Step inside the lush Rome Edition interiors by Ian Schrager with Patricia Urquiola
The newly-opened Rome Edition features lush interiors by Ian Schrager with Patricia Urquiola set in a former 1940s bank in the heart of the city
The new Rome Edition opened its doors inside a former 1940s bank in the heart of the Eternal City. The hotel is the latest opening by hospitality entrepreneur Ian Schrager, who designed its spaces with elements by Patricia Urquiola, offering an intimate 91-room setting with a sophisticated aesthetic.
The Rome Edition by Patricia Urquiola
The Rome Edition is set within a fine example of Italian rationalism, a 1940s building by engineer Cesare Pascoletti and architect Marcello Piacentini. The building’s distinctive features include a central staircase of rare Cipollino marble sourced from Apuan caves, original lighting fixtures and architectural elements such as internal courtyards and sculptures.
The hotel is accessed via a garden that serves as a dining space as well as a piazza of sort, with the hotel ‘unfolding like acts in an opera’. The entrance to the building is designed as a jungle-like space featuring 400 plants including cascading jasmine over the facade, while an imposing bronze awning and lanterns transporting guests in a traditional Roman garden.
The hotel’s lobby is defined by seven-metre high ceilings and travertine floors throughout, with bespoke seating and marble tables with floor lamps adding an intimate dimension to the imposing space.
Among the hotel’s most striking features is its food and drinks offering, with hotel chef Paola Colucci looking after the Anima restaurant, three bars, a rooftop lounge, bar and pool, a show-kitchen restaurant, and dining across the courtyard. The self-taught Roman chef and founder of local restaurant Pianostrada has gathered an all-female team for the Rome Edition, offering a menu focused on traditional Italian dining with international influences.
Continuing the hotel’s richly unique offering are the hotel’s bars: Punch Room and Jade Bar on the ground floor each bring a distinctive approach to mixology, while the seventh-floor The Roof features unobstructed views across the city, with highlights including the Pantheon and the Basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle. The rooftop location also includes a travertine plunge pool.
editionhotels.com/rome
patriciaurquiola.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
