Over the last four decades, news agency Reuters have covered major events, spanning the Tank Man at Tiananmen Square to the 2008 financial crisis and Princess Diana's funeral. Now, In the Moment: 40 Years of Reuters Photojournalism unites 500 key images, shown alongside text telling the story behind the picture.

In the Moment: 40 Years of Reuters Photojournalism $65 at Amazon US

An uplifting moment in London. June 2020 (Image credit: Dylan Martinez)

Since its launch in 1851, Reuters’ team of photographers around the world has grown exponentially, with its network now delivering 1,500,000 photographs annually. Alexia Singh, former Reuters Picture Editor and current Senior Lecturer in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the London College of Communications, has sifted through the vast archive to present the most iconic recent images.

Greece. September 2015 (Image credit: Yannis Behrakis)

A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI’s mantle during his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City. June 2010 (Image credit: Tony Gentile)

Divided into decades, the book begins in the Eighties, when photography encompassed film, mechanical cameras, chemical baths and landlines. Photographers were almost exclusively male (now one-third of Reuters photographs are female) and images were heavily restricted in where and when they could be shared, in contrast to the sharp immediacy of today’s culture.

Nancy Allen stands outside her house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. January 2020 (Image credit: Tracy Nearmy)

Iceland’s magic mountain. April 2010 (Image credit: Lucas Jackson)

In the Moment: 40 Years of Reuters Photojournalism isn’t a chronological retelling of history so much as a curation of impactful photography. There is Pulitzer Prize winning photography here, but also the slow documenting of a world on the brink of massive change, marked by the end of the Cold War, the opening up of Eastern Europe, and the boom of financial markets and the dawning of a new, digital era.

waterstones.com

Peacemaking at the White House. September 1993 (Image credit: Rick Wilking)

People gather to get water from a well in the village of Natwarghad in Gujarat, India. June 2003 (Image credit: Amit Dave)

Relatives of kidnap victims hold a Kalashnikov rifle and clubs as they protest in front of a burnt-out car blocking the Galerie Semaan crossing between Muslim West and Christian East Beirut, Lebanon. January 1985 (Image credit: Ali Jarekji)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol. January 2021 (Image credit: Leah Millis)