery Giustini Stagetti

Vincent Van Duysen aluminium furniture for Giustini stagetti
(Image credit: Courtesy Giustini Stagetti)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

Vincent Van Duysen unveils ‘I.R.O. – Italian Rational Objects’, a new body of work for Roman gallery Giustini Stagetti. This collection also marks Van Duysen's debut working with a gallery, and the works will be on view in an eponymous exhibition until 12 January 2024. 

As the collection’s name suggests, Van Duysen – whose past collaborations span Zara Home dining furniture and Molteni&C’s outdoor furniture debut – looked at Italian rationalist architecture of the 1920s and 1940s, exploring 'the distinctive characteristics of its aesthetics, [reinterpreted] in a contemporary form through the process of synthesis and subtraction'.

Vincent Van Duysen aluminium furniture for Giustini stagetti

(Image credit: Courtesy Giustini Stagetti)

The collection comprises seating, tables and lighting, each piece defined by lightness and sleek proportions. Simplicity lies at the core of the designs, with essential modules made of bent aluminium with a satin, pearl-grey finish. Split edges characterise each piece, offering a sense of balance between the designs' refined silhouettes and their industrial vocation.

This also nods to the work of Brazilian artist Lygia Clark, whose sculptural pieces were made of metal planes arranged in abstract geometric compositions. 'The invitation to the possibility of interaction with the artistic object projects [Van Duysen]'s work into a performative dimension, inviting us to reflect on the relationship between the audience and the artwork,' reads a note accompanying the collection.

Vincent Van Duysen aluminium furniture for Giustini stagetti

(Image credit: Courtesy Giustini Stagetti)

It's a project that reflects Van Duysen's passionate approach to objects, where different influences converge into new design ideas that are both familiar and innovative in their aesthetic treatment of materials and form. 

‘I.R.O. – Italian Rational Objects’ by Vincent Van Duysen is on view until 12 January 2024

Giustini Stagetti
Via Gregoriana 41
Roma

vincentvanduysen.com
giustinistagetti.com

Vincent Van Duysen aluminium furniture for Giustini stagetti

(Image credit: Courtesy Giustini Stagetti)

Vincent Van Duysen aluminium furniture for Giustini stagetti

(Image credit: Courtesy Giustini Stagetti)
Topics
Vincent Van Duysen Rome
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸